Surfer Mikala Jones Dead at 44: 'Life Will Never Be the Same Without You'

"I wish this never happened and we could just wake up and go surf together tomorrow morning,” the surfer's daughter Isabella wrote after his death in a freak accident

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 10, 2023 09:50PM EDT
Mikala Jones Professional Surfer, 2008
Photo:

jarvis gray/Shutterstock

Surfing pro Mikala Jones died in a freak surfing accident Sunday morning. He was 44.

The athlete's daughter, Isabella Jones, broke the news on Instagram Sunday.

According to Surfline, Mikala, who relocated from Hawaii to Indonesia years ago, was surfing along the coast of the Mentawai Islands while staying at the Awera Resort in North Sipora, Indonesia, with his family.

A surfboard fin severed his femoral artery from a 10-centimeter wound inside his left groin, the outlet reported.

Isabella wrote a touching tribute to her father and shared childhood photos of the two together in addition to snapshots of him surfing.

“I’m in so much disbelief right now, this doesn’t feel real,” Isabella began. “I love you so much dad and I wish I could give you one last hug. I wish I could tell you again how much I love you and thank you for being the best dad. I wish you were still here with us, you weren’t supposed to leave yet. This is too soon.”

“I know you are in a good place now with nana vi, and your friends. I wish this never happened and we could just wake up and go surf together tomorrow morning,” she wrote.

Isabella explained of her dad’s death, “I’m not sure how to put this in words, but my dad got into a bad surfing accident and didn’t make it. I'm happy he was doing what he loved the most. Life will never be the same without you.”

“I miss you so much, I would do anything to get one more moment, even if it was us arguing and then laughing our asses off,” she continued. “Thank you for teaching me so many life lessons, and always being there for me. I wish you were still here with us right now. I will always be thinking about you dad ❤️.

“I love you so much, thank you for everything ❤️ fly high 🕊️ ur a f---ing legend,” Isabella ended her message.

Several surfing pros expressed their condolences in the comments section, including Tia Blanco who wrote, “Your dad was one of the nicest humans I’ve encountered in the surfing community. So sad to hear this news. Sending you love & strength. So sorry about this.”

Professional surfer Mikala Jones competes in the trials for the world famous Pipemasters Feb. 6, 2009

Mana Photo/Shutterstock

Isabella reposted tributes from friends on her Instagram Story. She wrote over a video shared by surf filmmaker Taylor Steele of her father, “Surfing barrels in heaven ❤️i love you so much.”

She then shared a clip of the family of four, writing, “It will never be the same” with a broken heart emoji.

“Forever my life biggest inspiration,” she wrote under another reel shared by surfing photographer Robbie Crawford.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“I’m going to miss coming home ot you packing and not knowing where you were gonna go," Isabella reminisced alongside a clip of Mikala packing his surfboard. I always asked and his words were ‘don’t worry about it’ with the biggest smirk on his face 😂 top secretive man, just wanted to surf big barrels with nobody.”

She shared two more collages of her father, asking for anyone to send her their old photos of the professional surfer. “Thank you everyone for all the love and support means the world,” she wrote, alongside a praying hands and red heart emoji.

Isabella also wrote to her father on her Instagram Story, “You are in a good place. 🕊️❤️.”

Mikala was known for his “expert tube riding in dangerous waves” and revolutionized footage of surfing inside barrels with his GoPro, making him “easily one of the 21st century’s most photogenic surfers,” per Surfline.

He is survived by his wife Emma, his two daughters, sister Malia and brothers Keoni and Daniel.

Related Articles
Jonah Hill and Sarah Brady
Who Is Sarah Brady? All About the Surfer Who Previously Dated Jonah Hill
Jonah Hill's Ex Sarah Brady Claims He Was 'Emotionally Abusive': He's a 'Misogynist Narcissist'
Jonah Hill's Ex Sarah Brady Claims He Was 'Emotionally Abusive': 'It's Been a Year of Healing'
Fabio Sementilli facebook photos.
Calif. Man Accused of Killing Canadian Hair Executive in Backyard Pleads No Contest and Is Sentenced to Life
Ryan Mallett's Girlfriend Speaks Out After Former NFL Player's Death
Ryan Mallett's Girlfriend Madison Carter Speaks Out After His Drowning Death: 'I Appreciate You All'
Tiffany Seeley, Ryan Mallettâs ex-wife on his tragic death
Ryan Mallett's Ex-Wife Says Her 'Heart Breaks for Everyone' After Former NFL Player's Drowning Death
DIDDY FATHER'S DAY
Diddy's Seven Kids Celebrate Him on Father's Day: 'The Best Dad We Could Ever Ask For'
Uzo Adub
Pregnant Uzo Aduba Celebrates Husband as an 'Incredible' Dad on His First Father's Day
Justin Timberlake fathers day post
Justin Timberlake Celebrates His Dad and Stepdad in Sweet Father's Day Tribute: 'Two Incredible Humans'
deion sanders
Deion Sanders May Need His Foot Amputated Due to Ongoing Blood Flow Problems
Kid Cudi
Celebrity Pets We Lost in 2021
Brody Jenner, Tia Blanco
Who Is Brody Jenner's Fiancée? All About Tia Blanco
HOSSEGOR, FRANCE - OCTOBER 5: Kalani David of Hawaii placing third in Qualifying Round Heat 1 of the Red Bull Airborne France during the 2019 Quiksilver Pro France at La Graviere on October 5, 2019 in Hossegor, France. (Photo by Damien Poullenot/WSL via Getty Images)
Surfer Kalani David Dead at 24 After Suffering Seizure in Water: 'Best Brother I Could Ever Ask For'
Catherine Zeta-Jones, carys douglas
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas Celebrate Daughter Carys' 20th Birthday with Sweet Videos
Buccaneers Linebacker Shaquil Barrett’s Daughter, 2, Dead After Drowning in Pool
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett's Wife Speaks Out After Daughter, 2, Dies in Drowning Accident
Kidada Jones, Quincy Jones and Rashida Jones during Disney's Alice in Wonderland Mad Tea Party at Private Residence in Los Angeles, California, United States
Quincy Jones' 7 Children: Everything to Know
Isabella Justice Hartley and Justin Hartley attend the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California
Who Is Justin Hartley's Daughter? All About Isabella Justice Hartley