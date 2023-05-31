Model Halima Aden Brings PEOPLE Inside Her Glamorous Cannes Film Festival Debut (Exclusive)

After announcing her departure from the fashion industry in 2020, hijab-wearing supermodel Halima Aden is back. She takes PEOPLE behind the scenes of her getting-ready process — from the makeup to her looks styled by Jason Rembert — for the Cannes Film Festival

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Published on May 31, 2023
exclusive photo diary with Halima Aden from Cannes
Photo:

Tiziano D
01 of 07

Halima's Comeback at Cannes

exclusive photo diary with Halima Aden from Cannes

Tiziano D

Somali-American model Halima Aden has many firsts as a woman to break into fashion while wearing a hijab (a head scarf worn by Muslim women). However, her time fronting covers and walking runways ended in 2020 when she announced her departure from the world that quickly propelled her into success, but failed to understand who she actually was.

After a few years away, she's ready to return and determined to make strides. "I came back because you can implement change from outside; you have to be an active member in the industry to even have these discussions," she tells PEOPLE exclusively. Now 25, Aden says she's since matured and is ready to come back to the world that "changed" the trajectory of her life.

Walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, where she attended the Old Oak premiere at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès venue, was the ultimate way for her to do that. In her eyes, it's "one of the biggest red carpet events in the world."

02 of 07

Calming Down While Glamming Up

exclusive photo diary with Halima Aden from Cannes

Tiziano D

Two hours in the glam chair leaves plenty of time for Aden and her makeup squad to take their time with her look and make any adjustments when needed along the way, she shares with PEOPLE. "I also love getting to know my makeup artists if it's somebody new that I'm working with," she says.

Plus, Aden likes to take things slow by listening to soothing spa-like music before the hustle and bustle of the red carpet begins.

"I like to relax because once you get on the carpet, it's going to be chaos in the best way possible. Having that time to just decompress and quiet my mind right before a big energizing event is a must," she shares.

03 of 07

The Story Behind the Wardrobe

exclusive photo diary with Halima Aden from Cannes

Tiziano D

Aden couldn't hit the carpet without a couple of "strong" statement looks in her rotation.

So, she teamed up with celebrity-loved stylist Jason Rembert (who the model met at a Giorgio Armani event not too long ago) to curate a trio of looks that were "fun, but bold," including this sparkly detailed midnight blue Gucci gown made with a custom hijab.

Aden hopes that embracing her head scarf in the spotlight inspires a younger generation to be their authentic selves. "I want them to see that they can stay true to themselves and the industry is able to accept talent such as myself. I hope that they believe in themselves."

04 of 07

Doubling Down on Gucci

exclusive photo diary with Halima Aden from Cannes

Tiziano D

Rembert styled Aden's look with a towering pair of Gucci platform heels, embossed with mini gold versions of the fashion house's iconic lettering.

05 of 07

Bling Check

exclusive photo diary with Halima Aden from Cannes

Tiziano D

What's a grand entrance without the sparkling jewelry? Aden and Rembert selected a collection of Swarovski pieces to complement the designer ensemble.

06 of 07

Strut the Halls

exclusive photo diary with Halima Aden from Cannes

Tiziano D

Aden admits that modeling for the cameras was hard at the beginning. Now, she's a pro. Her advice for slaying a pose? In technical terms, she suggests "moving three times every time the camera clicks. Try to make a subtle move."

But really all you have to do is believe in the process. "It's about having fun and not taking yourself too seriously. Even if it feels awkward, trust me, you're gonna look back at the photo and be so grateful that you took that chance."

07 of 07

And We're Off!

exclusive photo diary with Halima Aden from Cannes

Tiziano D

"I'm so grateful just to take it in and to be in this beautiful part of France," Aden tells PEOPLE of attending the star-studded affair.

Amongst all the glitz and glam, the one thing Aden looked forward to the most was reconnecting with old friends.

After Cannes, Aden says, "expect to see looks that I've never done before."

