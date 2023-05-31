Summer Walker Explains Controversy Over Feeding Her Baby Hemp Milk: 'Wasn't Taking to Her Body'

Summer Walker is setting the record straight when it comes to her kids' health.

The singer, 27, stopped by the Caresha Please podcast on Thursday where she chatted with host Caresha Brownlee about a controversy she experienced back in 2021.

When prompted by Brownlee — also known as Yung Miami — to explain why she gave her daughter Bubbles, now 2, hemp milk as a baby, Walker says, "It was like hemp milk, like hemp seeds, hemp milk, with honey and something else."

"It's because the doctors, this was always something that was so f---ed up to me, I have a good milk supply and I had a cough somehow, a really bad cough," she explained. "The doctors gave me some medicine that stopped my breast milk. You know, that's the worst feeling in the world, you can't feed your child. They just crying."

"And I tried to give her cow milk, the formula, and she broke out in all these really bad hives because I was vegan during my pregnancy so I guess the cow milk didn't work. And then I tried to give her soy formula and then that constipated her to the point that...she couldn't poop so I was like I don't know what to do."

Walker continued to explain that after hitting her wit's end, she researched some alternative options. "It cleared up her skin, the honey or whatever," she said. "Because that's anti-fungal or anti-bacterial. But it still wasn't giving her enough to get the fat so I went to the doctor again and on my fourth one I finally found something called Neocate that she could take."

"All that other [stuff] wasn't taking to her body," she concluded, adding that the experience left her frustrated.

The "No Love Singer" shares daughter Bubbles with ex London on Da Track. She also has twins, 5 months old, with her ex-boyfriend Larry A.K.A. Lvrd Pharaoh.

Walker announced that she was pregnant with her second and third babies in an Instagram Live last June. She told her 5 million followers, "People asking me if I'm pregnant…I am and you know I'm very, very, very, very, happy about it."

Continued Walker: "Very excited about it. And this is gonna be — I'm very very excited because it's going to be different from how it was before. It's really peaceful, really happy, lots of help, lots of love."

The "Yummy" artist went on to share that it was important for her to take control over sharing the news this time around – something she wasn't able to do with her first baby.

"The only reason I'm even saying anything is because last time I felt very disrespected that people didn't let me tell that myself," she said.

Added Walker: "People were taking pictures of me in the store — I know it kind of comes with the job –… [but] people took pictures of me and sent it to The Shade Room before I could even announce my pregnancy. I thought that was very disrespectful and it made me very, very, very, very, very upset."

In November 2022, Walker revealed that she and boyfriend Larry A.K.A. Lvrd Pharaoh had broken up as they prepared to welcome their twins.

In her Instagram Stories captured by Rap Alert, Walker shared a photo of her and Larry posing with Bubbles. She wrote over the snap and revealed, "People been trying to be in my business bad lately, idk why y'all need updates on my life lol like go touch grass but I've decided to be single."

She added that despite their breakup, all is well between her and Larry.

