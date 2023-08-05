Summer Seasonal Depression on the Rise amid Rising Temperatures Across the Globe, Experts Say

Seasonal depression during the summer is on the rise as temperatures soar across the globe, according to experts.

Professionals have said that seasonal affective disorder (SAD) — a type of depression related to the weather, according to the Mayo Clinic — is on the rise during the summer months, as compared to the winter months when it is more typically prevalent.

Factors such as heat, humidity and pollen are likely causes behind summer depression, The Washington Post reported, while reduced daylight and the inability to go outdoors causes winter sadness.

Around 5 percent of adults living in the U.S. experience seasonal affective disorder, according to the American Psychiatric Association. The organization notes that it typically lasts about 40 percent of the year.

In recent years, experts have found the cases of SAD during the warmer and sunnier months to be increasing.

"There's no question that higher temperatures produce more psychological distress and that distress has consequences," Dr. Paul Desan, an associate professor of psychiatry at the Yale School of Medicine, told ABC News.

Norman Rosenthal, a psychiatrist at Georgetown University School of Medicine, meanwhile, added that there is still a need to look into SAD during the summer timeframe.

“It certainly deserves more study, certainly deserves more concern,” he told the Post.

According to the Mayo Clinic, SAD symptoms are similar, but also different during the summer/spring and winter/fall.

Low energy and sadness were common symptoms altogther, while insomnia, poor appetite and weight loss were found during the warmer months, as oversleeping, appetite changes and weight gain were noticed during their colder counterparts.

