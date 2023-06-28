During Summer House’s season 7 reunion, Amanda Batula credited not planning a wedding as the reason she and husband Kyle Cooke got along better during summer 2022.

But regardless of their frustrations with the planning process, Batula, 31, and Cooke, 40, still have great memories of their September 2021 wedding day.

“It was the best day ever,” Batula tells PEOPLE of the nuptials, which took place at her parents’ house in New Jersey. “It was leading out to that that wasn't my favorite part. But I was truly able to enjoy every moment of the wedding day from the second I woke up to the moment I went to bed.”



Batula names a moment she and Cooke “weren't even a part of” as her favorite portion of the day.

“We were taking our photos after the ceremony and all of our guests were going from cocktail hour to under the tent to be seated. The band started playing, and instead of everyone going and finding their seats, everyone from cocktail hour [went] straight to the dance floor,” the New Jersey native recalls. “We were able to see all of our guests just partying right away.”

Cooke calls that “the dream.”

“You hope, but you can't force, people to dance,” he says. “My favorite weddings are the ones that you walk out and you're intermediately on the dance floor. But this was the whole wedding, not just a select few.”

Batula envisioned their big day going that way. “Our vision was to have essentially a huge dance party and everyone was right in line,” she says. “There's never another moment in that night where we would've been as far away and able to take it in from that distance. It was really nice to see everyone having so much fun all together.”

Cooke added, “It really came together. We had that vision, we took so much time and took so much effort to pay attention to every little detail. The weather was perfect, everyone looked amazing. I got some of my uncles to put a tux on for the first time ever!”

kyle cooke and amanda batula

However, this success also created a challenge for the couple. “Usually [at a wedding], people are sitting down and the bride and groom can go around and say hi to everybody,” Cooke says, adding that at his and Batula’s wedding, “people just did not leave the dance floor. So, it was a whirlwind in the best of ways.”

Cooke’s other favorite moment, however, took place during the ceremony.



“I'm a pretty emotional guy,” Cooke says. “The thing that stands out the most: I get down that aisle, I look out across everybody, and then I see Amanda come out with her dad. I basically immediately lost it. And I knew that was going to happen because when I tried to write my vows, I immediately started crying. It was just magical.”

A few months later, the Summer House stars honeymooned in St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands. They kept the newlywed vibes going in Italy last summer, where they enjoyed sampling the country’s beloved spritzes.



Loverboy

Batula says she “fell in love” with Limoncello spritzes in Italy, so much so that she wanted her and Cooke’s beverage brand Loverboy to make their own version. “I was like, we have to recreate this and put it in a can. It's so good. It's so refreshing. I couldn't stop drinking them,” Batula says.

Cooke agreed. “I tried her Limoncello and I'm like, ‘Wait, wait, wait. This is what I want,’ ” he says.

Cooke didn’t want Loverboy’s version, which sold out in days after being released, to be similar to a hard lemonade or a sparkling lemonade or reminiscent of a “thick, syrupy” Limoncello. He says the finished product can be consumed right from the can, poured over ice with an added garnish or enjoyed with some added vodka or gin.

Loverboy

Despite working in the beverage industry, Batula and Cooke still enjoy sipping cocktails on date night.

“Even though we have enough different flavors to not get sick of our own supply, it is fun to try different things and mix it up,” she says. “Kyle has a lot of fun being a little mixologist.”

