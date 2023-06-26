'Brilliant' Surgeon Who was Dad of 2 Is Killed After Punch During Road Rage Incident

A surgeon died after he was punched in the face following a road rage incident in Brooklyn, N.Y., according to authorities.

Police said Dr. Jaime Yun allegedly got into a verbal dispute with Dexter Alexander, who was driving a Toyota Camry, around 11: 30 a.m. on June 8, law enforcement sources tell PEOPLE.

Yun was allegedly punched in the face and fell to the ground.

Police said Yun was conscious and alert when officers arrived at the scene, near Schenectady and East New York Avenues in Brooklyn. He was taken to King County Hospital but died on June 16.

The medical examiner’s office ruled his manner of death as homicide.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE, Yun suffered a traumatic brain injury.

Yun, a 56-year-old cardiothoracic surgeon and married father of two, was described by his neighbor Vihas Patel as a dedicated doctor and father.

"If he's measured by his dedication to his patients and family, he's an absolutely amazing human being,” he told CBS New York. "Even during the COVID pandemic, about he had so selflessly given himself to his patients."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to his obituary, Yun, born in Venezuela, moved to Colombia with his parents and five brothers before immigrating to New York in the 1970s.

“Jaime’s pride was raising his children and helping people,” the obituary says. “Jaime cared deeply for the people around him. He knew he wanted to be a doctor at a young age and make an impact on the lives of many. Jaime was a brilliant individual. A professor nicknamed him '99' in medical school because his score on an exam was in the 99th percentile. He loved to be in the operating room and teach medical residents to be a better version of themselves.”

Alexander was charged with assault in the third degree and menacing in the third degree.

He was arraigned and entered a plea of not guilty.

His next court appearance is scheduled for July.

It is unclear if he has retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.