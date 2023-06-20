Shopping Sandra Bullock and Katie Holmes Are Beating the Heat in This Alternative to Shorts — Shop the Trend Starting at $20 Jennifer Lawrence is in on the comfy style, too By Nicola Fumo Nicola Fumo Nicola has covered style and culture since 2012, with work published by The New York Times, Vanity Fair, GQ, Harper's Bazaar, Slate, Forbes, and more. She has worked as an editor for Vox Media, Hearst, Forbes, The Daily Beast, and Interview Magazine on projects spanning print, digital, social, video, and podcasts. Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she now lives between Los Angeles and New York City. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 20, 2023 11:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: TheImageDirect.com; ZapatA/MEGA; SplashNews.com; BACKGRID Dressing for hot summer days can be just as uncomfortable as the sticky weather. But celebs are showing us it doesn’t have to be. A-listers like Sandra Bullock are opting for breezy pants as a comfortable alternative to shorts, skirts, and dresses. Katie Holmes is in on the trend, too, as she was seen earlier this month in a pair of lightweight white pants for a casual outing shortly after wearing a dressier pair of ultra-wide-leg trousers for an event at Cannes. And Jennifer Lawrence has been wearing loose, capri-length pants similar to the silhouette Gwyneth Paltrow was wearing last summer. Lightweight pants in breathable fabrics like cotton and linen are a great way to stay comfortable in the heat while keeping your legs covered. And you don’t have to spend like a celeb to find a great pair. We scoured Amazon’s casual pants and capris best-sellers list for similar styles and found eight options all under $35. Celeb-Inspired Summer Pants Under $35 at Amazon Bemona Cotton Linen Summer Palazzo Pants in Khaki, $19.99 Made by Johnny Pleated Palazzo Pants in Pink, $19.75 (orig. $28.95) Chartou Cotton Wide-Leg Pants in Navy, $25.98 (orig. $32.99) Ecupper Cotton Cropped Pants in Teal, $27.98 Lnx Cotton Linen Wide-Leg Trousers in Beige, $29.98 Vansha Cotton Linen Palazzo Pants in Black, $30.99 (orig. $49.99) Hooever High Waisted Wide-Leg Trousers in Apricot, $30.59 (orig. $35.99) Faleave Cotton Linen Palazzo Pants in Rust, $32.99 The Best Shapewear of 2023, Tested and Reviewed This wide-leg style is only $20 and comes in 23 colors. We like the understated khaki color for its laid-back, summery feel, but you can also pick up the pants in dark shades like navy as well as brights like pink and orange. They come in two waistband designs — smocked or drawstring — but we prefer the drawstring version for its more elevated look (while being as comfy as pajama pants). Amazon The 9 Best Moisturizers with SPF of 2023, Tested and Reviewed For something more cropped, check out these under-$30 cotton pants. The pull-on style has an elastic waist and wide leg that hits around the calf (depending on your height). The relaxed style comes in 15 colors, including army green, black, and khaki. The teal pair is a cool stand-in for denim and just as easy to style: Wear them with a stripped tee or solid tank and your favorite sneakers or sandals. The pants have more than 5,000 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers. A customer who called them “comfy, cool, [and] flattering” wrote, “I was still cool on a hot day, because the fabric is so lightweight, but not see-through.” Amazon Buy It! Ecupper Cotton Cropped Pants in Teal, $27.98; amazon.com Pick up a pair of celeb-inspired breezy summer pants to stay comfortable and confident in the heat. Keep scrolling for more top-rated styles at Amazon. Amazon Buy It! Vansha Cotton Linen Palazzo Pants in Black, $3029.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Faleave Cotton Linen Palazzo Pants in Rust, $32.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Chartou Cotton Wide-Leg Pants in Navy, $25.98 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Lnx Cotton Linen Wide-Leg Trousers in Beige, $29.98; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Hooever High Waisted Wide- Leg Trousers in Apricot, $30.59 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Made by Johnny Pleated Palazzo Pants in Pink, $19.75 (orig. $28.95); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Target's Sale Section Is Full of Patio Furniture, Grills, Swimsuits, and More Early July 4 Deals — Starting at $8 Katie Holmes’ Black Flats Remind Us of This $30 Amazon Pair That Shoppers Say Feel Like ‘Wearing Slippers’ These Outdoor String Lights with 6,000+ Perfect Ratings Are More Than Half-Off at Amazon Right Now