Amazon Prime Day is back with millions of deals to shop!

The site’s two-day mega sale, which runs from Tuesday, July 11 through Wednesday, July 12, is overflowing with discounts across every category. If you’re on the lookout for summer wardrobe essentials, you can score savings on everything from airy skirts to wedding guest dresses. And if you want to add a celeb-approved style to your closet, we found the best deals on breezy summer pants during Prime Day.

Several celebrities have been bringing back the comfy trend recently, giving us major inspo for another breathable style to add to your rotation of shorts and skirts. Sandra Bullock wore a pair of flowy pants in late spring, Jennifer Lawrence was recently spotted in loose capri pants, and Katie Holmes wore wide-leg pants last month.

Since there’s so much to shop this Prime Day, we saved you some time and pulled together the top deals on summer pants happening right now. To help you stay cool during the hot days ahead, we made sure to include breezy pants made of cotton and linen, plus styles with cropped lengths and wide-leg silhouettes. The best part? Prices start at $21.

Best Prime Day Deals on Summer Pants

Chartou Wide-Leg Cotton Loose Pants in Black, $26 (Save $7)

Amazon

We’re eyeing the Chartou Wide-Leg Cotton Loose Pants that are made of a blend of cotton and linen — meaning the lightweight fabric will help you beat the heat. Plus, the material feels soft to the touch. The wide-leg pants also have a loose fit (that isn’t baggy) that won’t cling to you during sweaty days. With a drawstring closure, they’re easily adjustable for a just-right fit. And they have two pockets to store small essentials.

Hundreds of customers have given the pants a five-star rating, calling them “comfortable” and “cute” in reviews. One shopper described them as “lightweight, cool, [and] casual, yet classy,” and shared, “I brought them on a 10-day trip to Europe and loved them so much that I wore them every day.” They also appreciate the material of the pants, writing, “It breathes and doesn’t absorb body oils as quickly as synthetics do.”

Tarse Wide-Leg Lounge Pants in Beige, $21 with Prime (Save $10)

Amazon

If you’re on the lookout for comfortable lounge pants, consider scooping up this pair. They’re on sale for as little as $22 thanks to a stackable coupon available in the product description. The pants are made of a soft and stretchy material and have a wide-leg silhouette to keep you comfortable, whether you’re soaking up sun at the beach, running errands, or going for an evening walk. Notable design details include a wide waistband and two roomy pockets.

The pants have more than 2,300 perfect ratings from customers as well as 600 glowing reviews. One shopper raved, “They are extremely soft and flowy,” while another shared, “They are super comfortable and breathable.” Other reviewers call them “versatile,” with one writing, “These are pretty enough to wear for any occasion — easily dressed up or down.”

Baleaf Plus-Size Casual Capri Pants, $26 (Save $7)

Amazon

For a style with a shorter length, opt for the Baleaf Plus-Size Casual Capri Pants while they’re on sale for as little as $26. Available in sizes M to 4XL, the lounge pants are made mostly of nylon and a bit of spandex, meaning they’re smooth, lightweight, and have a bit of stretch. The material is also quick-drying, making them ideal for sweaty days.

In the customer review section, one shopper shared, “These pants are awesome for hot days,” and explained, “The material is very light and cool, and the fit is awesome.” And another reviewer wrote, “They fit great — not too tight, not too loose,” and added, “They hold their shape [and] don’t get baggy at the knees or butt.”

Roxy Oceanside Pant in Sea Salt, $35 (Save $9)

Amazon

So many shoppers have recently bought the Roxy Oceanside Pants that they’re one of the top-sellers on Amazon right now. Made of a blend of linen and viscose, the lightweight pants feel as breezy as they look. They have a relaxed fit, so you can comfortably throw them on over a swimsuit or wear them on their own. Our favorite design detail? The ruched waistband with a drawcord that’s reminiscent of ropes you’d find aboard a boat. In other words, they’re on theme for summer. The pants are also machine washable, so they’re easy to care for.

With their top-selling status it’s no surprise that the pants have racked up more than 4,800 five-star ratings. One customer dubbed them “very comfortable summer pants,” while another wrote that they’re “super comfy and flattering for when you don't want to wear shorts, and added that they “can be dressed up or down.”

Keep scrolling for more of the best deals on comfy summer pants happening at Amazon right now. There’s no guarantee that these deals will last after Prime Day ends on Wednesday, July 12 at midnight PT, so be sure to pick up your favorite finds while they’re on sale.

Gap Easy Straight Pull-On Pants in Indigo, $32 (Save Up to $18)

Amazon

Vansha High-Waisted Palazzo Pants in Beige, $20 (Save up to $30)

Amazon

Acelitt Casual Pants in Sky Blue, $34 (Save $7)

Amazon

Faleave Flowy Wide-Leg Trousers, $27 with coupon (Save $10)

Amazon

Nimin Wide-Leg Pants in Black, $34 (Save $6)

Amazon

The Gym People Cropped Yoga Pants in Black, $22 (Save $12)

Amazon

