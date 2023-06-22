From Quiet Luxury to Barbiecore: 8 TikTok Fashion Trends to Try This Summer

Summer has officially arrived, and with it comes a whole new crop of fresh TikTok style trends.

Anyone who has spent time scrolling on the platform is well aware of how quickly fashion fads move on TikTok, which can make it hard to keep your wardrobe fresh and avoid filling your closet with one-time wears.

Luckily, the beauty of this latest group of trends is that for the most part, they’re more about an overall vibe than particular pieces, meaning you can try them out with tiny tweaks to your wardrobe rather than an entire overhaul.

As always with trying new trends, we should "lean in more to what resonates with us," says celebrity stylist Erin Walsh. "Don’t try a trend if it doesn’t feel authentic."

If you do want to test-drive a new look without the risk, she recommends trying a clothing rental service, which "gives you access to choice without having to worry about the investment."

Meanwhile, stylist Cindy Conroy recommends dipping your toe in with a single piece or accessory. "You’ll keep your spending and waste at bay, while staying true to your own aesthetic," she says.

From coastal cowgirl to balletcore, here are 8 TikTok style trends to wear this summer, as seen on our favorite celebrities.

Coastal Cowgirl

Getty (3)

Few aesthetics have dominated our TikTok For You pages as much as the "coastal cowgirl" trend. The look is all about combining Western essentials (cowboy boots, buckle belts and button-downs) with laid-back, beach-appropriate wear.

For inspiration on how to add some Southern-by-the-sea style to your summer wardrobe, look to Sydney Sweeney's eyelet ensemble paired with white cowboy boots or Katie Holmes' Western button-down and mini skirt combination. For a more low-key take on the trend, try adding a single country element (even a cowboy hat will do!) to any airy sundress — see Jessica Williams' pink-and-yellow polka-dotted frock — or seasonal knit.

Barbiecore

Rob Kim/WireImage ; Daniele Venturelli/WireImage ; Anna Webber/Getty

Though the Barbiecore aesthetic has been trending on TikTok for quite some time — Anne Hathaway's head-to-toe Valentino look (styled by Walsh!) went viral on the platform back in July 2022 — the vibrant look is still picking up steam.

The trend will likely hit an all-time peak come July, when the highly anticipated Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie hits theaters. Until then, you can't go wrong by adding just a hint of pink to your summer wardrobe — although we highly recommend going bold with a monochromatic look à la Kate Middleton's bubblegum suit or Lizzo's electric fuchsia ensemble (bonus points for matching accessories!).

And, as Conroy reminds, the trend is all about having fun. “It’s pink confectionary for your soul,” she says.



Quiet Luxury

Getty (2); Instagram

Call it the Sofia Richie effect — "quiet luxury" has officially taken over TikTok. The trend is all about minimalist, high-quality pieces that look expensive without the flash of logos or prints.

Think: neutral colors, elevated basics and good tailoring. While Richie — and Shiv Roy from Succession — can be credited for popularizing the trend, celebrities far and wide have quickly adopted it, with everyone from Kate Bosworth to Jennifer Lopez stepping out in chic, minimalist ensembles.

"I think people look fantastic when they feel at easy, effortless, and like they aren’t trying to hard," says Walsh about why the look has taken off so quickly. Her go-to tip for mastering it this summer? Focus on the accessories.

"A great sunglasses option like an aviator can lend a bit of class and gravitas, instant grounding for a look," she says.

Sheer Slips

Getty; Instagram; Getty

The naked dress trend is here to stay. While the look has undeniably become a red-carpet staple — Megan Fox, Florence Pugh and Rihanna are fans — TikTok has become enamored with a more casual take on the sultry trend, in the form of sheer, summer-friendly slips.

Kendall Jenner — both an early adopter and frequent wearer of the naked dress — showed how to transition the look for summer while on a beach excursion in May. Over a bathing suit, her sheer navy blue dress serves as a chic alternative to the traditional cover-up; paired with a nude bodysuit or a bralette and shorts set, it's a daring ensemble that can take you straight from the beach to drinks.

“If that still feels too naked, slip graphically embellished boyfriend jeans underneath or style it with a lightweight linen blazer,” suggests Conroy.

Rosette Appliqués

Stefanie Keenan/Getty ; Dua Lipa Instagram ; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

While you can never go wrong with florals in the summer, 3D rosettes can quite literally add an unexpected pop to any warm-weather attire.

“Rosette appliqués are having a moment — and rightly so,” says Conroy. “They turn even the most muted top or accessory into a living breathing art installation.”

From floral-adorned sandals to all-over appliqués (see Zendaya's pink Valentino gown from the SAG awards), there is no shortage of ways to add a bit of flower power to your look. Our favorite way to wear the trend, however, is with a single rosette detail, as seen on Scarlett Johansson, Simone Ashley and Dua Lipa. It makes a statement without overpowering the rest of your outfit.

Balletcore

Getty (2); Backgrid

Rejoice: the ballet flats that have been lingering in the back of your closet are officially back in style. The early 2000s staple is undergoing a 2023 revival, thanks in large part to the "balletcore" trend that's become a TikTok and celeb-favorite.

From tulle skirts and bodysuits to leg warmers and hairbows, the look is all about incorporating ballerina essentials into everything from glam red carpet looks (see Olivia Culpo's drop-waist gown and Jennie Kim's corsetted tulle dress) to casual athleisure (à la Bella Hadid's mini dress and leg warmer pairing).

Gingham Accents

Laura Harrier Instagram ; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty ; Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

Gingham is back! Plaid's summer-friendly cousin is officially having a moment, and TikTok users have been obsessing over a few celeb takes on the trend.

First, Margot Robbie stepped out in a pink gingham two-piece, sending social media into a stir (Barbicore, but with a print!). Then, Laura Harrier showed up in Cannes wearing a flowing black-and-white printed skirt, and TikTok fashion watchers quickly took note. And finally, when Kate Middleton donned a blue-and-white gingham blazer on a recent outing, we were sold.

The versatile print works in every color and can take on any form, from a full checkered dress to a simple accessory. We love the idea of combining two Tiktok trends in one with a balletcore-inspired gingham hair bow.



Maxi Skirts

Getty (3)

Yet another blast from the past, the maxi skirts of the late '90s and early 2000s have returned full force, albeit with a 2023 twist. Spend any length of time scrolling on TikTok, and you're bound to see at least one shopping haul or "get ready with me" featuring a longer-length skirt, but they're far from the Y2K boho-chic skirts that once reigned.

Instead, TikTok users and A-listers alike are gravitating towards a more sophisticated, elegant maxi, with minimalist colors, airy fabrics and subtle draping. And as demonstrated by Jennifer Lopez's monochromatic skirt, bra top and trench look or Elsa Hosk's sheer brown shirt and white maxi combo, it's all about the layering. Start with a long white, beige or cream skirt, and build from there.

