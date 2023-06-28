It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a new Superman movie.

Recently, Warner Bros. and DC Studios announced that David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan have been tapped to play Superman and Lois Lane in the new film, Superman: Legacy.

News of the upcoming project was first teased in late 2022, amid Henry Cavill’s confirmation that he would be passing on the cape as the superhero, and was officially announced in March 2023.

Since then, an extensive search for the cast has been underway and several new details about the plot have been released.

In contrast to previous iterations of the Superman story, this film will focus on an earlier part of Superman’s life as he grapples with his Kryptonian heritage and human upbringing.

Here’s everything to know about Superman: Legacy.

Who is in the cast of Superman: Legacy?

In June 2023, David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan were officially cast as Superman and Lois Lane, respectively. While Corenswet is best known for his roles on The Politician and Hollywood, Brosnahan gained critical acclaim for her starring role on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which recently wrapped its final season in May.

With Superman and Lois Lane casting all set, the film is currently looking for actors to portray Superman’s arch-nemesis Lex Luthor and Clark Kent’s friend Jimmy Olsen, Deadline reports.

Who is directing Superman: Legacy?

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The new film will be directed by James Gunn, who previously helmed DC Comics’ The Suicide Squad as well as Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. It was previously revealed that Gunn would be penning the script with Peter Safran.

Why is Henry Cavill not reprising his role as Superman?

"Man of Steel" (2013) - Superman (Henry Cavill). Warner Bros

Gunn has previously noted that his Superman will be younger than his 40s, which is why DC Comics set out a search for a new actor.

“I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it’s sad news, everyone,” Cavill said in December 2022 when he announced he wouldn’t be returning as Superman. “My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will.”

“After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life,” he continued. “The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes.”

DC Entertainment/Warner Bros

Despite having a new Superman, Gunn and Safran have expressed interest in keeping previous DC actors in place as their characters, including Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman and possibly Ezra Miller as The Flash, per Deadline.

What will Superman: Legacy be about?

Safran previously stated that the new film “focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing.” He added, “Superman represents truth, justice and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned.”

Variety previously reported that the script “will focus on the character’s life as a cub reporter in the fictional city of Metropolis.”

When will Superman: Legacy be filmed?

Amid the writers’ strike and the potential SAG strike, it’s unclear when filming will begin for the new movie.

When will Superman: Legacy be released?

At the moment, Superman: Legacy has a release date set for July 11, 2025.