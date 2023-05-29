'Summer House': Carl Says Lindsay's Drinking Comes Up in Therapy, Danielle Tells 'Big Deal' Fight She Kept Mum

Summer House's Carl Radke admitted that his fiancé Lindsay Hubbard’s drinking has been a point of contention in their relationship — enough of one to bring up in couples therapy.

As the cast revisited some of the major storylines on Monday’s season 7 reunion, host Andy Cohen bounced off Kyle Cooke’s vocal concern about Lindsay’s "activated" behavior under the influence, asking Carl — who is two years sober — if his fiancée's drinking bothers him more than he has acknowledged.

“No, we've talked about it a lot," said Carl, 38. "We go to couples therapy. It's become a major part of the dialogue because I never wanted to hold her back from being herself. And sometimes when there's alcohol involved, we don't communicate well whatsoever.”

“Well, I don't think anyone does, especially me,” admitted Lindsay, 36.

“It can snowball," acknowledged Carl. "We work on it. We do therapy. I'm committed to try and figure it out.”

Andy, 54, then told Lindsay: “This is going to be an issue for you. Carl is sober. You are not. Al-Anon is your friend.”

Lindsay agreed and even said she has a spreadsheet of different Zoom meetings to attend for those whose loved ones are affected by alcoholism.

“One thing I want to make sure I say is what she's had to sign up for and being in a relationship with me — the baggage that I have is a lot," Carl said. "I am an alcoholic and a drug addict. Fact. I've had a major problem."

He continued, “But I knew I had a foundation and a friend that was willing to work with me on it. So communication’s always constant, but I think a lot of grace, a lot of credit for what she's had to sign up for.”

Meanwhile, Lindsay’s former best friend Danielle Olivera revealed that Lindsay’s drinking did lead to a major fight over the summer that was not captured on camera.

“There was a moment where we went to Montauk and we were the three amigos at one of our favorite bands,” recalled Danielle, 34. “Lindsay was drinking, we were doing you know our thing. You became contentious with Carlito, and you were vocal about it at the table, so much that Carl left the table.”

She continued, “Carl had expressed to me, ‘I assumed that when she would go back to drinking, maybe she would have this part of her be activated again. I just thought it wouldn't happen towards me.’ And I said, ‘Listen, it's gonna happen. We can get through this. I was trying to bring it back together.’”

“But what ended up happening was, [Lindsay] went to Southampton and he took an Uber back to the city,” she said. Andy deemed the multi-hour, several-hundred-dollar ride back into Manhattan an “aggressive move,” and Danielle agreed it felt like a “big deal.”

When asked why she didn’t mention the fight on camera, Danielle told Lindsay and Carl, “I didn’t want to air your fight.”

The Watch What Happens Live host then turned to Lindsay and said, “It seemed from watching the show that a lot of your fights happened when you were drinking.” After she agreed, he asked if she ever felt like she walks on egg shells around her fiancé.

“Sometimes just because I want to be respectful and in a sense where it's like, I don't want to drink too much rosé and then get activated and something comes up or I feel defensive,” she explained. “And then he is like, 'How can I even help you when you are indefensible?’”

Carl defended Lindsay’s position and attested to her growth: “I want her to be her best version of herself and have a good time. But when it's gotten to that level, it's been hard, but I try to talk to her about that so she can recognize and learn and grow from it.”

He added, “I think she's done a lot of work from season 4 'Don't activate me Lindsay' to now.”

The Summer House season 7 reunion continues next Monday at 9 p.m ET on Bravo.