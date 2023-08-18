Sunny Hostin Celebrates Son Gabriel's 21st Birthday During Ibiza Vacation: ‘You Are a Blessing’

Sunny Hostin is celebrating her son Gabriel.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, The View host, 54, penned a sweet 21st birthday tribute to her son during their sun-drenched trip to the Spanish island of Ibiza. 

“Happy 21st Birthday to this beautiful soul who first made me a Mom,” Hostin wrote.

“We could not be more proud of the young man you have become,” she added. “You are a blessing. Thank you for choosing to spend this important milestone with family and chosen family #Ibiza.”

In the first image, Gabriel can be seen sitting beside a glistening, blue pool, while smiling for the camera. The birthday boy is then shown smiling in front of a slice of cake with a candle perched on top.

Hosting and Gabriel also display their mother-son bond as she looks up adoringly at her son while reaching out for a hug. In addition, the post also included a photo of Gabriel paddleboarding in the turquoise Mediterranean Sea. 

In the final snap, family members and friends can be seen gathering by a large dining table for a selfie. 

Hostin shares Gabriel and daughter Paloma, 17, with her husband of 25 years, orthopedic surgeon Emmanuel Hostin. Back in May, Paloma joined her mother on The View the day after celebrating her 17th birthday. 

“That beautiful girl you’re seeing is Paloma Hostin, Sunny’s daughter,” co-host Joy Behar said at the time.

In August 2022, Hostin revealed that her daughter had taken part in the Junior Olympics in Greensboro, North Carolina. "Everyone was asking where I was yesterday, Hostin said at the time on The View. “I was actually watching my daughter run the 800 meters in track and field in the Junior Olympics yesterday."

“I didn't want to mention it because most people know Paloma does not like being the center of attention, which is why I don't talk much about her on the show,” she added.

