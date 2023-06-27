Summerfest 2023: All the Best Portraits and Performances from the Milwaukee Festival's Opening Weekend (Exclusive)

By Ben Trivett
Published on June 27, 2023 10:35PM EDT

Milwaukee, Wisconsin's annual Summerfest started in style over the weekend, with performances from James Taylor, Elle King, The Avett Brothers, Buddy Guy, Sheryl Crow, Eric Church and more. The festival continues the next two weekends — June 29-July 1 and July 6-8 — along the grounds of Lake Michigan.

01 of 20

Elle King and Her Band

Elle King performs at 2023 Summerfest on June, 22 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Christopher Polk for Summerfest 
02 of 20

BRELAND

Breland poses for a portrait at Summerfest music festival 2023 on June 23, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Ben Trivett for Summerfest
03 of 20

Tucker Halpern and Sophie Hawley-Weld of Sofi Tukker

Sofi Tukker poses for a portrait at the 2023 Summerfest on June 24, 2023 in Milwaukee,Wisconsin.

Ben Trivett for Summerfest 
04 of 20

Fitz and the Tantrums

Fitz and the Tantrums pose at the 2023 SummerFest music festival on June 23, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Josh Meitz for Summerfest 
05 of 20

Bandits on the Run

Bandits on the Run photographed at 2023 Summerfest on June 22, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Jon Mattrisch for Summerfest 
06 of 20

Allison Ponthier

Allison Ponthier photographed at 2023 Summerfest on June 23, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Collin Nawrocki for Summerfest
07 of 20

Three 6 Mafia

Three 6 Mafia at the 2023 Summerfest on June 24, 2023 in Milwaukee,Wisconsin.

Ben Trivett for Summerfest 
08 of 20

Lost Kings

Lost Kings photographed at 2023 Summerfest on June 22, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Collin Nawrocki for Summerfest 
09 of 20

Tegan and Sara

Tegan and Sara poses for a portrait at the 2023 Summerfest on June 24, 2023 in Milwaukee,Wisconsin.

Ben Trivett for Summerfest 
10 of 20

Rosa Linn

Rosa Linn poses for a portrait at the 2023 Summerfest on June 24, 2023 in Milwaukee,Wisconsin.

Ben Trivett for Summerfest 
11 of 20

Jack Antonoff of Bleachers

Bleachers performs at Summerfest music festival 2023 on June 23, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Mahdi Gransberry for Summerfest
12 of 20

The Avett Brothers

Avett Brothers photographed at 2023 Summerfest on June 23, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Jon Mattrisch for Summerfest
13 of 20

Buddy Guy

Buddy Guy performs at 2023 Summerfest on June 22, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Josh Meitz for Summerfest
14 of 20

Marcus King and Briley Hussey King

Marcus King and his wife Briley Hussey performs at 2023 Summerfest on June, 23 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Christopher Polk for Summerfest 
15 of 20

Brett Eldredge

Brett Eldredge performs at the 2023 Summerfest on June 24, 2023 in Milwaukee,Wisconsin.

Ben Trivett for Summerfest 
16 of 20

James Taylor

James Taylor performs at Summerfest music festival 2023 on June 24, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Christopher Polk for Summerfest 
17 of 20

Sheryl Crow

Sheryl Crow performs at Summerfest music festival 2023 on June 24, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Christopher Polk for Summerfest 
18 of 20

Eric Church

Eric Church performs at 2023 Summerfest on June, 22 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Christopher Polk for Summerfest 
19 of 20

BRELAND and Zac Brown of Zac Brown Band

Breland and Zac Brown Band performs at 2023 Summerfest on June, 23 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Christopher Polk for Summerfest 
20 of 20

Griffyn

Griffyn performs at 2023 Summerfest on June 22, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Collin Nawrocki for Summerfest
