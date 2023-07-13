Sunny Hostin Discourages Daughter, 17, from Wearing Crop Tops Because of ‘Nasty Men’ Sexualizing Her

The co-host opened up about wanting to protect her daughter from being sexualized by older men

By Hannah Sacks
Published on July 13, 2023 01:04PM EDT
SUNNY HOSTIN
Photo: Paula Lobo/Getty

Sunny Hostin is opening up about some of her parenting rules.

On Wednesday's episode of The View, Hostin, 54, talked with co-host Whoopi Goldberg, 67, about why her 17-year-old daughter isn't allowed to wear crop tops. While discussing a recent TikTok that went viral about a father asking his 12-year-old daughter to change her clothes, Hostin revealed that she felt similarly when it came to her own daughter.

"I have this situation in our house and my friends have come at me with different situations," she began. "There have been times Paloma comes down in a cropped top or something that's tight and Manny says, 'Nice, go back upstairs.'"

"And she's like, 'Why are you sexualizing me?' And what I've been trying to explain to her is, we are not sexualizing her. The crop top is and there are men that like to look at little girls in crop tops and I don't know if she's prepared to deal with that kind of attention that those nasty men are going to give her."

"We're just trying to manage that expectation. So I don't think there's anything wrong with this father saying, 'Go back upstairs.'"

Hostin and her husband Emmanuel share two kids together — son Gabe, 20, and daughter Paloma, 17.

For Mother's Day this year, The View co-host was surprised by sweet messages from her two kids while appearing on the Rachael Ray Show. After Hostin discussed what she usually does for Mother's Day, Rachael Ray said, "And you know what else they're doing? Giving you this loving message — watch this."

In the video, Paloma said to her mom, "Hi mama, so let's just ignore the fact that it's dark out. And my hair. It's very much past my bedtime. But I would like to wish you a very happy Mother's Day. On top of that, I would like to thank you for really being my foundation, especially through junior year."

"You taught me a really important lesson recently about men. We love them, yeah. To just remind me that they're not special enough to make me feel that way and I think that's a lesson I'm gonna think about for the rest of my life," she continued. "And thank you for supporting me in art, and everything that I'm interested in, and just overall being a great mother. So, thank you, I love you. Have a great day."

Meanwhile, her son Gabriel said, "Happy Mother's Day to the greatest mom of all time. The GOAT, hands down. Mom, I love you to the moon and back. I seriously don't know what I would do without you. I'm just so grateful and thankful, from the bottom of my heart. I wanna wish you a happy Mother's Day, and all my love for you."

