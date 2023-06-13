Amazon Dropped a Black-Friday Level Deal on These ‘Fluffy’ Bed Pillows That Are ‘Cool to the Touch’

“I don't wake up super hot anymore”

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia

Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.

Published on June 13, 2023

Cooling Pillows Tout
Photo:

People / Amazon

If you want to sleep comfortably through the hot summer nights ahead, consider picking up these customer-favorite cooling bed pillows while they’re on sale. 

Right now, the Supa Modern Queen Cooling Bed Pillows are 30 percent off at Amazon. Thanks to the coupon in the product description, the set of two pillows is marked down to just $35 — the cheapest price we’ve seen since Black Friday. The bed pillows are stuffed with a gel-infused shredded memory foam filling and encased in a bamboo cover that’s made of cooling fabric on one side and breathable fabric on the other. So you'll stay comfortable as you snooze.  

SUPA Modern Cooling Bed Pillows

Amazon

Buy It! Supa Modern Queen Cooling Bed Pillows, Set of 2, $34.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

To provide just the right amount of support for side, back, and stomach sleepers, the pillow covers have zippers, so you can add or remove memory foam to the inner lining. (If you want to make the pillows plusher, you can shop the brand’s shredded memory foam.) Plus, the removable pillow covers are machine washable for easy care. The brand recommends washing them in cold water. And before using them for the first time, throw them in the dryer for up to 10 minutes to let them fluff up. 

The pillows come in three sizes: standard, queen, and king. Prices depend on the size you opt for, but the good news is that every size is currently on sale. The best deal? The queen-size cooling pillows, which are marked down to $17.50 apiece. 

More than 6,400 customers have given the pillows a five-star rating, and over 900 shoppers have purchased them in the last week. Customers who’ve awarded them a perfect rating said the pillows are “cool to the touch” and “extremely comfortable.” 

One shopper shared, “I don't wake up super hot anymore,” while another wrote, “I stay cool all night,” and added, “I noticed that I [stopped] sweating, which is awesome when you’re going through menopause.” And a self-described “hot sleeper” raved: “I'm sleeping much better with these pillows.”

Several shoppers also call the pillows “super fluffy” and “very supportive,” with one writing, “My head slowly melted into the pillows in just the right way.” They also added, “I woke up the next day before my alarm went off feeling so refreshed: no neck pain, no stiffness.” 

Ready to upgrade your bed for summer? Don’t forget to clip the coupon in the product description before adding the Supa Modern Queen Cooling Bed Pillows to your Amazon cart. 

