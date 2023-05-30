The Surprising Reason Some Democrats May Not Want Dianne Feinstein to Resign Yet

If Feinstein resigns early, it could heavily influence the 2024 California Senate race, which already has Democrats divided on who to support

By
Published on May 30, 2023 04:07 PM
Sen. Dianne Feinstein
Photo: Francis Chung/POLITICO via AP

As reports regarding Sen. Dianne Feinstein's health continue to swirl, some prominent Democrats appear eager to keep the ailing lawmaker in office until her planned January 2025 retirement, despite a seemingly vast majority of Americans voicing concerns about her ability to serve.

The reason Feinstein, 89, has rallied a few unlikely supporters, some believe, traces back to a 2021 promise made by California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

In a 2021 interview with MSNBC, Newsom vowed that, should Feinstein resign before the end of her term, he would nominate a Black woman to fill her seat. There are currently no Black women serving in the U.S. Senate, though two previously did — one of them, Kamala Harris, left to join the Biden administration as vice president.

When Harris vacated her seat, Newsom was urged to backfill her with another Black woman, but ultimately nominated a Latino man instead. After promising to nominate a Black woman this time around, Newsom finds himself in a position of needing to follow through should Feinstein resign — which could flip the already-underway 2024 Senate race upside down.

Here's the background you need to get a better understanding of how Feinstein's resignation could potentially decide the winner of California's heated 2024 Senate race.

Feinstein's Health Has Prompted Persistent Questions

Feinstein was admitted to a San Francisco hospital to be treated for shingles in March, saying in a statement at the time she was hopeful to return to the Senate later that month.

Ultimately, her leave stretched for more than two months, with the California Democrat returning to the Capitol in mid-May, using a wheelchair but saying in an official statement she was "prepared to resume my duties."

But questions about her health have persisted, particularly after Feinstein made comments to a reporter upon her return to the Senate suggesting she was unaware she ever left.

A bipartisan chorus of lawmakers and voters have now begun calling for her to step down.

RELATED: Sen. Dianne Feinstein Returns from Medical Leave, Says She Was Never Gone: 'I've Been Here. I've Been Voting'

Meanwhile, as Feinstein continues to move about Capitol Hill, reporters have taken note of one of her closest confidantes: Nancy Corinne Prowda, the eldest child of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is often seen accompanying Feinstein, per Politico.

The relationship has raised questions about the mingling of personal and political for Pelosi, who has already endorsed popular Rep. Adam Schiff to succeed Feinstein once her term ends next year.

Pelosi is also one of the leading Democratic voices who has expressed the unpopular opinion that Feinstein should not leave the Senate before her term ends.

RELATED: U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein, 89, Hospitalized with Shingles

Representative Adam Schiff, a Democrat from California, speaks during a news conference at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. The House Speaker said he's blocking Democrats Schiff and Swalwell from serving on the Intelligence Committee, making good on a long-standing promise and opening a new front in the chamber's partisan battles.
Adam Schiff. Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty

Feinstein's Resignation Could Hurt Schiff's 2024 Senate Bid

Even before Feinstein formally announced her plan to sit out of the 2024 race, standouts in the Democratic Party began launching campaigns to backfill her.

Among them is Schiff, one of the most notable figures in Congress who led the first impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump for his dealings with Ukraine.

In announcing his Senate campaign in January, Schiff said, "Today's Republican Party is gutting the middle class. Threatening our democracy. They aren't going to stop. We have to stop them."

He continued: "That's why I'm running for the U.S. Senate. The struggle isn't over. Not for me, not for you, not for our country. Together we can and will win this fight."

But Schiff is running against a handful of other well-liked Democrats, including U.S. Reps. Barbara Lee and Katie Porter.

RELATED: Sen. Dianne Feinstein Returns from Medical Leave, Says She Was Never Gone: 'I've Been Here. I've Been Voting'

If Feinstein were to resign prior to the end of her term, some insiders speculate Lee could be the one hand-picked to serve out the remainder.

“If DiFi resigns right now, there is an enormous probability that Barbara Lee gets appointed — thus, it makes it harder for Schiff,” a Pelosi family confidant told Politico, adding that the relationship between Pelosi, her daughter and the senator is “being kept under wraps and very, very closely held.”

Gov. Newsom has promised to nominate a Black woman to take the seat. As CNN reports, it's a promise many Democrats hope he keeps, and it makes the most sense to nominate Lee, who has a strong political background and has already expressed a clear interest in the position.

“We do believe that Governor Newsom will keep his promise. We have known him to be a man of his word,” Democratic strategist Kimberly Ellis told the outlet.

Vilma Dawson, an attendee of the state Democratic Party Convention held over the weekend, echoed the remark, telling CNN: "I’m sure Governor Newsom has a plan to appoint an African American female. ... I don’t think the governorship is where he’s going to stop his political career. People have long memories as to whether they can trust someone to support, shall we say, promises that they made.”

Related Articles
Election 2020 DNC
Rosalynn Carter Has Dementia, Is Living 'Happily at Home' with Husband Jimmy Carter
President Barack Obama photographed at the Fairmont Hotel in Washington, DC on November 17, 2020.
Barack Obama on 'Working,' One Job He'd Never Revisit and His Dream Father's Day (Exclusive)
Texas-capitol.jpg
Texas to Become Largest State to Ban Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Efforts at Public Universities
lindsey graham
Russia Issues Arrest Warrant for Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham
Kamala Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris Becomes First Woman to Deliver Commencement Address at West Point
Stewart Rhodes
Oath Keepers Founder Stewart Rhodes Sent to Prison for 18 Years over Jan. 6 Plot to Storm the Capitol
Ken Paxton, ââAttorney General State of Texas
Texas Attorney General Faces Impeachment by Fellow Republicans: What to Know — Including His Wife's Role in It
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the stage after speaking during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home
Donald Trump Sometimes Showed Classified Docs to Mar-a-Lago Visitors, According to Witnesses
Mexican President Urges Hispanic Americans to Reject Ron DeSantis for Disrespecting Migrants
Mexican President Urges Hispanic Americans to Reject Ron DeSantis for Disrespecting Migrants: ‘Wake Up’
Supreme Court
Supreme Court Limits EPA's Power for Second Year in a Row with New Water Pollution Decision
Montana drag ban protests
Montana Enacts Law Specifically Targeting Drag Story Hours
Secret Service Agents Drunk Drove Into White House Barrier
Suspect Who Allegedly Crashed U-Haul into White House Barrier Said He Was Willing to 'Kill the President'
Marjorie Taylor Greene buying Kevin McCarthy's chapstick at the GOP auction for 100,000
Marjorie Taylor Greene Pays $100K for Kevin McCarthy’s Used Chapstick During GOP Auction
Kevin McCarthy
Party Leaders Reach Tentative Deal on Raising Debt Ceiling — Now Congress Has to Get on Board
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with his wife Casey
All About Ron DeSantis' Wife Casey DeSantis and Their 3 Kids
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. The event features student activism and leadership training, and a chance to participate in a series of networking events with political leaders.
Report Claims Ron DeSantis' Police Relocation Program Lured Officers with Violent Records to Florida