Susan Sarandon Pickets with Son Jack Henry Robbins: 'A Family That Strikes Together'

Susan Sarandon shares son Jack Henry Robbins, a writer/director, with ex Tim Robbins

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 20, 2023 04:16PM EDT
Susan Sarandon Pickets with Son Jack Henry Robbins: A Family That Strikes Together
Susan Sarandon and her son Jack Henry Robbins in her Instagram Story July 19, 2023. Photo:

Susan Sarandon/Instagram

Susan Sarandon is bringing her family to the picket lines.

On Wednesday, Sarandon, 76, shared a photo on Instagram of herself with her son Jack Henry Robbins, 34, that showed the pair holding picket signs and striking with fellow Screen Actors Guild and Writers Guild of America members.

“Usually my son would finish this caption but he’s on strike,” Sarandon wrote on top of the photo, adding: “A family that strikes together…” 

Actors across Hollywood joined the Writers Guild of America, which has been separately striking since May 2, on picket lines last week after SAG didn't negotiate a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

Sarandon briefly spoke about her feelings on the strike in a video she shared on Instagram last Saturday. In the video, the actress acknowledged she would no longer promote her new DC Studios superhero movie Blue Beetle or film any new movies "until we get a contract that reflects the changes in the industry that are fair to the actors."

Susan Sarandon Pickets with Son Jack Henry Robbins: A Family That Strikes Together
Susan Sarandon and Jack Henry Robbins on her Instagram Story July 19, 2023.

Susan Sarandon/Instagram

"We’re going to stand with the WGA on this, too, and this is where we are strong," said Sarandon, a longtime political activist who was arrested at New York's state capitol in Albany back in May while protesting in support of fair wages for restaurant workers.

"And I am so proud of Fran Drescher and the negotiating committee who went in with good faith and were disrespected and didn’t get what was necessary and we understand that it’s a now or never situation."

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. PEOPLE's free daily newsletter.

Susan Sarandon and her sons Jack Henry Robbins (R) and Miles Robbins (L) walk the red carpet ahead of the 'Victoria & Abdul' screening during the 74th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 3, 2017 in Venice, Italy.
Susan Sarandon and her sons Jack Henry Robbins (R) and Miles Robbins (L) walk the red carpet ahead of the 'Victoria & Abdul' screening during the 74th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 3, 2017.

Ernesto Ruscio/Getty

Back in May, Henry Robbins called his mother "a champion of empathy, unions, all things fair, right, creative and sane" in a Mother's Day tribute post on Instagram, accompanied by a photo of Sarandon in handcuffs following her arrest in Albany.

In addition to Jack, Sarandon shares son Miles Robbins, 31, with ex Tim Robbins, whom she split from in 2009 after 23 years together. She also has a daughter, actress Eva Amurri, whom she shares with the Italian director Franco Amurri.

Susan Sarandon and Eva Amurri Martino attend The 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 30, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Susan Sarandon and Eva Amurri Martino attend The 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 30, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Eva, 37, shared her thoughts on growing up as a child of celebrities in a TikTok video she shared back in January after a fan asked whether she grew up with "other 'celebrity' kids/families."

As Eva spoke to her experiences meeting other celebrities' children growing up, she shared that "people who grew up in the industry sometimes liken the experience to growing up in the circus, in the sense that you spend these really surreal periods of time really closely intertwined with other people, whether that's other people's families or individuals.... You're just spending all this quality time with a certain group and you become so, so close. Almost like family."

Related Articles
Ariana Grande's New Boyfriend Ethan Slater Is Separated from Wife After Welcoming Baby Last Year
Ariana Grande's New Boyfriend Ethan Slater Is Separated from Wife After Welcoming Baby Last Year: Source
John Boyega for Esquire
John Boyega Doesn't 'Fixate' on Wanting Relationship: 'Haven't Met Anyone That Really Ignites That in Me'
Scarlett Johansson Samuel L Jackson Ryan Reynolds beehive
Samuel L. Jackson Gave Scarlett Johansson, Ex Ryan Reynolds Bees for Their Wedding: They 'Abandoned the Hive'
Marjaneh Ayati
A Costumer from 'That '90s Show' Is Now Dog-Sitting During 'Extinction-Level' Crisis in Hollywood
Jon M. Chu
'Wicked' Director Says Movie Was 'So Close' to Finishing Before Strike: 'It's Been Very Painful'
James Cameron on Dangers of AI 40 Years After 'Terminator': 'I Warned You Guys ... and You Didn't Listen'
James Cameron on Dangers of AI 40 Years After 'Terminator': 'I Warned You Guys...and You Didn't Listen'
Megan Fox seems to be pulling MGK back into her web with ultra-sexy apparel Megan was seen bursting out of a lingerie-style top as she and MGK picked up snacks from Erewhon Organic before heading to a movie in Calabasas
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Enjoy Movie Date Together After Working on Relationship
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton wearing Ralph Lauren, attends the Ralph Lauren Suite during The Championships, Wimbledon
Zawe Ashton Shares Advice Fiancé Tom Hiddleston Gave About Joining Marvel: 'He Really Empowered Me'
Chris Hemsworth Wishes Wife Elsa Pataky Happy Birthday: 'Love You Always'
Chris Hemsworth Wishes Wife Elsa Pataky Happy 47th Birthday: 'Love You Always'
THIS IS US, Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore in 'Career Days'
Mandy Moore Claims She Once Received a Check for a Penny for 'This Is Us' Streaming Revenues
Faith Series âThe Chosenâ Granted SAG Waiver To Continue Filming & Becomes First Known Series To Get Exemption During Strike
Faith Series 'The Chosen' Earns SAG-AFTRA Exemption to Continue Filming During Strike
Jim Toth attends the Saint John's Health Center 75th Anniversary Gala Celebration on October 21, 2017 in Culver City, California.
Reese Witherspoon's Ex Jim Toth Seen with New Flame 4 Months After Split: 'Definitely Romantic' (Exclusive)
Bruce Lee with his wife and kids
Bruce Lee's Daughter Shannon Pens Emotional Essay on 50th Anniversary of Death: 'I Love You' (Exclusive)
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick SAG-AFTRA Strike Picket Line, New York, USA - 18 Jul 2023
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Join SAG Strike Picket Line Together in N.Y.C.: 'Been a Long Time Coming'
Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas attend a special screening of OPPENHEIMER presented by the Filmmakers to celebrate the contributions of the film's crew and craftspeople at the AMC Lincoln Square on July 17, 2023 in New York City.
Christopher Nolan and Wife Emma Thomas Attend 'Oppenheimer' N.Y.C. Premiere Without Cast amid SAG Strike
Fran Drescher & Jon Lieckfelt
Fran Drescher's Hair Stylist Shares Worries About Job Loss, AI: 'You're Going to See an Entire Industry Crumble'