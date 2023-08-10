Former NFL Player Bashaud Breeland Arrested, Accused of Possessing Drugs, Guns and Stolen Vehicle: Report

Super Bowl champion Bashaud Breeland was arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina after police allegedly found drugs, guns, and a stolen Mercedes-Benz during a traffic stop

By
Nikki Dobrin
Nikki Dobrin Academy Awards 95, 2023
Nikki Dobrin
Nikki Dobrin has more than 20 years of international experience working in media and entertainment. She joined the PEOPLE team in 2023 and currently serves as the Senior Writer/Editor.  
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 10, 2023 06:00AM EDT
Bashaud Breeland #21 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on from the sidelines after being injured during the first half of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 7, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)"nNo licensing by any casino, sportsbook, and/or fantasy sports organization for any purpose. During game play, no use of images within play-by-play, statistical account or depiction of a game
Super Bowl champ Bashaud Breeland was arrested in Charlotte, NC. Photo:

Scott Taetsch/Getty

Onetime Super Bowl champion and former Kansas City Chief Bashaud Breeland has been arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Breeland, who is now a free agent, is accused of possessing a stolen vehicle, firearms, and illegal drugs, according to WBTV-3.

Arrest records from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office show that Breeland, 31, is now facing a slew of charges, including possession of a stolen motor vehicle, altering serial numbers, altering a vehicle title, possession of cannabis, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of stolen firearms.

According to the outlet, officers from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department allegedly found Breeland in possession of 62 grams of suspected mushrooms, more than five pounds of cannabis, drug paraphernalia, and multiple stolen weapons, including two AR-15s and two AK-47s.

The drugs and weapons were allegedly discovered during a traffic stop Monday afternoon, according to WBTV. The police report states the guns were valued at more than $3,000 while the marijuana was worth $5,000 and the mushrooms were worth $2,000, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Records show the South Carolina native was released Tuesday after posting a $30,000 bond.

This was not the first time Breeland has been in trouble with the law, CBS Sports reported.

In August 2020, he was handed a four-game suspension by the NFL for violation of the league’s substance abuse policy, stemming from an arrest in April of that year in South Carolina.

At the time, Breeland was charged with transporting alcohol in a motor vehicle with the seal broken, possessing an open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle, possession of 28 grams or less of cannabis or 10 grams of hash, driving without a license and resisting arrest, according to the CBS Sports report.

Following his arrest in 2020, Breeland reportedly took to Instagram to issue an apology to his fans and teammates.

“I post this today because I want to apologize, publicly, to the entire Chiefs organization, my coaches, teammates, family and fans,” Breeland wrote at the time, according to Yahoo News. “I accept full responsibility for my actions, and I look forward to getting back on the field with my teammates to defend our Super Bowl title.”

Breeland played eight seasons with the NFL as a cornerback, starting with the Washington Redskins (now named the Washington Commanders) in 2014. In 2018, he agreed to a three-year, $24 million contract with the Carolina Panthers, but the deal was later voided after he failed a physical examination stemming from a non-football-related injury to his foot that became infected, according to ESPN.

He ultimately never played for Carolina and was released as a free agent. He has not played in the NFL since 2021 when he was with the Minnesota Vikings.

A rep for Breeland did not immediately respond to PEOPLE'S request for comment. It's unclear if Breeland has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

Related Articles
Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs appears in court Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. Ruggs plead guilty to driving his car drunk before causing a fiery crash that killed a woman. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Ex-NFL Player Henry Ruggs Sentenced to Prison for DUI Crash That Killed a 23-Year-Old Woman and Her Dog
Aaron Rodgers Nervously Introduces Himself to Liev Schreiber, Calls Him the Voice of God
Aaron Rodgers Excitedly Meets Liev Schreiber at Jets Training Camp: 'It's the Voice of God!'
Today, Republic FC announced Daâvian Kimbrough, a member of the clubâs youth development academy, has signed his first professional contract making him eligible to compete for the clubâs first team. In signing his first professional contract, Daâvian is the youngest professional athlete in American team sports history (13 years, 5 months, 13 days).
13-Year-Old Da'vian Kimbrough Becomes Youngest Pro Athlete in U.S. History: ‘A Remarkable Talent’
Caroline Wozniacki Tennis Montreal 08 08 23
Caroline Wozniacki Returns to Tennis with a Win: ‘3 Years, 8 Months, 2 Kids Later! We Are Back Baby!’
Image
Johnny Manziel Says He's 'Closing the Chapter' on Football: ‘I Have So Much Life Left to Live’ (Exclusive)
ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 08: Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock (77) looks on during a college football game between the Auburn Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs on October 8, 2022 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images); https://www.instagram.com/chandler_lecroy/?hl=en. Chandler LeCroy/Instagram
University of Georgia Athletics Fires Employee Who Is Suing School for 'Negligence' After Fatal Car Crash
Usain Shows Support to Jamaican Team
Usain Bolt Honors Jamaican Women’s Soccer Team After Dream World Cup Run Ends: ‘You Made Us All Proud’
ESPYS Angel Reese
Angel Reese Says She's 'Done a Lot of Shopping Lately' After Major NIL Deals
Megan Rapinoe of The United States reacts to missing her penalty in the shoot-out during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand
Megan Rapinoe Explains Her Laugh After Missing Penalty Kick in USWNT's World Cup Loss: 'Like a Sick Joke'
Sunisa Lee
Suni Lee Says She Is 'So Grateful' After U.S. Classic Performance: 'I Can Overcome Hard Things'
Julie Ertz of USA controls the ball against Diana Silva of Portugal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023
Julie Ertz Announces Retirement After USWNT Loses at World Cup, Says Team Is in ‘Great Hands’
Jalen Brunson Hosts Charity Golf Tournament
Jalen Brunson Named His Foundation 'Second Round' After 'Being Overlooked' Before NBA Stardom (Exclusive)
Cedella Marley (C bottom) poses with Jamaica Women's football team 'Reggae Girlz' after the friendly football match Jamaica vs Panama at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica
Jamaica Women’s National Soccer Team Says Bob Marley’s Daughter Is Like ‘Our Fairy Godmother’
Zach Wilson and Nicolette Dell'Anno
Who Is Zach Wilson's Girlfriend? All About Nicolette Dellanno
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner
Brittney Griner Tells Athletes ‘It’s OK to Take Some Time’ for Mental Health After Her Break from WNBA
Simone Biles
Simone Biles Is 'Working' Out Her 2024 Paris Olympic Plans: 'Heading in the Right Direction'