Nickelodeon to Air ‘Slime-Filled’ Version of 2024 Super Bowl in First-Ever Alternate Broadcast

The slime will be making its Super Bowl debut.

As part of a partnership announced Tuesday with CBS Sports, Nickelodeon will offer a kid- and family-friendly alternate telecast of the upcoming Super Bowl LVIII for the first time ever.

The broadcast of the big game on February 11, 2024, will feature virtual filters, on-field graphics and guest reporters, CBSSports.com reported.

Meanwhile, the flagship Super Bowl broadcast will air on CBS. The championship will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Both CBS Sports and Nickelodeon are part of Paramount.

"We are excited to expand this extremely successful partnership between CBS Sports, Nickelodeon and the NFL for television's biggest stage at Super Bowl LVIII," Sean McManus, chairman of CBS Sports, said in a statement. "There is nobody more suited than our CBS Sports production team, in conjunction with our friends at Nickelodeon, to deliver an innovative and slime-filled Nick-ified telecast for kids and family, alongside our industry-leading NFL production on CBS, to create a truly unique viewing experience and broaden the reach of the Super Bowl to a new legion of fans."

Nate Burleson, CBS Mornings co-anchor and an analyst on CBS' The NFL Today, will call the Nickelodeon telecast of Super Bowl LVIII.

The first Nickelodeon alternate NFL broadcast occurred on January 10, 2021, for the Wild Card game between the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints. One of the highlights from Nickelodeon's coverage is when a player scores a touchdown, a virtual cannon shoots out green slime.

Since then, Nickelodeon has aired two alternate broadcasts of NFL games: on January 16, 2022, in a playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys; and on December 25, 2022, in a matchup that featured the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams.

Leading up to Super Bowl LVIII, Nickelodeon will broadcast the game between the Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day, known as the Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas Game.

"This will be a historic Super Bowl in Las Vegas, and we're thrilled to partner with the NFL to bring the game to the whole family with the first-ever alternate telecast of the Super Bowl," Bob Bakish, Paramount president and CEO, said in a statement, CBSSports.com reported.

