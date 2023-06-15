'Superman & Lois' Shakeup! CW Show Loses 7 Cast Members Ahead of Season 4

Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Tayler Buck and Sofia Hasmik will not be returning as series regulars for the fourth season of the CW series

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

Published on June 15, 2023 03:21PM EDT
There are big changes coming to Superman & Lois.

PEOPLE has learned that seven cast members including Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Tayler Buck and Sofia Hasmik will not be returning as series regulars for the upcoming fourth season of the CW series.

The cast members will be welcome to return as guest stars or for recurring appearances on Superman & Lois depending on their interest and availability.

Amid the casting shakeup, Michael Cudlitz, who portrays super villain Lex Luthor on the series, will be promoted to a series regular. The Walking Dead alum joined the series in season 3.

"This whole experience so far has been amazing," Cudlitz told Entertainment Weekly in March. "From the collaboration with our showrunners Todd [Helbing] and Brent [Fletcher] to the incredibly warm welcome I received from Tyler [Hoechlin] and Elizabeth [Tulloch] and the entire cast and crew.” 

He added: “I cannot wait to share with the fans how much fun we've been having. Personally, I've always felt Lex was just misunderstood."

Superman & Lois, Michael Cudlitz as Lex Luthor
Michael Cudlitz.

Shane Harvey/The CW

Tyler Hoechlin, who plays Superman/Clark Kent, and Elizabeth "Bitsie" Tulloch, who portrays Lois Lane, as well as Alex Garfin and Michael Bishop are set to return as series regulars.

Warner Bros. Television — which produces Superman & Lois — declined to comment.

Superman & Lois, Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane
Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch.

Justine Yeung/The CW

Deadline, which was first to report the news, noted the cast shakeup comes as both Superman & Lois and All American: Homecoming were renewed with significant budget cuts, which could include the reduction of the number of series regulars.

The budget of Superman & Lois is higher than other CW dramas due to the show’s special effects, according to the outlet. For the upcoming 10-episode season, the series is expected to focus on family drama in addition to its superhero plot lines.

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.

