Susan Sarandon Pickets with Son Jack Henry Robbins: 'A Family That Strikes Together'

Susan Sarandon is bringing her family to the picket lines.

On Wednesday, Sarandon, 76, shared a photo on Instagram of herself with her son Jack Henry Robbins, 34, that showed the pair holding picket signs and striking with fellow Screen Actors Guild and Writers Guild of America members.

“Usually my son would finish this caption but he’s on strike,” Sarandon wrote on top of the photo, adding: “A family that strikes together…”

Actors across Hollywood joined the Writers Guild of America, which has been separately striking since May 2, on picket lines last week after SAG didn't negotiate a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

Sarandon briefly spoke about her feelings on the strike in a video she shared on Instagram last Saturday. In the video, the actress acknowledged she would no longer promote her new DC Studios superhero movie Blue Beetle or film any new movies "until we get a contract that reflects the changes in the industry that are fair to the actors."

Susan Sarandon and Jack Henry Robbins on her Instagram Story July 19, 2023. Susan Sarandon/Instagram

"We’re going to stand with the WGA on this, too, and this is where we are strong," said Sarandon, a longtime political activist who was arrested at New York's state capitol in Albany back in May while protesting in support of fair wages for restaurant workers.

"And I am so proud of Fran Drescher and the negotiating committee who went in with good faith and were disrespected and didn’t get what was necessary and we understand that it’s a now or never situation."

Susan Sarandon and her sons Jack Henry Robbins (R) and Miles Robbins (L) walk the red carpet ahead of the 'Victoria & Abdul' screening during the 74th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 3, 2017. Ernesto Ruscio/Getty

Back in May, Henry Robbins called his mother "a champion of empathy, unions, all things fair, right, creative and sane" in a Mother's Day tribute post on Instagram, accompanied by a photo of Sarandon in handcuffs following her arrest in Albany.



In addition to Jack, Sarandon shares son Miles Robbins, 31, with ex Tim Robbins, whom she split from in 2009 after 23 years together. She also has a daughter, actress Eva Amurri, whom she shares with the Italian director Franco Amurri.

Susan Sarandon and Eva Amurri Martino attend The 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 30, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Eva, 37, shared her thoughts on growing up as a child of celebrities in a TikTok video she shared back in January after a fan asked whether she grew up with "other 'celebrity' kids/families."



As Eva spoke to her experiences meeting other celebrities' children growing up, she shared that "people who grew up in the industry sometimes liken the experience to growing up in the circus, in the sense that you spend these really surreal periods of time really closely intertwined with other people, whether that's other people's families or individuals.... You're just spending all this quality time with a certain group and you become so, so close. Almost like family."

