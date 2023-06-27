Entertainment Music Summerfest 2023: All the Best Portraits and Performances from the Milwaukee Festival's Opening Weekend (Exclusive) By Ben Trivett Published on June 27, 2023 10:35PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Milwaukee, Wisconsin's annual Summerfest started in style over the weekend, with performances from James Taylor, Elle King, The Avett Brothers, Buddy Guy, Sheryl Crow, Eric Church and more. The festival continues the next two weekends — June 29-July 1 and July 6-8 — along the grounds of Lake Michigan. 01 of 20 Elle King and Her Band Christopher Polk for Summerfest 02 of 20 BRELAND Ben Trivett for Summerfest 03 of 20 Tucker Halpern and Sophie Hawley-Weld of Sofi Tukker Ben Trivett for Summerfest 04 of 20 Fitz and the Tantrums Josh Meitz for Summerfest 05 of 20 Bandits on the Run Jon Mattrisch for Summerfest 06 of 20 Allison Ponthier Collin Nawrocki for Summerfest 07 of 20 Three 6 Mafia Ben Trivett for Summerfest 08 of 20 Lost Kings Collin Nawrocki for Summerfest 09 of 20 Tegan and Sara Ben Trivett for Summerfest 10 of 20 Rosa Linn Ben Trivett for Summerfest 11 of 20 Jack Antonoff of Bleachers Mahdi Gransberry for Summerfest 12 of 20 The Avett Brothers Jon Mattrisch for Summerfest 13 of 20 Buddy Guy Josh Meitz for Summerfest 14 of 20 Marcus King and Briley Hussey King Christopher Polk for Summerfest 15 of 20 Brett Eldredge Ben Trivett for Summerfest 16 of 20 James Taylor Christopher Polk for Summerfest 17 of 20 Sheryl Crow Christopher Polk for Summerfest 18 of 20 Eric Church Christopher Polk for Summerfest 19 of 20 BRELAND and Zac Brown of Zac Brown Band Christopher Polk for Summerfest 20 of 20 Griffyn Collin Nawrocki for Summerfest