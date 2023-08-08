These Best-Selling Flare Leggings Keep Ending Up in Shoppers' Carts, and Now They're on Sale for $25

Leggings are a year-round wardrobe staple for a reason. They pair well with almost anything in your closet: classic white T-shirts, tank tops, button-up shackets, sandals, and sneakers. And a best-selling pair is on sale right now at Amazon.

The Sunzel High-Waisted Crossover Flare Leggings are topping the Amazon Movers and Shakers chart this week thanks to the comfortable fabric and flattering fit. For the uninitiated, the chart ranks the biggest gainers in sales in real time, meaning all of the fashion finds, housewares, hair tools, and beauty products listed are what shoppers are buying from Amazon right now.

These leggings have a super soft texture that can be credited to a nylon and spandex blend, making them stretchy and supportive. With a crossover waistband, the leggings sit securely over your hips, whether you're working out, traveling, or running errands. The leggings aren’t see-through — so you won’t have to worry about your underwear peeking through — plus the high-waist tummy control offers unparalleled support as you move along.

The leggings range in size from XS to 2XL. If black isn't your color, you can choose from 19 other hues ranging from neutrals like gray to bolder colors like bubble pink and red. Plus, thanks to an on-site coupon you can grab a pair for as little as $25.

Sunzel High-Waisted Crossover Flare Leggings in Black, $25 (Save 50%)

With over 4,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, these leggings are beloved by shoppers for their “buttery soft” material, flattering fit, and coziness. One shopper shared: “I own at least four pairs in different colors. I’m obsessed!” They also added that the leggings are “comfy and really showcase your curves. I get compliments every time I wear a pair.”

A second shopper noted, “I am so impressed by these leggings! They are so comfortable, buttery soft, stretchy, and flattering. Been looking for some flare high-waisted leggings and I love that these have the crossover at the waist.” A third shopper stated: “These are the absolute best leggings. I wear these all the time.”

There is no doubt that the Sunzel High-Waisted Crossover Flare Leggings are a winner. Stock up on these popular leggings while they’re up to 50 percent off.

Sunzel High-Waisted Crossover Flare Leggings in Dark Gray, $26 (Save 10%)

Sunzel High-Waisted Crossover Flare Leggings in Bubble Pink $24 (Save 10%)

Sunzel High-Waisted Crossover Flare Leggings in Navy Blue $24 (Save 10%)

