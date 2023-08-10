Onetime Super Bowl champion and former Kansas City Chief Bashaud Breeland has been arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Breeland, who is now a free agent, is accused of possessing a stolen vehicle, firearms, and illegal drugs, according to WBTV-3.

Arrest records from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office show that Breeland, 31, is now facing a slew of charges, including possession of a stolen motor vehicle, altering serial numbers, altering a vehicle title, possession of cannabis, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of stolen firearms.

According to the outlet, officers from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department allegedly found Breeland in possession of 62 grams of suspected mushrooms, more than five pounds of cannabis, drug paraphernalia, and multiple stolen weapons, including two AR-15s and two AK-47s.

The drugs and weapons were allegedly discovered during a traffic stop Monday afternoon, according to WBTV. The police report states the guns were valued at more than $3,000 while the marijuana was worth $5,000 and the mushrooms were worth $2,000, according to the Charlotte Observer.



Records show the South Carolina native was released Tuesday after posting a $30,000 bond.

This was not the first time Breeland has been in trouble with the law, CBS Sports reported.



In August 2020, he was handed a four-game suspension by the NFL for violation of the league’s substance abuse policy, stemming from an arrest in April of that year in South Carolina.

At the time, Breeland was charged with transporting alcohol in a motor vehicle with the seal broken, possessing an open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle, possession of 28 grams or less of cannabis or 10 grams of hash, driving without a license and resisting arrest, according to the CBS Sports report.

Following his arrest in 2020, Breeland reportedly took to Instagram to issue an apology to his fans and teammates.

“I post this today because I want to apologize, publicly, to the entire Chiefs organization, my coaches, teammates, family and fans,” Breeland wrote at the time, according to Yahoo News. “I accept full responsibility for my actions, and I look forward to getting back on the field with my teammates to defend our Super Bowl title.”

Breeland played eight seasons with the NFL as a cornerback, starting with the Washington Redskins (now named the Washington Commanders) in 2014. In 2018, he agreed to a three-year, $24 million contract with the Carolina Panthers, but the deal was later voided after he failed a physical examination stemming from a non-football-related injury to his foot that became infected, according to ESPN.

He ultimately never played for Carolina and was released as a free agent. He has not played in the NFL since 2021 when he was with the Minnesota Vikings.

A rep for Breeland did not immediately respond to PEOPLE'S request for comment. It's unclear if Breeland has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

