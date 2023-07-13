'Superhero' Big Brother, 6, Saves 2-Year-Old from Drowning in South Carolina Pool

A 6-year-old is being praised for his heroics after he jumped into a residential pool to save his 2-year-old brother’s life.

Atticus Whitlock was swimming during a gathering at his grandparents house in Anderson County on July 4 when his younger brother Anson fell into the water, according to CNN and FOX affiliate WHNS-TV.

At first, Atticus wasn’t sure what was happening. But upon scoping out the situation, he was horrified to realize his brother was in danger.

“I saw something on top of the water and I had my goggles on,” Atticus told WHNS-TV. “I didn’t know what it was, so I went under and it was him, Anson.”

Savannah Whitlock, the boys’ mother, said she was near the pool when the incident occurred, but had no idea what was happening until Atticus jumped into action.

Luckily, Atticus was able to grab his brother at the bottom of the pool and pull him up to the surface, per the reports. The boys’ mother then jumped into the pool herself and “swam to meet them.”

“I literally just hugged both of them and I told Atticus, ‘I am so proud of you,’” Whitlock said, per CNN.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Local first responders also praised Atticus for his bravery. "The ambulance driver and the fire department asked to speak with Atticus," Savannah told the outlet. "They took him aside and told him, 'You saved your brother's life.'"

Had it not been for his older brother, however, the young boy likely would have been in the pool much longer.

“Thankfully, God was watching out and gave Anson a superhero for a big brother,” their mom told WHNS-TV.

