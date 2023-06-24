Amazon Is Packed with Bright and Beautiful Summer Wreaths for Front Doors, and Prices Start at $13

Decorating your door isn’t just for the holidays

By
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton

Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 24, 2023 09:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Deal Roundup: TK Summer Wreaths Tout
Photo:

People / Daisy Rodriguez

It’s official: Summer is here! And the easiest way to spruce up your patio, backyard, and deck in preparation for the warmer months ahead is with fun outdoor seating and decor. But what about your front door? A wreath is a piece of home decor that instantly refreshes the space as it celebrates the new season and adds a warm welcome for your visitors.

Right now, you can choose from thousands of faux wreaths at Amazon, including a eucalyptus wreath, and a festive red, white, and blue version for the Fourth of July. We scoured the site and rounded up our favorite summer wreaths, and prices start at just $13. What’s even better, some of our finds are on sale, and at their lower prices all month.

10 Summer Wreaths to Shop at Amazon

You may have taken down your Easter wreath months ago, but that doesn’t mean your door has to stay bare. Liven up your front door with this sunflower and daisy wreath. The realistic-looking daisies and sunflowers encircle the grapevine base that is mixed with berries and a variety of greenery, giving it a welcoming full look. Shoppers have called the wreath “bright and cheery” and noted that it “looks beautiful” in person thanks to its “great pop of color” in their reviews. Others shared that it doesn’t look fake and makes for a great addition to their doors. 

Amazon Jinghong Yellow Spring Sunflower and Daisy Wreath with Yellow Pip Berries and Green Leaves

Amazon

Buy It! Jinghong Yellow Spring Sunflower and Daisy Wreath, $19.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Decorating a smaller space? The Ironland 12-Inch Eucalyptus Wreath has faux eucalyptus leaves that will bring beautiful greenery and life to your front door, with no need to water and maintain them. Plus, it’s on sale for a whopping 50 percent off.

The wreath’s attractive foliage is incredibly natural looking and it’s racked up thousands of five-star ratings from customers who have called the wreath “lush.” Amazon shoppers also like how customizable it is, with many adding lights, bows, and touches of real eucalyptus to the wreath. Size up to a 16-Inch wreath if you’re interested in a larger version. 

Amazon IRONLAND 12'' Artificial Eucalyptus Wreath for Front Door Spring Summer Wreath

Amazon

Buy It! Ironland 12-Inch Artificial Eucalyptus Wreath, $12.98 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com

If you prefer bolder hues, opt for the J'Floru Daisy and Lavender Wreath that is adorned with jasmine, lavender, wildflowers, and daisies. Even if you don’t have a garden of your own, you can embrace your love of flowers with this handcrafted wreath that is sure to bring a smile to your face every time you return home. “Beautiful summer wreath!” one satisfied customer wrote. They added: “It is exactly what I wanted for our side door. It is so full and colorful.” 

J'FLORU Decor Wreath 24" Daisy and Lavender Wreath

Amazon

Buy It! J'Floru 24-Inch Daisy and Lavender Wreath, $39.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Few florals are more luxurious than peonies. A great way to enjoy them without spending a ton of money is to opt for a wreath dotted with faux ones. You'll be sure to bring smiles to visitors with this wreath that features bold peonies mixed with natural-looking leaves and small berries, and its plastic twig-like base gives it a realistic appearance while ensuring it lasts for months to come.

“This is a beautiful, cheerful wreath and I love it,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “It's great quality and lasted all spring and summer before I took it down for fall.”

Amazon Nearly Natural 24" Peony Wreath

Amazon

Buy It! Nearly Natural 24-Inch Peony Wreath, $59.99 (orig. $107.99); amazon.com

Usher in the new season with an inviting front door and keep scrolling for more of our favorite summer wreaths from Amazon

Artificial Flower Wreath,20â Purple Yellow White Pink Floral Wreath Spring

Amazon

Buy It! VioletEverGarden 20-Inch Artificial Flower Wreath, $19.99 (orig. $36.99); amazon.com

Amazon idyllic July 4th Wreath Patriotic Americana Wreath

Amazon

Buy It! Idyllic July 4th Wreath, $24.99 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

Amazon Pinkpum Wreaths for Front Door 20'' Eucalyptus Wreath, Spring Summer Green Wreath

Amazon

Buy It! Pinkpum 20-Inch Eucalyptus Wreath, $23.39 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Amazon FLOWERS Welcome sign for front door Round Wood Sign

Amazon

Buy It! Flowers Welcome Farmhouse Sign, $19.99; amazon.com

Amazon YNYLCHMX Summer Spring Flower Wreath 18" with Poppy Flowers & Green Tea Leaves

Amazon

Buy It! Ynylchmx 18-Inch Summer Flower Wreath $21.59 with coupon (orig. $26.99); amazon.com 

CEWOR 20 Inches Front Door Wreath Artificial Wreath for Wall Window

Amazon

Buy It! Cewor 20-Inch Farmhouse Front Door Wreath $23.39 with coupon (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Taylor Swift May 31, 2023 in New York City
Taylor Swift Put on Billowing Black Trousers for a Night Out with Gigi Hadid — and This $34 Pair Looks So Similar
Amazon Prime Day IPER Seagull SE Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner
This Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner Is Among the Best We Tested, and It’s on Sale at Amazon
I Buy These Genius Pill Pockets on Repeat to Give My Dog His Daily Medicine Without Fail â and They're on Sale Tout
These Pill Pockets Make It a Breeze to Give Dogs Medication — and They're Just $9 a Bag
Related Articles
Genevieve Gorder and Frank Bielec
Genevieve Gorder Reveals 'Important' Lesson Costar Frank Bielec Taught Her 3 Years After His Death (Exclusive)
Christine Brown Reveals Design Plans to âNeverâ Mow Her Front Yard Again: âXeriscape All the Way
Christine Brown Vows to ‘Never’ Mow Her Front Yard Again — All About Her Design Plans
Deal Roundup: Summer Fashion Sale Tout
Amazon’s Huge Summer Fashion Sale Is Packed with 1,000+ Deals That Go Up to 65% Off
Fire Pit Roundup tout
12 Deals on Fire Pits That Are Easy to Set Up and Use — Starting at $28
One-Off Deal: Vacuum Tout
This Cordless Vacuum with 'Unmatched' Maneuverability is 74% Off Before Prime Day
Ree Drummond Furniture Line
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond’s First-Ever Indoor Furniture Collection is Now at Walmart
Amazon Prime Day Breezy Linen Clothing Tout
Stay Cool in Breezy Linen Pants, Dresses, and Shirts That Are Up to 59% Off at Amazon
Amazon Prime Day IPER Seagull SE Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner
This Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner Is Among the Best We Tested, and It’s on Sale at Amazon
One-Off Deal: Swimsuit Tout
This ‘Super Comfortable’ Swimsuit with Flattering Details Has 17,300+ Five-Star Ratings, and It’s on Sale
10 Comfortable and Functional Patio Furniture Sets from Amazon on Sale from Just $90 Tout
10 Comfortable and Functional Patio Furniture Sets from Amazon on Sale from Just $90
Early 4th of July Deal Roundup Tout
The 30 Best Early Fourth of July Deals Happening at Amazon Right Now — Up to 79% Off
At Home with Genevieve Gorder Credit: Crackle
Genevieve Gorder Says Her New Show Will 'Redefine How We See Lifestyle' — Watch the Trailer! (Exclusive)
Amazon Prime Day Queen Size Sheet Set
Amazon’s Best-Selling Bed Sheets That ‘Stay Cool Through the Night’ Are on Sale Ahead of Prime Day
Trapdoor on Tik Tok https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZT81vFxeq/ https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1204866795238642
Woman Finds Trap Door in Home After Living There for 3 Years: 'The House Is Definitely Inhabited'
Outdoor Lighting Deals Tout
Amazon Is Starting Summer with Outdoor Lighting Deals for Your Backyard — Prices Start at $10
Amazon Prime Day Grelife Tower Fan
This ‘Quiet’ Oscillating Tower Fan That Blows ‘Very Cold Air’ Is on Sale at Amazon Today