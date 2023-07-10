Sunny Hostin Reveals She Showed Up to Essence Fest in the Same Outfit as Kamala Harris — and Was Asked to Change

The 'View’ co-host interviewed the U.S. vice president at the event

Michelle Lee
Published on July 10, 2023
Sunny Hostin had the honor of interviewing U.S. vice president Kamala Harris – and almost matching with her too. 

In Monday’s episode of The View, the talk show co-host revealed that she accidentally twinned with Harris, 58, ahead of their appearance at the 2023 Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans. 

“The little funny part is that, I walked out in a white Sergio Hudson suit and so did the vice president,” Hostin, 54, recalled of the lead-up to the two's panel at the end of June.

To avoid a double-take moment, Hostin revealed that Harris’ team suggested she sport another look, asking her, "What else do you have to wear?”

“When the vice president has it on, you don’t have it on,” Hostin joked. 

Photos from the June 30 event show Hostin in black and Harris in her original white ensemble, which was styled with black kitten heels.

Hostin’s outfit was actually a loan from Valeisha Butterfield-Jones, former co-president of the Recording Academy, who let her borrow the black long-sleeve dress she was seen wearing on stage. 

Wardrobe switch-up aside, Hostin said on Instagram that her year was “made” after their interview.

“I had the distinct honor of interviewing Vice President Kamala Harris on the main stage at the Essence Festival yesterday. At the cherry on the pie - I think Oprah [Winfrey] thought I did a good job. Year made,” she captioned the post housing a backstage selfie with Winfrey. 

In the latest The View episode, the ABC news anchor also detailed the stylish plans she had over the July Fourth holiday weekend, including her attendance at Michael Rubin and Camille Fishel’s star-studded white party in Hamptons, New York.

“I had a really sexy dress on that my husband [Emmanuel Hostin] really liked,” she said of her Zimmerman lace ruffled gown. She also wore espadrille wedges, in which she danced the night away. “My feet are still recovering,” she wrote on Instagram. 

Among the A-list attendees at the fête was Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, DJ Khaled and Kenny Chesney, who Hostin hilariously couldn’t figure out at first, she confessed on The View

So, she said, she asked pal Michael Strahan, also at the glitzy party, who confirmed: “It’s Kenny Chesney, like the No. 1 country singer in the world, but Kenny isn’t recognizable without his 10-gallon hat and his cowboy boots!”

