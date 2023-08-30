Lifestyle Fashion Amazon Put So Many Summer-to-Fall Dresses on Sale for Labor Day — These Are the Best Styles Under $50 Best-sellers and trendy dresses are up to 42% Off By Clara McMahon Clara McMahon Clara McMahon is a Shopping Writer for PEOPLE with more than three years of experience in the digital media industry. She covers a variety of home, fashion, and tech products from Amazon, including cordless vacuums, cooling bed sheets, wireless headphones, wedding guest dresses, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 30, 2023 11:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Madison Woiten It’s that time of year again: sweltering hot during the day and downright chilly at night. If you’re on the hunt for summer-to-fall fashion pieces to carry you through the transition, Amazon is already dropping deals on beautiful dresses for Labor Day Weekend. We scoured Amazon’s deals page to find the best markdowns on summer-to-fall dresses right now. Shoppers can save up to 42 percent on maxi, midi, and mini dresses in an array of fall-ready hues and styles, all while being comfortable for hot weather. The best part? All of our picks are on sale for under $50. Best Summer-to-Fall Dress Deals Best-Seller: Anrabess T-Shirt Maxi Dress, $30.59 (orig. $52.99) Best Deal: Zesica Long-Sleeve Smocked Midi Dress, $33.99 with coupon (orig. $59.99) Dokotoo Deep-V Ruffle Dress, $39.99 (orig. $51.99) Prettygarden Wrap Maxi Dress, $45.99 (orig. $50.99) Btfbm Square-Neck Ruffle Babydoll Dress, $34.84 with coupon (orig. $40.99) MakeMeChic A-Line Maxi Dress, $44.99 (orig. $62.99) Amoretu Swing Shift Dress, $29.69 with coupon (orig. $52.99) Prettygarden High-Waist Tiered Midi Dress, $45.99 (orig. $50.99) Angashion Cap-Sleeve Pleated Skater Dress, $31.98 with coupon (orig. $45.99) Btfbm V-Neck Tunic Dress, $37.79 with coupon (orig. $41.99) Zesica Flutter-Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress, $44.99 with coupon (orig. $58.99) The 17 Best Places to Buy Dresses of 2023 Anrabess T-Shirt Maxi Dress, $31 (Save 42%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $53 $31 This highly rated T-shirt dress has earned tons of positive praise from Amazon reviewers, plus a spot on the best-sellers list for its category. It’s made from a lightweight, stretchy material that offers plenty of breathability to help beat the heat, while its maxi skirt and T-shirt bodice provide coverage when temperatures drop. It’s also equipped with pockets, which is the end-all-be-all of convenience in a dress. One five-star reviewer shared, “I wear this dress all the time, it’s so comfortable,” while another called it a “perfect dress for summer and early fall.” You can snap it up ahead of the season in sizes S through XXL and 30 colors, all with varying discounts. Btfbm Square-Neck Ruffle Babydoll Dress, $35 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $41 $35 There are also markdowns galore on shorter hemlines. This ruffled babydoll dress has a trendy square neckline, loose sleeves, and a comfortable shirred bodice to boot. It can easily be paired with sandals or sneakers on warmer days, and then worn with boots and tights on cooler ones. The dress comes in an array of autumnal colors and patterns, including muted florals and rich jewel tones. Hundreds of shoppers have raved about the dress, including one customer that wrote, “The material is nice and lightweight — you can wear it in the spring or fall.” They added, “[I] wore it for Thanksgiving and it was perfect.” Hilary Duff’s Lightweight Jacket Is Ideal for Between-Season Dressing, and Similar Styles Start at $30 Prettygarden Wrap Maxi Dress, $46 (Save 10%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $51 $46 This now under-$50 wrap dress has racked up more than 5,900 perfect ratings. Its elegant silhouette — which has a wrapped waistline, V-neckline, and a slitted maxi skirt — can lend itself to a number of different occasions (and temperatures!). One reviewer raved that it “can easily be dressed up or down,” while another wrote, “It's great for weddings, graduations, girls’ night out, or date night.” The hardest part will be choosing between all 27 of its unique patterns, including dark florals, Swiss dots, and leopard print. Discounts vary depending on size and style. Tons of other gorgeous summer-to-fall dresses are marked down at Amazon right now, so act fast to take advantage of these Labor Day Weekend sales. Zesica Long-Sleeve Smocked Midi Dress, $34 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $60 $34 Dokotoo Deep-V Ruffle Dress, $40 (Save 23%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $52 $40 MakeMeChic A-Line Maxi Dress, $45 (Save 29%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $63 $45 Amoretu Swing Shift Dress, $30 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $53 $30 Prettygarden High-Waist Tiered Midi Dress, $46 (Save 10%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $51 $46 Angashion Cap-Sleeve Pleated Skater Dress, $32 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $46 $32 Btfbm V-Neck Tunic Dress, $38 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $42 $38 Zesica Flutter-Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress, $45 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $59 $45 Grecerelle Pocket Maxi Dress, $28 (Save 35%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $43 $28 Blooming Jelly Flannel Button-Down Dress, $31 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $41 $31 