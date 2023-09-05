    Supreme Court of the United States

    The United States Supreme Court is the nation’s highest federal court, made up of nine justices who were each appointed for life by a U.S. president. The current Roberts Court is led by Chief Justice John Roberts and supported by eight associate justices: Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

    N.J. Supreme Court Sides with Catholic School That Fired Pregnant Unmarried Teacher
    Joe Biden Outdoors at Microphone in Blue Suit and Overcoat
    Supreme Court Allows President Biden to Continue Regulating Untraceable 'Ghost Guns' in 5-4 Vote
    Deidra Reese, statewide program manager for the Ohio Unity Coalition, celebrates the defeat of Issue 1 during a watch party Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023
    Abortion Rights Prevail in Surprise Ohio Vote, a Stunning Rebuke to Supreme Court: Here's What It Means
    Alabama State Capitol
    Alabama Legislature Ignores Supreme Court’s Order to Create Another Majority-Black Congressional District
    Vivek Ramaswamy, chairman and founder of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas
    Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Names Ted Cruz as a Potential Supreme Court Pick
    Charles Barkley arrives for the 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California
    Charles Barkley Adding $5M in Will to Make Alma Mater 'More Diverse' After Supreme Court Ruling
    Michael Imperioli attends the opening night of the play "Straight Line Crazy" at The Shed on October 26, 2022
    Michael Imperioli Forbid 'Bigots and Homophobes' from Watching His Projects in Wake of Supreme Court Rulings
    Protesters jockey for position as they gather in front of the Supreme Court
    Supreme Court Closes Out Pride Month with Major Blow to LGBTQ+ Rights, Opening Door for Broader Discrimination
    Lorie Smith, owner of 303 Creative, poses at her studio in Littleton, United States
    The Bizarre — and Hypothetical — Case That Sparked the Supreme Court's Regressive LGBTQ+ Discrimination Ruling
    Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor joins other members of the Supreme Court
    Sonia Sotomayor Pens Stunning Rebuke of Supreme Court's Discrimination Ruling: 'Today, the Court Shrinks'
    NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE - JANUARY 19: One day before being inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States, President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks at the Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III National Guard/Reserve Center January 19, 2021 in New Castle, Delaware. The reserve center is named for Beau Biden, Joe Biden’s oldest child and who served as attorney general of Delaware and a major in the state’s National Guard before dying of brain cancer at the age of 46 in 2015. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
    Supreme Court Axes President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan, Insists It's Not Political
    Landmark-SCOTUS-Ruling-Strips-Upholds-Affirmative-Action-Policies-on-College-Campuses-062923-1-b792a74ba22240048b3093ea8741c1c8.jpg - tout
    Landmark Supreme Court Ruling Effectively Eliminates Affirmative Action on College Campuses
    The U.S. Supreme Court is seen on January 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Supreme Court has blocked President Joe Bidenâs COVID vaccine or testing mandate for large private businesses, but allowed a vaccine mandate to take effect for medical facilities that take Medicare or Medicaid payments.
    Supreme Court Rejects Case That Could Have Upended U.S. Elections
    Supreme Court
    Supreme Court, in Shock 5-4 Decision, Rules That Alabama Discriminated Against Black Voters
    Protestor waves gay rights rainbow flag in front of US Supreme Court building
    3 Major Supreme Court Decisions We're Expecting This Month
    Supreme Court
    Supreme Court Limits EPA's Power for Second Year in a Row with New Water Pollution Decision
    Justices of the US Supreme Court pose for their official photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC on October 7, 2022. - (Seated from left) Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito and Associate Justice Elena Kagan, (Standing behind from left) Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.
    U.S. Supreme Court Unanimously Sides with Transgender Refugee, Affirming Her Identity in Historic Ruling
    Provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows death row inmate Richard Glossip
    Supreme Court Blocks Execution of Death Row Inmate Richard Glossip as A.G. Says Trial Was 'Unfair'
    The abortion drug Mifepristone, also known as RU486, is pictured in an abortion clinic February 17, 2006 in Auckland, New Zealand. The drug, which has been available in New Zealand for four years and is used in many countries around the world, is expected to be available to Australian women within a year after parliament yesterday approved a bill which transfers regulatory control of the drug to the Therapeutic Goods Administration, a government body of scientists and doctors that regulates all other drugs in Australia.
    Supreme Court Delays Decision on Abortion Pill Until Friday
    Clarence Thomas
    Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Reportedly Accepted Luxury Gifts from Billionaire Republican Mega-Donor
    South Carolina House of Representatives
    South Carolina Supreme Court Overturns 6-Week Abortion Ban
    President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Eppley Airfield, in Omaha
    Supreme Court Paves the Way for Donald Trump's Tax Returns to Be Handed Over to Congress
    WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 30: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this handout provided by the Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States, (L-R) U.S. President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., Vice President Kamala Harris, and Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pose at a courtesy visit in the Justices Conference Room prior to the investiture ceremony of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson September 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff attended as guests of the Court. On June 30, 2022, Justice Jackson took the oaths of office to become the 104th Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. (Photo by Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States via Getty Images)
    Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Takes Part in Formal Swearing-in Ceremony
    Ronnie Goldy
    Kentucky Supreme Court Suspends Prosecutor Who Asked Defendant for Nude Photos
    Chief Justice of the United States, John Roberts
    Chief Justice Defends Supreme Court's Legitimacy: 'Doesn't Change Because People Disagree'
    Billy Eichner speaks onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.
    Billy Eichner Slams Supreme Court 'Homophobes' at MTV VMAs While Celebrating His Gay Rom-Com 'Bros'
    President Joe Biden speaks with Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer after delivering the State of the Union in the U.S. Capitol House Chamber on March 1, 2022 in Washington, DC
    Former Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer Says He's 'Still an Optimist' in First Appearance Since Retirement
    Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh attends his ceremonial swearing in in the East Room of the White House October 08, 2018 in Washington, DC. Kavanaugh was confirmed in the Senate 50-48 after a contentious process that included several women accusing Kavanaugh of sexual assault. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.
    Man Accused in Plot to Assassinate Kavanaugh Spoke of Targeting 2 Other Supreme Court Justices: Court Docs
    roe v. wade
    Democrats Say Proposed Bill to Enact Term Limits for Supreme Court Justices Will Address 'Legitimacy Crisis'
    Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, is arrested outside the US Supreme Court during a protest of the court overturning Roe v. Wade in Washington, D.C., US, on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. The high court's reversal of the 1973 landmark decision protecting the federal right to abortion has sent shock waves through the medical, legal and advocacy communities with the White House signing an executive order intended to preserve access to the procedure. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
    AOC, Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar Among House Dems Arrested in Abortion Rights Protest Outside Supreme Court
    Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas
    Ted Cruz Says Supreme Court Was Wrong to Legalize Gay Marriage: 'Ignored 2 Centuries of Our Nation's History'
    Justice Stephen Breyer
    Retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer Will Join Harvard Faculty to Teach Seminars
    Gershon Fuentes
    Ohio Man Charged with Raping Girl, 10, Who Traveled to Indiana for Abortion After Supreme Court Ruling
    Brett Kavanaugh, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Neil Gorsuch
    Democratic Reps Call on Senate to Declare That Supreme Court Justices Lied Under Oath in Confirmation Hearings
    Zack de la Rocha, left, and Tim Commerford of Rage Against The Machine's performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
    Rage Against the Machine Talks 'Roe v. Wade' Reversal in First Show Since 2011: 'Abort the Supreme Court'
    Sacha Baron Cohen, Roy Moore
    Sacha Baron Cohen Wins Defamation Appeal Brought by Former Ala. Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore
    A woman deposits her vote in a sealed envelope into an official voting ballot box in Washington state, USA.
    Wisconsin Supreme Court Deems Absentee Ballot Drop Boxes Illegal Ahead of Primary Elections
    CHEVY CHASE, MD - JUNE 08: Law enforcement officers stand guard as protesters pass Chief Justice John Roberts house on June 8, 2022 in Chevy Chase, Maryland. An armed man was arrested near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home Wednesday morning as the court prepares to announce decisions for about 30 cases. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
    Supreme Court Asks Maryland, Virginia Governors to End Picketing Outside Justices' Homes
    Busy Philipps Arrested for Protesting Outside Supreme Court After Roe v. Wade Ruling
    Coal-fired power plant on river in eastern Wyoming
    Supreme Court Limits Power of EPA, Thwarting Biden Administration's Ability to Combat Climate Change
    Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks about the Affordable Care Act and lowering health care costs for families during an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. President Biden announced additional actions to save families hundreds of dollars a month on their health care. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
    Barack Obama Calls Supreme Court's EPA Ruling 'Major Step Backward' for Stopping Climate Change
    Ken Paxton, ​​Attorney General State of Texas
    Texas Attorney General Says He'd Defend Anti-Sodomy Laws if Supreme Court Revisits Ruling
    Migrants try to cross border with US, Tijuana, Mexico - 25 Nov 2018
    Supreme Court Rules That Biden Can Nix Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' Immigration Policy
    Stephen Breyer
    Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer's Career in Photos
    In this image from video provided by the Supreme Court, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts administers the Constitutional Oath to Ketanji Brown Jackson as her husband Patrick Jackson holds the Bible at the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 30, 2022.
    Lawmakers, Celebrities React After Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's Historic Swearing-In
    President Joe Biden speaks with Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer after delivering the State of the Union in the U.S. Capitol House Chamber on March 1, 2022 in Washington, DC
    Justice Stephen Breyer Has Retired from the Supreme Court: Inside His 28 Years on the Bench
    Tribal Water
    Supreme Court Rules That States Can Prosecute Non-Native Americans Who Commit Crimes on Tribal Land
    SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 05: Olivia Rodrigo attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 05, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)
    Olivia Rodrigo Calls Out Supreme Court Justices During Glastonbury Set: 'We Hate You!'
    Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rick Bowmer/AP/Shutterstock (12940231d) People attend an abortion-rights rally at the Utah State Capitol, in Salt Lake City. Demonstrators are rallying from coast to coast in the face of an anticipated Supreme Court decision that could overturn women's right to an abortion Supreme Court Abortion Protests, Salt Lake City, United States - 14 May 2022
    Supreme Court Overturns 'Roe v. Wade,' Eliminating the Constitutional Right to Abortion
    A large group of House Democrats speak in front of the Supreme Court following the Dobbs v Jackson Womens Health Organization decision overturning Roe v Wade was handed down at the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday, June 24, 2022.
    Abortion Rights Activist on Supreme Court Overturning 'Roe v. Wade' : 'Legal, Political, Cultural Chaos'
    Joe Biden
    President Joe Biden Calls Supreme Court's Decision to Overturn 'Roe v. Wade' 'a Tragic Error'
    An abortion rights activist stands near the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on June 24, 2022. - The US Supreme Court on Friday ended the right to abortion in a seismic ruling that shreds half a century of constitutional protections on one of the most divisive and bitterly fought issues in American political life. The conservative-dominated court overturned the landmark 1973 "Roe v Wade" decision that enshrined a woman's right to an abortion and said individual states can permit or restrict the procedure themselves.
    As the Supreme Court Overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Protests Erupt Around the Country: See the Photos
    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 29: Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks to guests at the Obama Foundation Summit at Illinois Institute of Technology on October 29, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The Summit is an annual event hosted by the Obama Foundation. The 2019 theme is "Places Reveal Our Purpose". (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
    Michelle Obama Reflects on Leaked Abortion Opinion Draft by Supreme Court: 'We Don't Have to Stand Idly By'
    Mandatory Credit: Photo by Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/AP/Shutterstock (12940153b) Abortion rights demonstrators rally, on the National Mall in Washington, during protests across the country Supreme Court Abortion Protest, Washington, United States - 14 May 2022
    Protests Erupt Across the Nation Ahead of Expected 'Roe v. Wade' Reversal by Supreme Court
    Abortion Acess Map
    See Which States Will Soon Ban Abortions Now That the Supreme Court Has Overturned 'Roe'
    The U.S. Supreme Court is seen on September 02, 2021 in Washington, DC
    Supreme Court Would Overturn 'Roe v. Wade' According to 'Draft Opinion' Politico Said It Obtained
    Hillary Clinton
    Hillary Clinton Says Supreme Court's Purported Vote to Overturn 'Roe v. Wade' Is 'an Utter Disgrace'
    Supreme Court Justices
    Draft Opinion Overturning 'Roe' and 'Casey' Is Real but Not 'Final,' Supreme Court Says, as Leak Probe Starts
    U.S. Supreme Court
    Man Who Died After Setting Himself on Fire at Supreme Court Was Climate-Change Activist: Reports
    The U.S. Supreme Court is seen on January 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Supreme Court has blocked President Joe Biden’s COVID vaccine or testing mandate for large private businesses, but allowed a vaccine mandate to take effect for medical facilities that take Medicare or Medicaid payments.
    Colo. Man Dies After Setting Himself on Fire in Front of U.S. Supreme Court Building, Police Say
    Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor sits during a group photo of the Justices at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC on April 23, 2021.
    Sonia Sotomayor on Wise Words That Helped When 'People Said I Wasn't Smart Enough' for Supreme Court
    Ketanji Brown Jackson
    The Obamas, MLK's Daughter and More React to Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court Confirmation
    Joe biden
    Senate Confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson to Be the First Black Woman Justice on the Supreme Court