Supreme Court of the United States

The United States Supreme Court is the nation’s highest federal court, made up of nine justices who were each appointed for life by a U.S. president. The current Roberts Court is led by Chief Justice John Roberts and supported by eight associate justices: Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett and Ketanji Brown Jackson.
