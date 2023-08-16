Amazon Has a Secret Summer Sweater Section, and We Found the 12 Best Options for $30 or Less

As we inch closer to the end of summer, we’re beginning to reach for sweatshirts rather than our favorite swimsuit. If you don’t quite have the right gear to armor yourself against the incoming cold weather, Amazon has a hidden section of lightweight sweaters and cardigans — all for under $30.

These customer-loved favorites are ideal for the in-between season where days can change from sunny to breezy in an instant. Amazon’s selections range from cozy knitted ponchos to long-sleeved knit crop tops, so there’s something for everyone. Prices start at just $20, with summer sweaters up to 33 percent off.

Keep reading to check out the best summer sweaters under $30 at Amazon.

Summer Sweaters Under $30 to Shop at Amazon

Meihuida Crochet Vest Top, $21 (Save 9%)

Amazon

This crochet top is easy to dress up or down, making it a good choice for the transitional season. The adorable sweater vest has a delicate V-neck and a button closure, with different pattern and tie-closure options. Its polyester material makes it naturally breathable while its versatile style effortlessly pairs with pants, skirts, shorts, and other outfit accessories. The vest is available in 16 colors, in sizes from S to XL.

“This is such a good purchase,” raved a reviewer. “It’s not a super thick material, but it’s also not too thin, making it perfect for the summer months.” Another customer called it a “must buy” for vacation “or day-to-day fashion,” while others reported that the vest has “a nice knitted texture” and is “not see-through at all.”

Dokotoo Striped Pullover Sweater, $24 with Coupon

Amazon

The colorblock striped sweater is warm, durable, and flattering. It has a drawstring at the bottom of the sweater, allowing you to shape it to your liking, while the pullover style makes for easy layering. It comes in a variety of fall-ready colors, like orange and khaki, and it’s available in sizes S–XXL.

Multiple shoppers noted how “soft” and “flattering” the sweater is. Another reviewer was “surprised” how much she likes it, calling the knit material “perfect for fall.”

Grace Karin Button-Down Cardigan, $25 with Coupon

Amazon

This waist-length cardigan is ideal for transitional weather thanks to the long sleeves and buttons that allow you to keep it open or closed. It’s made from a lightweight, stretchy, and skin-friendly acrylic fabric, promising a soft and comfortable fit. Shop a slew of colors in sizes S–3XL.

With over 1,600 five-star reviews at Amazon, the button-down cardigan is a clear favorite among reviewers. Many agree on the sweater’s comfort and quality and note that it fits true to size. One customer wrote that the cardigan is “perfect for cool summer evenings,” adding that it’s a great layering piece. Another reviewer even called it one of their “favorite sweaters.”

Ferand Knitted Poncho, $27 (Save 33%)

Amazon

Those who are looking for something that’s sure to keep them warm during those first chilly days can opt for this knitted poncho that’s 33 percent off. The poncho is woven from an acrylic knit material that’s breathable and lightweight enough for cool summer nights. It also has fun details like a striped pattern and fringed edges that adds a pop of flair to jeans or a dress.

More than 3,500 shoppers have given this poncho a five-star rating, with many explaining how the lightweight fabric makes it “soft” and “comfortable.” Others add that it can be worn “casually or professionally.” One customer bought the sweater for her mother who “hasn’t stopped wearing it,” while another shopper gifted one to a friend who was in a shoulder sling after surgery, explaining that she could “slip it over her head without assistance.” More reviewers commented on how the poncho’s colors are “vibrant,” “flattering,” and “unique.”

Head to Amazon to snag these summer sweaters under $30, then keep scrolling to shop even more options while discounts last.

Bluetime Draped Cardigan, $28

Amazon

Zeagoo Soft Knit Cardigan, $23 with Coupon

Amazon

Imily Bela Zipper Crop Top, $21 with Coupon

Amazon

Himosyber High Neck Sweater Top, $30 (Save $6)

Amazon

ReachMe Off the Shoulder Waffle Knit Top, $27 (Save 13%)

Amazon

Soly Hux Bell Sleeve Crop Top, $29

Amazon

Made by Johnny Dolman Cardigan, $20

Amazon

Floerns Rib Knit Cardigan Crop Top, $27

Amazon

