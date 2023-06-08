Supreme Court, in Shock 5-4 Decision, Rules That Alabama Discriminated Against Black Voters

"Everyone deserves to have their vote matter and their voice heard,” lead plaintiff Evan Milligan said of the monumental ruling on Thursday

By Ashley Paige
Published on June 8, 2023 03:36 PM
Supreme Court
Evan Milligan, the case's lead plaintiff, after the 5-4 ruling was announced. Photo:

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

The conservative-leaning U.S. Supreme Court has unexpectedly ruled that Alabama's seven-district congressional map appears to discriminate against Black voters.

Thursday's surprise 5-4 ruling saw two conservative judges — Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh — side with all three liberal justices in a decision that could have easily fallen on partisan lines, as it may determine which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives in 2024.

In Alabama, more than one in four residents are Black — about 27% — yet the state's current congressional map includes only one majority Black district out of seven total.

The Supreme Court's ruling determined that Alabama's congressional map, which favors Republicans and was already used in the 2022 election, likely violates the Voting Rights Act of 1965 by diluting Black votes in the state.

As a result of the court's decision, Alabama (and Louisiana, which has faced similar legal challenges) will need to redraw its congressional districts for the 2024 election in order to give Black voters an equal voice. The redistricting would likely favor Democrats, who recently lost their House majority by only a few seats.

Justices of the US Supreme Court pose for their official photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC on October 7, 2022. - (Seated from left) Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito and Associate Justice Elena Kagan, (Standing behind from left) Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty

Justice Clarence Thomas, one of the four conservative judges who opposed the decision, cited the Constitution as reason not to redraw the lines. “Section 2 [of the Voting Rights Act] demands no such thing, and, if it did, the Constitution would not permit it,” he wrote.

Had the Supreme Court swung in Thomas' favor, it would have effectively nullified the Voting Rights Act, which has already been stripped back by conservative justices in recent years. The landmark legislation was passed amid the Civil Rights Movement to prohibit racial discrimination in elections.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland commended the court's decision on Thursday, saying it “rejects efforts to further erode fundamental voting rights protections.”

“It preserves the principle that in the United States, all eligible voters must be able to exercise their constitutional right to vote free from discrimination based on their race,” he said.

Evan Milligan, the lead plaintiff in the case, celebrated the ruling as a victory for people of color across the nation.

“We are grateful that the Supreme Court upheld what we knew to be true: that everyone deserves to have their vote matter and their voice heard,” he said. “Today is a win for democracy and freedom not just in Alabama, but across the United States.”

Related Articles
Tucker Carlson
Fox News Says Tucker Carlson Violated His Contract by Launching New Twitter Show
Gavin Newsom
California Gov. Gavin Newsom Proposes a 28th Constitutional Amendment on Gun Safety — Here’s What Happens Now
Pat Robertson Bio
Pat Robertson, Conservative Televangelist and 1988 Presidential Candidate, Dead at 93
Fox News Anchor John Roberts Apologizes for Joke About Chris Christie's Weight
Fox News Anchor John Roberts Apologizes for Joke About Chris Christie's Weight
Myrlie Evers-Williams reflects in the living room of her former home, now the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home National Monument, May 22, 2023. Her husband Medgar Evers, another civil rights activist, was assassinated at their home June 12, 1963
Myrlie Evers Reflects on Husband's Assassination 60 Years Later: ‘I Would've Taken Those Bullets' (Exclusive)
Chris Licht
CNN Staff 'Celebrating' Ouster of Boss Chris Licht: 'Bad Move After Bad Move' (Source)
Chris Christie, Donald Trump
Chris Christie Takes First Shot at Trump Since Joining Race: ‘Lonely, Self-Consumed, Self-Serving Mirror Hog’
Montana State Capitol protesting anti-LGBTQ+ legislation
Human Rights Campaign Declares First-Ever 'National State of Emergency' for LGBTQ+ Community
Ajike "AJ" Shantrell Owens
Florida Mom Shot Dead After Neighborhood Feud Over Children Playing Escalates, Says Sheriff
Close up of Bible on table
Utah School District Bans Bible for ‘Vulgarity and Violence,’ Which Violates a GOP-Backed State Law
natalee-holloway-wide.jpg
Joran van der Sloot, Suspect in Natalee Holloway Case, Arrives in U.S. to Face Charges
Jermiera Fowler
Mystery Surrounds Killing of Ala. Mom Found Burning in Woods, Possibly After Facebook Marketplace Meetup
Melody Sasser
After Meeting Man on Match.com, Woman Allegedly Tried to Hire Hitman to Kill His Wife
Chris Licht, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, CNN Worldwide attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on December 11, 2022
CNN Boss Chris Licht Tells Staff ‘Sorry’ for Losing Their Trust, Says He’ll ‘Fight Like Hell’ to Win It Back
Attorney Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at the New York State Capitol, May 14, 2019, in Albany, N.Y. Kennedy Jr., an anti-vaccine activist and scion of one of the countryâs most famous political families, is running for president. Kennedy, a Democrat, filed a statement of candidacy Wednesday, April 6, 2023, with the Federal Election Commission.
RFK Jr.’s Instagram Account Reinstated More than 2 Years After COVID-19 Misinformation Got Him Banned
Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost Condemns Gov. Ron DeSantis During Surprise Paramore Concert Appearance
Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost Condemns Gov. Ron DeSantis During Surprise Paramore Concert Appearance