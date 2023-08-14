Surfer John John Florence Says a Kelly Slater Rematch ‘Would Be Incredible’ a Decade After the ‘Greatest Heat’

"It only counts if the waves are as good as they were then," Florence tells PEOPLE in comparison to his historic surfing showdown against Slater in 2014

By
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso

Skyler Caruso is the Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 14, 2023 05:50PM EDT
john john florence; kelly slater
Photo:

Getty (2)

John John Florence surfed matched up against Kelly Slater in what went down as arguably the "greatest heat of all time" at the Tahiti Pro in 2014, with both athletes nabbing near-perfect scores.

Now, Florence — who ultimately lost the contest against Slater, despite the heat ending in a draw — opened up to PEOPLE exclusively about his desire to take on the 11-time world champion at the 2023 Tahiti Pro once again, nearly one decade later.

"I've had a couple of heats against Kelly that've been amazing, and it would be incredible to have that rematch again," Florence — who recently qualified for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics — tells PEOPLE ahead of surfing the Teahupoʻo stop on the WSL Championship Tour held between Aug. 11-20 this year.

"I think it only counts, though, if the waves are as good as they were then... and it's big," adds the Hawaiian born pro of the surf conditions in comparison to the big, barreling walls of water in 2014. "It's so crazy to think it's been that long. It's amazing."

John John Florence of Hawaii competing in the 2014 Billabong Pro Tahiti at Teahupo'o, Tahiti. 11X World Champion Kelly Slater of the USA competing in and finishing runner-up in the 2014 Billabong Pro Tahiti at Teahupo'o, Tahiti. Slater placed second to Gabriel Medina of Brazil in the final to secure runner-up placing.

Kirstin Scholtz/World Surf League via Getty; Will Hayden-Smith/World Surf League via Getty

Competing against Slater has transformed the surfers' relationship — especially for the 30-year old Florence, who is Slater's junior by 21 years. "Growing up, he was always my idol," the two-time world champion says of Slater.

"I've just grown closer and closer to Kelly over the years," Florence explains. "I got to know him when I was young... someone to look up to. Then, it transitioned into competing against him and learning how to be like, 'Oh, wait. Now... I can beat him,' and wrap your mind around that," he adds.

It's also "crazy" for him to wrap his head around the fact he's "still competing against" Slater, the 51-year-old surf legend currently in his 31st year on the WSL Championship Tour. However, Florence now views the surfing G.O.A.T. as an "inspiration," instead of "just only wanting to beat him."

John John Florence of Hawaii competing in the 2014 Billabong Pro Tahiti at Teahupo'o, Tahiti

Kirstin Scholtz/World Surf League via Getty 

"At this point, it's just incredible what he's able to do with his body for this long," Florence says. "I just know how hard it is competing. It's so hard on your body now... and year after year. So for him to do it for this long, I hope I can be doing stuff like that when I'm his age."

In February, Slater told PEOPLE he had a "bigger goal" than winning a 12th world title: to be good enough to qualify for the 2024 Olympic surfing competition, which made its debut in 2020 without him after he missed the cut by one spot.

Although the 2024 Olympics will be held in Paris, the surf contest will be held at Teahupoʻo in Tahiti — the same spot the "greatest heat of all time" took place in 2014 and "one of the scariest waves in the world," according to Florence, who will be a two-time Olympian when the Games start in July 2024.

Two-time WSL Champion John John Florence of Hawaii surfs in Heat 6 of the Opening Round at the SHISEIDO Tahiti Pro on August 11, 2023 at Teahupoo, Tahiti, French Polynesia

Beatriz Ryder/World Surf League via Getty 

As for his thoughts at the idea of potentially rematching Slater at the Olympics? "That would be amazing," Florence — who is "super happy" and "honored" to qualify for a second time — tells PEOPLE.

Although the Games are still a year out, he already has a strategy in place: "relax."

"I was a little nervous the last time around," recalls Florence, who made his Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo Games and was eliminated in the third round. "The last time I felt like a lot of people around me built up the Olympics to be this much different thing."

"In my mind I was like, 'Oh, I have to train differently. I have to do stuff differently,'" he explains. "But really, I think it's more going at it just how I would normally compete."

As for how the two-time world champion does that? Florence says, "When I am able to relax a little bit and just have fun with it, that's when I compete my best."

Related Articles
Aug 12, 2023; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Jessica Pegula (USA) reacts after losing a point against Iga Swiatek
Tennis Players Left Confused After 'Cotton Eye Joe' Mistakenly Blasts During Tense Match
Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant (24) and Pau Gasol (16) victorious on court during Game 5 vs Orlando Magic. Orlando, FL
Pau Gasol Says He 'Wouldn't Be' in Hall Of Fame Without Kobe Bryant: 'Miss You and Love You'
Rebel Wilson Cheers on Australian Women's Soccer Team in World Cup Match
Rebel Wilson Cheers on Australian Women's Soccer Team in World Cup Match
cherie the champion surf dog
Cherie the Surfing French Bulldog Ends Impressive Career Riding the Waves with a Big Win (Exclusive)
Arike Ogunbowale #24 of the Dallas Wings looks on during the game against the Atlanta Dream on June 20, 2023
Arike Ogunbowale Praises WNBA’s ‘Media Reach’ But Hopes League ‘Can Figure Out' Charter Flights (Exclusive)
Dwyane Wade and Allen Iverson poses for a photo during the NBA All-Star Game as part of 2023 NBA All Star Weekend on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
Dwyane Wade Says Being First Hall-of-Famer Presented by Allen Iverson 'Means Everything' (Exclusive)
Rafael Nadal of Spain returns a ball during a training session during Day One of Mutua Madrid Open at La Caja Magica on April 28, 2022 in Madrid, Spain.
All About Rafael Nadal's Son
Sheinelle Jones attends The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert 2023 on February 01, 2023
Sheinelle Jones Announces She’s Running the NYC Marathon: ‘I Can Do Hard Things’
Michael Lorenzen #22 of the Philadelphia Phillies throws a pitch
Phillies’ Michael Lorenzen Throws No-Hitter in His Home Debut as Mom and Wife Have Best Reaction in the Stands
Shaquille ONeal Teases New Thotdaddy Album as He Dons Mullet Wig
Shaquille O’Neal Teases Debut 'Dubstep Dad' Album as He Dons Mullet Wig
Jon Rahm
Golfer Jon Rahm's Big Request for PGA Tour Is to 'Have a Freaking Porta Potty on Every Hole'
Josh Sills
Eagles' Josh Sills Speaks Out After Being Acquitted of Rape and Kidnapping Charges: 'It's Been Very Daunting'
Alex Morgan of USA poses for a photo with her VISA Player of the Match award after the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023
Alex Morgan Says USWNT Loss ‘Hurts,' Emphasizes That Team 'Poured Everything into This World Cup'
Megan Rapinoe #15of the United States is introduced during a post game ceremony after an international friendly against Wales at PayPal Park
Megan Rapinoe Says Goodbye to USWNT in Farewell Post After World Cup Loss: ‘It Has Been My Honor’
Bashaud Breeland #21 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on from the sidelines after being injured during the first half of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 7, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)"nNo licensing by any casino, sportsbook, and/or fantasy sports organization for any purpose. During game play, no use of images within play-by-play, statistical account or depiction of a game
Former NFL Player Bashaud Breeland Arrested, Accused of Possessing Drugs, Guns and Stolen Vehicle: Report
Singer, songwriter, actress, entrepreneur, dancer and activist Olivia Newton-John is photographed with husband John Easterling at their home on April 6, 2018
Olivia Newton-John’s Widower Says They Committed to 'Love Each Other Forever or Until the End of Time' (Exclusive)