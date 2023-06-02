Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Summer Wedding Guest Dresses, and All of the Best Deals Are Under $60

Save up to 44 percent

By
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Published on June 2, 2023 06:30 AM

Fashion Item Roundup Under $60-$70: Summer Wedding Guest Dresses Tout
Along with beach naps and soft serve ice cream, summer is the season of weddings. And if you’re searching for the perfect wedding guest outfit but don’t want to spend a ton of money,then look no further.

Right now, Amazon is brimming with discounts on gorgeous dresses. Shoppers can save up to 44 percent on mini, midi, and maxi dresses in all kinds of colors and patterns. To help you get started, we found the 15 best summer wedding guest dresses on sale — and they’re all under $60. 

What’s more, so many of our picks are available with Try Before You Buy via Amazon Prime, which allows members to order up to six eligible items free of charge, try them on over the course of one week, then keep and pay for the pieces they like and return the ones that they don’t. If you’re not a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime to access even more perks, including fast and free shipping and Prime Video.

Keep reading to check out our favorite summer wedding guest dresses at Amazon, then head to checkout before the deals disappear.

Best Under-$60 Wedding Guest Dress Deals

The best deal we found applies to this satin midi dress, which is now 44 percent off. Its sleeveless design makes it ideal for hot weather, while the side slit in its skirt offers plenty of room to move without feeling constricted. One reviewer called it “very lightweight for a summer wedding,” and another noted that it “sustained many hours on the dance floor without a single sweat mark” when they wore it to a wedding. It’s available in sizes XS through XL and 23 colors and patterns, with discounts that vary by size and style.

xxxiticat Women's Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress Cocktail Beach Evening Party Cowl Neck Dot Leopard Midi Dresses

Amazon

Buy It! Xxxiticat Satin Cowl-Neck Midi Dress, $27.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

There are plenty of other cute maxi dresses on sale, including this best-selling cocktail dress and this striking A-line maxi dress that’s available in plus-sizes. You can also save on this highly rated Prettygarden wrap dress, which comes in an array of summer colors like light blue and yellow, plus tons of pretty floral patterns. One reviewer raved that it has “very sheer, light material with an attached slip, so you can’t see through the dress,” and added that it’s “perfect for a very hot summer wedding day.” 

PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2023 Floral Summer Dress Wrap V Neck Short Sleeve Belted Ruffle Hem A-Line Bohemian Maxi Dresses

Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Floral Wrap Maxi Dress, $46.99 (orig. $60.99); amazon.com

There are deals on mini dresses, too. This top-rated mini that has a deep-V neckline, ruffled skirt, and loose sleeves is “very breathable and comfortable,” according to one shopper. And it’s 23 percent off right now.

There’s also a pleated mini wrap dress that’s available in an assortment of bright colors. Its wrap top is fastened into place with a snap button and its elastic waistline features an adjustable belt. A five-star reviewer shared that they “danced for hours” in it at a wedding, explaining: “I had no issues with the belt staying on and appreciated the snap [closure] in the front.” The versatile dress, which is offered in both long and short sleeves, also works for more casual events like “baby showers” and “birthday parties,” according to shoppers.

BBX Lephsnt Womens Wrap V Neck Dresses for Wedding Guest Casual Pleated Long Sleeve Mini Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Bbx Lephsnt Pleated Wrap Mini Dress, $38.99–$42.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Keep scrolling to see more of the best summer wedding guest dress deals, or head to Amazon to shop the full selection of discounted dresses.

ANRABESS Women's Elegant Bridesmaid Dresses Square Neck Ruffle Split Midi Formal Dress for Wedding Guest Cocktail Party

Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Square-Neck Split Midi Dress, $33.99 (orig. $40.99); amazon.com

MakeMeChic Women's Plus Size Boho Floral Short Sleeve High Waist A Line Swing Maxi Dress

Amazon

Buy It! MakeMeChic Floral A-Line Maxi Dress, $47.99 (orig. $60.99); amazon.com

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Floral Summer Dress 2023 Knot One Shoulder Sleeveless Ruffle Hem Flowy Boho Maxi Dresses

Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden One-Shoulder Ruffle Hem Maxi Dress, $44.99 (orig. $50.99); amazon.com

Cosonsen Women's Dress Deep V-Neck Long Sleeve Waist Tie Ruffle Mini Swing Skater Dresses

Amazon

Buy It! Cosonsen Deep-V Ruffle Mini Dress, $40.99 (orig. $52.99); amazon.com

Amazon Merokeety Women's Sleeveless Lace Floral Elegant Cocktail Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Merokeety Sleeveless Lace Knee-Length Dress, $47.49 with coupon (orig. $59.99)

Fashionme Women Spaghetti Strap Midi Satin Dresses Tie Front Backless Split Hollow Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Fashionme Spaghetti-Strap Satin Midi Dress, $39.99 (orig. $48.99); amazon.com

MERMAID'S CLOSET Women's Casual Off Shoulder Lace Maxi Dress Boho White Bridesmaid Wedding Evening Party Dresses

Amazon

Buy It! Mermaid’s Closet Off-the-Shoulder Lace Maxi Dress, $48.86 with coupon (orig. $51.98); amazon.com

BTFBM Women Elegant Sleeveless Summer Dresses 2023 Halter Neck Backless Satin Dresses Split Solid Color Cocktail Maxi Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Btfbm Halter-Neck Backless Midi Dress, $42.74 with coupon (orig. $44.99); amazon.com

ECOWISH Womens Dresses Elegant Wedding Cocktail Ruffle Cap Sleeves Summer A-Line Midi Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Ecowish Ruffle Cap-Sleeve Midi Dress, $50.98 (orig. $55.99); amazon.com

ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Sleeveless Halter Neck Ruffle Tiered Layered Chiffon Flowy Swing Long Midi Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Sleeveless Halter Ruffle Midi Dress, $46.54 with coupon (orig. $48.99); amazon.com

MEROKEETY Women's 2023 Off Shoulder Split Satin Dress Wrap Sleeveless Belted Cocktail Maxi Dresses

Amazon

Buy It! Merokeety One-Shoulder Split Hem Maxi Dress, $37.99 with coupon (orig. $40.99); amazon.com

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Casual Halter Neck Sleeveless Floral Long Maxi Dress Backless Loose Ruffle Sundress with Belt

Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Halter-Neck Ruffle Maxi Dress, $39.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

