Amazon Put So Many Summer-to-Fall Dresses on Sale for Labor Day — These Are the Best Styles Under $50

It’s that time of year again: sweltering hot during the day and downright chilly at night. If you’re on the hunt for summer-to-fall fashion pieces to carry you through the transition, Amazon is already dropping deals on beautiful dresses for Labor Day Weekend.

We scoured Amazon’s deals page to find the best markdowns on summer-to-fall dresses right now. Shoppers can save up to 42 percent on maxi, midi, and mini dresses in an array of fall-ready hues and styles, all while being comfortable for hot weather. The best part? All of our picks are on sale for under $50.

Best Summer-to-Fall Dress Deals

Anrabess T-Shirt Maxi Dress, $31 (Save 42%)

This highly rated T-shirt dress has earned tons of positive praise from Amazon reviewers, plus a spot on the best-sellers list for its category. It’s made from a lightweight, stretchy material that offers plenty of breathability to help beat the heat, while its maxi skirt and T-shirt bodice provide coverage when temperatures drop. It’s also equipped with pockets, which is the end-all-be-all of convenience in a dress.

One five-star reviewer shared, “I wear this dress all the time, it’s so comfortable,” while another called it a “perfect dress for summer and early fall.” You can snap it up ahead of the season in sizes S through XXL and 30 colors, all with varying discounts.

Btfbm Square-Neck Ruffle Babydoll Dress, $35 with Coupon

There are also markdowns galore on shorter hemlines. This ruffled babydoll dress has a trendy square neckline, loose sleeves, and a comfortable shirred bodice to boot. It can easily be paired with sandals or sneakers on warmer days, and then worn with boots and tights on cooler ones. The dress comes in an array of autumnal colors and patterns, including muted florals and rich jewel tones.

Hundreds of shoppers have raved about the dress, including one customer that wrote, “The material is nice and lightweight — you can wear it in the spring or fall.” They added, “[I] wore it for Thanksgiving and it was perfect.”

Prettygarden Wrap Maxi Dress, $46 (Save 10%)

This now under-$50 wrap dress has racked up more than 5,900 perfect ratings. Its elegant silhouette — which has a wrapped waistline, V-neckline, and a slitted maxi skirt — can lend itself to a number of different occasions (and temperatures!). One reviewer raved that it “can easily be dressed up or down,” while another wrote, “It's great for weddings, graduations, girls’ night out, or date night.”

The hardest part will be choosing between all 27 of its unique patterns, including dark florals, Swiss dots, and leopard print. Discounts vary depending on size and style.

Tons of other gorgeous summer-to-fall dresses are marked down at Amazon right now, so act fast to take advantage of these Labor Day Weekend sales.

Zesica Long-Sleeve Smocked Midi Dress, $34 with Coupon

Dokotoo Deep-V Ruffle Dress, $40 (Save 23%)

MakeMeChic A-Line Maxi Dress, $45 (Save 29%)

Amoretu Swing Shift Dress, $30 with Coupon

Prettygarden High-Waist Tiered Midi Dress, $46 (Save 10%)

Angashion Cap-Sleeve Pleated Skater Dress, $32 with Coupon

Btfbm V-Neck Tunic Dress, $38 with Coupon

Zesica Flutter-Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress, $45 with Coupon

Grecerelle Pocket Maxi Dress, $28 (Save 35%)

Blooming Jelly Flannel Button-Down Dress, $31 with Coupon

