Amazon Is Packed with Bright and Beautiful Summer Wreaths for Front Doors, and Prices Start at $13

It’s official: Summer is here! And the easiest way to spruce up your patio, backyard, and deck in preparation for the warmer months ahead is with fun outdoor seating and decor. But what about your front door? A wreath is a piece of home decor that instantly refreshes the space as it celebrates the new season and adds a warm welcome for your visitors.



Right now, you can choose from thousands of faux wreaths at Amazon, including a eucalyptus wreath, and a festive red, white, and blue version for the Fourth of July. We scoured the site and rounded up our favorite summer wreaths, and prices start at just $13. What’s even better, some of our finds are on sale, and at their lower prices all month.

10 Summer Wreaths to Shop at Amazon

You may have taken down your Easter wreath months ago, but that doesn’t mean your door has to stay bare. Liven up your front door with this sunflower and daisy wreath. The realistic-looking daisies and sunflowers encircle the grapevine base that is mixed with berries and a variety of greenery, giving it a welcoming full look. Shoppers have called the wreath “bright and cheery” and noted that it “looks beautiful” in person thanks to its “great pop of color” in their reviews. Others shared that it doesn’t look fake and makes for a great addition to their doors.

Buy It! Jinghong Yellow Spring Sunflower and Daisy Wreath, $19.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Decorating a smaller space? The Ironland 12-Inch Eucalyptus Wreath has faux eucalyptus leaves that will bring beautiful greenery and life to your front door, with no need to water and maintain them. Plus, it’s on sale for a whopping 50 percent off.



The wreath’s attractive foliage is incredibly natural looking and it’s racked up thousands of five-star ratings from customers who have called the wreath “lush.” Amazon shoppers also like how customizable it is, with many adding lights, bows, and touches of real eucalyptus to the wreath. Size up to a 16-Inch wreath if you’re interested in a larger version.

Buy It! Ironland 12-Inch Artificial Eucalyptus Wreath, $12.98 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com

If you prefer bolder hues, opt for the J'Floru Daisy and Lavender Wreath that is adorned with jasmine, lavender, wildflowers, and daisies. Even if you don’t have a garden of your own, you can embrace your love of flowers with this handcrafted wreath that is sure to bring a smile to your face every time you return home. “Beautiful summer wreath!” one satisfied customer wrote. They added: “It is exactly what I wanted for our side door. It is so full and colorful.”

Buy It! J'Floru 24-Inch Daisy and Lavender Wreath, $39.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Few florals are more luxurious than peonies. A great way to enjoy them without spending a ton of money is to opt for a wreath dotted with faux ones. You'll be sure to bring smiles to visitors with this wreath that features bold peonies mixed with natural-looking leaves and small berries, and its plastic twig-like base gives it a realistic appearance while ensuring it lasts for months to come.



“This is a beautiful, cheerful wreath and I love it,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “It's great quality and lasted all spring and summer before I took it down for fall.”

Buy It! Nearly Natural 24-Inch Peony Wreath, $59.99 (orig. $107.99); amazon.com

Usher in the new season with an inviting front door and keep scrolling for more of our favorite summer wreaths from Amazon.

Buy It! VioletEverGarden 20-Inch Artificial Flower Wreath, $19.99 (orig. $36.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Idyllic July 4th Wreath, $24.99 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Pinkpum 20-Inch Eucalyptus Wreath, $23.39 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Flowers Welcome Farmhouse Sign, $19.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Ynylchmx 18-Inch Summer Flower Wreath $21.59 with coupon (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Cewor 20-Inch Farmhouse Front Door Wreath $23.39 with coupon (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

