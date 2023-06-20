Sandra Bullock and Katie Holmes Are Beating the Heat in This Alternative to Shorts — Shop the Trend Starting at $20

Dressing for hot summer days can be just as uncomfortable as the sticky weather. But celebs are showing us it doesn’t have to be.

A-listers like Sandra Bullock are opting for breezy pants as a comfortable alternative to shorts, skirts, and dresses. Katie Holmes is in on the trend, too, as she was seen earlier this month in a pair of lightweight white pants for a casual outing shortly after wearing a dressier pair of ultra-wide-leg trousers for an event at Cannes. And Jennifer Lawrence has been wearing loose, capri-length pants similar to the silhouette Gwyneth Paltrow was wearing last summer.

Lightweight pants in breathable fabrics like cotton and linen are a great way to stay comfortable in the heat while keeping your legs covered. And you don’t have to spend like a celeb to find a great pair. We scoured Amazon’s casual pants and capris best-sellers list for similar styles and found eight options all under $35.

Celeb-Inspired Summer Pants Under $35 at Amazon

This wide-leg style is only $20 and comes in 23 colors. We like the understated khaki color for its laid-back, summery feel, but you can also pick up the pants in dark shades like navy as well as brights like pink and orange. They come in two waistband designs — smocked or drawstring — but we prefer the drawstring version for its more elevated look (while being as comfy as pajama pants).

For something more cropped, check out these under-$30 cotton pants. The pull-on style has an elastic waist and wide leg that hits around the calf (depending on your height). The relaxed style comes in 15 colors, including army green, black, and khaki. The teal pair is a cool stand-in for denim and just as easy to style: Wear them with a stripped tee or solid tank and your favorite sneakers or sandals.

The pants have more than 5,000 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers. A customer who called them “comfy, cool, [and] flattering” wrote, “I was still cool on a hot day, because the fabric is so lightweight, but not see-through.”

Pick up a pair of celeb-inspired breezy summer pants to stay comfortable and confident in the heat. Keep scrolling for more top-rated styles at Amazon.

