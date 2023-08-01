Surfer Griffin Colapinto Had Matthew McConaughey ‘Psyching’ Him Up Before Qualifying for the 2024 Olympics

Griffin Colapinto's surfing? More than "alright, alright, alright."

This year, the 25-year-old professional surfer has been tearing up the competition on the World Surf League's Championship Tour since topping the world rankings after his win at the Surf Ranch Pro in May.

Now, Colapinto — who became the first surfer, and second athlete overall to qualify for the 2024 U.S. Olympic team — is gearing up for his chance at securing a World Title, and tells about PEOPLE a memorable moment from a familiar face in Hollywood that "psyched" him up along the way.

The California native says that Matthew McConaughey was recently in attendance at one of the WSL stops in Hawaii. "He was there with his family and was psyching me up before my heats at one of the contests," recalls Colapinto.

Though the pro surfer clarifies, "I wouldn't say I'm close with McConaughey," he says that he's shared some surf tips with the actor's 15-year-old son Levi, who's been showing an interest in the sport.

"He's been super psyched on surfing," Colapinto says of the actor's eldest son. "So I've been helping him with some surfing tips." The pro continues, "He comes to San Clemente and surfs our local wave. It seems like they're getting super into it, and that's rad."

As the son of McConaughey — who starred in 2008's Surfer, Dude and has since then gotten hooked on the sport himself — it's no surprise that Levi is following in his dad's flip-flopped footsteps. (In fact, Mconaughey told PEOPLE at the time of the movie's premiere that his then-2-month old would "be getting salty soon,” and predicted he'd be joining him "in the middle of [the ocean] too."

In addition to McConaughey, Colapinto points out that some of Hollywood's biggest names — like Chris Hemsworth and Jonah Hill, for example — have been hopping on the wave, perhaps as an escape from "the craziness of being famous." Regardless, "It's just a cool sign to see that surfing is able to help," he adds.

But what's considered a pastime for the actors doubles as a job for Colapinto. "It's a pretty good deal," he playfully tells PEOPLE. However, it's one that comes with high risk and danger, especially as an 2024 Olympic qualifier headed to Tahiti to surf the big, barreling waves at Teahupo'o.

"Yeah, there's definitely some scariness to that wave, for sure," admits Colapinto. "The bottom is so dangerous. There's coral heads that are basically little knives everywhere, so it's super scary if you hit the bottom."

He explains, "It's shallow. So you really want to make sure you're not falling out there."

In order to avoid the sketchy situation, the athlete says that "wave selection" is important, in addition to "just understanding the ocean and being able to be patient and wait for the right wave." He adds, "So it's definitely one of those waves where you got to be connected."

As for how he does that? Colapinto not only prepares physically, but mentally as well. "I feel like surfing's super spiritual," he says. "I feel like you have to have your mind in a really good place when you paddle out for a contest because it's you and Mother Nature."

"You're dealing with the ocean and the unknown and just the waves," he continues. "Sometimes they come, sometimes they don't. So it seems like when you paddle out, you really have to be in your happy place and know yourself super well."

Colapinto explains that "meditation and reading self-help books" have helped him better "understand [himself]" and "how things unfold" in the universe.

"I feel like that side of surfing is really unique... It's one of the things I love about it," says the now 25 year old, who says becoming a professional surfer has "always my dream."

"It's pretty crazy," he reflects. "Now, I'm in the Olympics."

