Susan Boyle Reveals She Had a Stroke Last Year: 'I Fought Like Crazy to Get Back on Stage'

Boyle, who rose to fame on 'Britain's Got Talent' in 2009, surprised fans with a performance during the season 4 finale that aired Sunday

By
Stephanie Emma Pfeffer
Stephanie Emma Pfeffer
Stephanie Emma Pfeffer

Stephanie Emma Pfeffer is a writer and editor at PEOPLE, where she has been covering health and fitness since 2013. She has her Master's degree in Journalism from Northwestern University and spends her free time running marathons and trying to get her kids to eat their vegetables.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Dayna Haffenden
Dayna Haffenden, Staff Editor
Dayna Haffenden
Dayna Haffenden is a Staff Editor at PEOPLE. She graduated from CUNY Hunter College in 2016 with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in Dance. Before joining the team, the New York native worked as a Managing Editor at Complex. When she’s not writing, Dayna enjoys taking Pilates classes and watching old episodes of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 6, 2023 04:37 PM
Susan Boyle, Britain's Got Talent TV Show, Series 16
Photo:

Dymond/Thames/Shutterstock

Susan Boyle is getting candid about her health.

The Scottish singer, who rose to fame on Britain's Got Talent in 2009, made a surprise appearance for the season 4 finale that aired on Sunday. Following her performance, Boyle revealed that she had suffered a stroke last year.

She joined the cast of the West End's Les Miserables to sing "I Dreamed a Dream," the very song that catapulted her to fame when she first appeared on the competition show.

"It feels great," said Boyle, 62, of her performance. "It is extra special for me actually because last April there I suffered a minor stroke."

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly with Susan Boyle
Susan Boyle.

Dymond/Thames/Shutterstock 

She continued, "I have fought like crazy to get back on stage. And I have done it."

Show creator and primary judge Simon Cowell praised Boyle for her bravery after she gave an update on her health. “Susan, we owe you so much and I knew you weren’t well, but if anyone was going to come back you were going to come back because it wouldn’t be the same without you,” Cowell, 63, said. 


The “Wild Horses” singer also opened up about returning to the stage on social media. She shared photos from the big night on her Instagram. “Tonight I had the privilege of returning to @bgt and performing with the wonderful cast of @lesmizofficial,” she wrote. “This evening was even more special for me as in April of 2022 I had a stroke.”

“For the past year I have worked so hard to get my speech and singing back, with the sole aim of being able to sing on stage again & tonight my hard work & perseverance paid off, singing the song that started it all, ‘I Dreamed A Dream’…” she ended her message. 


According to The Mayo Clinic, a stroke occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted or reduced. Symptoms of a stroke include but are not limited to headache, paralysis, trouble speaking and understanding what others are saying.

