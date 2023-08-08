These Best-Selling Flare Leggings Keep Ending Up in Shoppers' Carts, and Now They're on Sale for $25

“They are so comfortable, buttery soft, stretchy, and flattering"

By
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton

Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 8, 2023 12:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Flared Leggs tout
Photo:

People / Reese Herrington

Leggings are a year-round wardrobe staple for a reason. They pair well with almost anything in your closet: classic white T-shirts, tank tops, button-up shackets, sandals, and sneakers. And a best-selling pair is on sale right now at Amazon. 

The Sunzel High-Waisted Crossover Flare Leggings are topping the Amazon Movers and Shakers chart this week thanks to the comfortable fabric and flattering fit. For the uninitiated, the chart ranks the biggest gainers in sales in real time, meaning all of the fashion finds, housewares, hair tools, and beauty products listed are what shoppers are buying from Amazon right now. 

These leggings have a super soft texture that can be credited to a nylon and spandex blend, making them stretchy and supportive. With a crossover waistband, the leggings sit securely over your hips, whether you're working out, traveling, or running errands. The leggings aren’t see-through — so you won’t have to worry about your underwear peeking through — plus   the high-waist tummy control offers unparalleled support as you move along.

The leggings range in size from XS to 2XL. If black isn't your color, you can choose from 19 other hues ranging from neutrals like gray to bolder colors like bubble pink and red. Plus, thanks to an on-site coupon you can grab a pair for as little as $25.

Sunzel High-Waisted Crossover Flare Leggings in Black, $25 (Save 50%)

Sunzel Flare Leggings, Crossover Yoga Pants with Tummy Control, High-Waisted and Wide Leg

Amazon

With over 4,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, these leggings are beloved by shoppers for their “buttery soft” material, flattering fit, and coziness. One shopper shared: “I own at least four pairs in different colors. I’m obsessed!”  They also added that the leggings are “comfy and really showcase your curves. I get compliments every time I wear a pair.”

A second shopper noted, “I am so impressed by these leggings! They are so comfortable, buttery soft, stretchy, and flattering. Been looking for some flare high-waisted leggings and I love that these have the crossover at the waist.” A third shopper stated: “These are the absolute best leggings. I wear these all the time.”

There is no doubt that the Sunzel High-Waisted Crossover Flare Leggings are a winner. Stock up on these popular leggings while they’re up to 50 percent off.  

Sunzel High-Waisted Crossover Flare Leggings in Dark Gray, $26 (Save 10%)

Amazon Sunzel Flare Leggings, Crossover Yoga Pants with Tummy Control, High-Waisted and Wide Leg

Amazon

Sunzel High-Waisted Crossover Flare Leggings in Bubble Pink $24 (Save 10%)

Sunzel Flare Leggings, Crossover Yoga Pants with Tummy Control, High-Waisted and Wide Leg

Amazon

Sunzel High-Waisted Crossover Flare Leggings in Navy Blue $24 (Save 10%)

Amazon Sunzel Flare Leggings, Crossover Yoga Pants with Tummy Control, High-Waisted and Wide Leg

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Beyonce Concert Outfit Ideas
29 Beyoncé Concert Outfit Ideas for the Renaissance World Tour Inspired by Fans, Celebrities, and Bey’s Looks
Whitney Port x Amazon Home Tout
The 14 Best Home Goods We Found in Whitney Port’s Amazon Storefront, Where Prices Start at $10
Fashion Roundup Under $50: Seasonal Pants Tout
9 Linen Pants on Amazon That Are Colorful, Breathable, and Stylish — Up to 68% Off
Related Articles
Beyonce Concert Outfit Ideas
29 Beyoncé Concert Outfit Ideas for the Renaissance World Tour Inspired by Fans, Celebrities, and Bey’s Looks
MEGHAN MARKLE STRIPED DINNER DRESS TOUT
Meghan Markle’s Date Outfit with Prince Harry Was a Strapless Dress in Her Go-To Pattern — Get the Look from $30
Whitney Port x Amazon Home Tout
The 14 Best Home Goods We Found in Whitney Port’s Amazon Storefront, Where Prices Start at $10
Amazon COHOME Queen 2100 Series Down Alternative Comforter Tout
This Cooling Blanket Keeps Hot Sleepers ‘Comfortable All Night Long’ — and It’s Up to 53% Off Today at Amazon
Fashion Roundup Under $50: Seasonal Pants Tout
9 Linen Pants on Amazon That Are Colorful, Breathable, and Stylish — Up to 68% Off
Hoover ONEPWR Blade MAX Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This Hoover Stick Vacuum That ‘Picks Up Everything’ Is $130 Off Right Now at Amazon
Selena Gomez Overalls
Selena Gomez Wore a Not-So-Typical Swimsuit Cover-Up in the Comfy Style Jennifer Garner Often Wears
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Shoes Tout
Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Is Packed with Shoe Deals for Every Season — Shop Now Before It’s Too Late
Bath Towels Tout
Shoppers Are Upgrading Their Bathrooms with These ‘Super Soft’ Bath Towels, and They're Just $4 Apiece
Amazon THE GYM PEOPLE Joggers Pants Tout
Shoppers Keep Buying These 'Super Flattering' Amazon Joggers, and They're on Sale for Under $30 Today
Zappos sale roundup tout
Ugg Shoes, Coach Bags, and 9 More of the Best Deals at Zappos’ End of Summer Sale, Which Ends Soon
Weekend Sale Roundup Tout
The 7 Best Sales This Weekend from Spanx, Nordstrom, an Oprah ‘Favorite’ Brand, and More
Westbronco Belt Bag tout
A Belt Bag That Shoppers Wear ‘Everywhere’ Is Trending at Amazon — and It’s on Sale with Double Discounts
Katie Holmes BaubleBar Necklace Tout
Jennifer Aniston and Katie Holmes’ BaubleBar Jewelry Is on Sale — but Only for 48 More Hours
Spanx Jeans Tout
Spanx's New Fall Jeans Come in Trendy Silhouettes We Always Spot on Celebrities
amzf underwear tout
This Cotton Underwear Has More Than 103,000 Five-Star Ratings — and They’re on Sale for $2 Apiece Today