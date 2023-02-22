I’ve Used Supergoop! Glowscreen Every Day for the Past 7 Months — Here's Why

I never seek out Supergoop! products, but they always seem to find me. Celebrities like Brooke Shields and Drew Barrymore have professed their love for Supergoop! sunscreen (with Barrymore admitting that social media made her buy it), and the brand seems to pop up everywhere. There are currently a ton of Supergoop! products on the market, but one of the most hyped items is Supergoop! Glowscreen, a daily sunscreen that comes in two tints (sunrise and golden hour) and multiple sizes (0.68 to 2.5 oz.).

I was given Supergoop! Glowscreen at an event in July 2022, and as I was packing for my upcoming vacation, I threw the Glowscreen in my bag without too much thought. I used it every day for six weeks in Hawaii — and I have been using it since.

Whether I’m on the beach in Hawaii, skiing in Utah, or commuting to my office in New York, Supergoop! Glowscreen is on my face. And with over 5,000 5-star ratings on Amazon, it’s safe to say that I’m not the only one loving Supergoop! Glowscreen.

Besides testing this product for myself, we also put it to the test in our lab to see if this sunscreen was worthy of the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval, and it earned our top pick for a face sunscreen.

Read on for my full review of Supergoop! Glowscreen.

Size: 0.68-2.5 oz. | SPF: 40 | Shades: Sunrise and Golden Hour | Active Ingredients: Sunrise: Avobenzone 3%, Octisalate 5%, Octocrylene 10%; Golden Hour: Avobenzone 3%, Homosalate 4%, Octisalate 5%, Octocrylene 8%

Who It’s Good For: Anyone with combination, normal, or dry skin looking for a little bit of tint and shine in their daily sunscreen

Who It’s Not Good For: It has a bit of an oily consistency, so it’s not ideal for those with oily skin, and the active ingredients might not bode well for someone with very sensitive skin. (Although I identify as someone with sensitive skin, and it works well for me.)

How We Tested Supergoop! Glowscreen

To thoroughly test this sunscreen, I used it every day for seven months. First, I used Supergoop! Glowscreen for six weeks in Hawaii and enjoyed life at the beach, in the water, and traveling around the islands. Once I was back in New York, I continued to use this sunscreen daily, both on its own and as a moisturizer underneath my makeup or a highlighter on top of my full makeup. I even used it on a ski trip in Utah to combat the sun’s reflectivity. It’s worth noting that I’m pretty religious about reapplying sunscreen every few hours — especially when I’m at the beach or other areas where I’m susceptible to sunburn, so the SPF 40 worked well for me. If I felt the sun was particularly harsh, I would layer a stronger SPF over the Glowscreen, but I always started the day with Glowscreen.

We also tested Supergoop! Glowscreen in our lab. For this test, we applied the sunscreen and took note of the texture, blend, and moisture. After 15 minutes, we took a black T-shirt and rubbed it against our tester’s skin to see if any sunscreen transferred to the shirt. After that, we sprayed the area with a water bottle and took note of any runniness or texture changes. Then we rated the Glowscreen based on its feel, transfer, opacity, and water resistance. Spoiler alert: it received a 4.25 out of 5 stars. (More on that below.)



The Results

After seven months of use, Supergoop! Glowscreen has not let me down. To be quite honest, I had pretty low expectations for the super-hyped brand, but I continue to reach for it every day. I love that it’s tinted because it simplifies my makeup routine. Most days, I just put on my Glowscreen, a little bit of powder, mascara, and lip color and am on my way (see photo below). If you don’t want that much daily shimmer, it also works as a base layer moisturizer or primer. Or you can use it as a highlighter for a little shine on your cheekbones.

I have pretty dry and sensitive skin, so while the texture of the sunscreen can be a little oily, it works well for me, and it hasn’t caused any breakouts. When applied, the tint and glow are just barely noticeable, but it’s enough to make me feel like I put in a tiny bit of effort before leaving the house.

In our lab testing, Supergoop! Glowscreen racked up a perfect score in the feel and opacity categories. We loved how lightweight it felt and noted how easily it blended into our tester’s skin. It was docked one point in the water resistance category because when it was wet, a little bit of the sunscreen transferred to the black T-shirt.



What to Consider When Using Supergoop! Glowscreen

Tint

Supergoop! Glowscreen comes in two tints — Sunrise and Golden Hour. Sunrise is the original shade, and it’s the one that I tried. Radiant is the newer shade, and it’s a bit darker than Sunrise. Both offer SPF 40 protection and glowy results, but Sunrise gives you a more pearly glow, while Golden Hour is a bit more bronzed.

SPF

“Choose a sunscreen that is at least SPF 30 and broad spectrum, and choose something in a form factor that you can commit to applying and re-applying,” says Dr. Courtney Rubin, MD, MBE, co-founder and chief medical officer at Fig.1. She adds that when browsing different forms of sunscreen — lotions, creams, sprays, sticks — make sure to choose one that you’re excited to use on a daily basis.

“Some prefer tinted sunscreens, others prefer clear," she says. "Choose a sunscreen that you will feel comfortable using because if you don’t like how your sunscreen feels on your skin, you will be less likely to use it."

Ingredients

As with any face sunscreen, you’ll want to make sure the ingredients are safe for daily use. Dr. Rubin notes that Supergoop! Glowscreen contains “chemical (organic) sunscreen filters,” which might not be best for those with sensitive skin. If you notice any kind of irritation, such as stinging or burning around the eyes after application, discontinue use.

“If your skin is irritated by chemical sunscreen filters, you can alternatively look for sunscreens with mineral sunscreen filters, which are less likely to irritate sensitive skin or sensitive eyes,” she advises.



Other Glow Sunscreens and Supergoop! Products to Consider

Supergoop! Glowscreen isn’t the only sunscreen on the market that will give you a glow. In fact, there are even other Supergoop! products in their Glow line that are worth considering, like the SPF 50 Glow Stick. (There’s also the full-body Supergoop! Glowscreen that comes in a 3.4-oz. bottle.) If you are less about the glow but love the brand, Supergoop! CC Cream is a great tinted mineral option, as well.

Tula Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen is often compared to Glowscreen, but while Tula’s sunscreen will give you a shiny glow, it’s not tinted. You’ll have to opt for the Tula Mineral Magic Sunscreen if you’re looking for a tinted shade. If you’re trying to spend a bit less, drugstore brands like Neutrogena offer a great tinted glow sunscreen for about half the price of other comparable products.

Is Supergoop! Glowscreen Worth It?

After testing in the lab and using Supergoop! Glowscreen for seven months, I can say that yes, it is worth it. I have the 1.7-oz. bottle that retails for $36, and it’s lasted me for months. Once it starts running low, the sunscreen does get a little bit runny and separated, but by that time, I’ve gotten more than my fair share of applications from the product. I use a dime-sized amount, and if a 1.7-oz. bottle lasted me for three months, that’s around 40 cents per application, which is more than worth it for something that is a sunscreen, moisturizer, and glowing highlighter all in one.

As I said before, the tint and the glow are not super noticeable, but I am someone who doesn’t wear a lot of makeup, and I don’t love doing more than a few steps in my skincare routine, so if that sounds like you, Supergoop! Glowscreen could be a great addition to your makeup bag.

Take Our Word For It

Erin Johnson is a senior commerce editor at PEOPLE who specializes in home and lifestyle content. Before joining the PEOPLE team, she tested and wrote about the best products for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more. For this product review, Erin tested Supergoop! Glowscreen for seven months in various climates. She also consulted Dr. Courtney Rubin, MD, MBE, co-founder and chief medical officer at Fig.1 and used insights from the PEOPLE Tested sunscreen lab test.