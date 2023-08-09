Supreme Court Allows President Biden to Continue Regulating Untraceable 'Ghost Guns' in 5-4 Vote

The Biden Administration’s current regulations categorize ghost guns as firearms under the Gun Control Act, thus placing them in the same enforcement category

Published on August 9, 2023 12:11PM EDT
Joe Biden Outdoors at Microphone in Blue Suit and Overcoat
President Joe Biden. Photo:

Scott  Eisen/Getty Images 

The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily allowed the Biden Administration to continue regulating "ghost guns," gun-making kits that allow people to construct firearms — often lacking serial numbers — at home.

The Supreme Court voted 5-4 to put on hold a July 5 Texas federal judge’s ruling to block the regulations nationwide. Conservative Justices John Roberts and Amy Coney Barrett joined the three liberal justices in voting to uphold the current enforcement, per Associated Press and NBC News

Outnumbered Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas voted in favor of halting enforcement of the regulations while the appeals process continues, per AP.

President Joe Biden's current regulation of ghost guns — which was implemented a year ago — defines ghost guns as “firearms” under the Gun Control Act, thus placing it in the same enforcement category as other firearms.

Justices of the US Supreme Court pose for their official photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC on October 7, 2022. - (Seated from left) Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito and Associate Justice Elena Kagan, (Standing behind from left) Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.
The nine justices of the United States Supreme Court. OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty

The regulations require that the sellers of the kits must be federally licensed and that each kit must have a serial number so that it can be traced by law enforcement. Those seeking to purchase a kit must also submit to a background check as if they were purchasing any other commercial firearm.

The Biden Administration also noted that there were approximately 20,000 suspected ghost guns reported to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) as having been recovered by law enforcement in criminal investigations in 2021.

Following the ruling, John Feinblatt, president of nonprofit advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety, issued a statement praising the Supreme Court’s decision. 

"Americans across the country will be safer thanks to the Supreme Court’s decision today to keep ATF’s life-saving ghost guns rule in effect while the appeals process plays out," said Feinblatt, per NBC News

However, some people disagree. Texas Federal Judge Reed O’Connor struck down the rule in late June claiming that ATF exceeded its authority by choosing to prohibit people “from unlawfully possessing firearms” over allowing “historically lawful conduct” such as building firearms with the kits, per the Washington Post

The Biden Administration filed an appeal to the ruling that sought to block the ghost gun regulations, which the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit declined. A hearing for the arguments is set for Sept. 7.

