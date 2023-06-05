Paige DeSorbo Admits a Future with Craig Conover Is 'Still Very Scary' to Consider: 'Something's Got to Give'

The 'Summer House' star said during the season 7 reunion that she knows her 'Southern Charm' boyfriend "wouldn't be happy in New York" in the long run, though she still dreams of suburban family life

Published on June 5, 2023 10:00 PM
Paige DeSorbo, Craig Conover
Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty

Paige DeSorbo still has a long way to go to feel ready to settle down with Craig Conover for the long haul.

On Monday’s conclusion of the Summer House season 7 reunion, Paige explained why she burst into tears when the Southern Charm star asked about moving forward their long-distance relationship.

Admitting that she “didn't know that was gonna happen,” the 36-year-old fashion influencer noted, “I think people sometimes don't talk about how scary it really is getting older and growing up, and I have only known living in the state of New York.”

“I'm very close to my parents, and the thought of being a plane ride away to my family when I'm starting my own family was very scary to me. It still is very scary to me,” she added.

Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED
Rich Polk/Getty

“Can you see how your reaction made him insecure within the relationship?” host Andy Cohen pointed out, to which she agreed, “Absolutely.”

“I think that I know Craig so well, and he long-term wouldn't be happy in New York, and I wouldn't want to put that on him,” Paige said.

At the same time, she did also admit, “When I think about having a family, I do think about living in the suburbs.”

“Seems like something's got to give here,” said Andy, 54.

"At some point," acknowledged Paige.

The long-distance couple have been negotiating their future in recent episodes of the Bravo series, with Craig wanting Paige to pack up her life in New York City and head to the Palmetto State.

Her feelings on the matter haven't changed since the summer. When speaking to PEOPLE in February, the reality star said she felt "zero pressure to move down to Charleston right now."

"Long distance is definitely not an easy thing to do, but I will say, I think Craig and I handle it very well," Paige affirmed. "Obviously we will argue about certain things, but I love being with my friends during the summer. I love living in New York. I love going to the Hamptons on the weekends. He's very supportive of that."

Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover in Charleston
Craig Conover Instagram

But while Paige doesn't think Craig can hang in the Big Apple, he has teased possibly making the move to New York City.

"I think the next year or two has a lot of my time spent up here, especially with her career taking off," he said at BravoCon 2022 last October.

Summer House can be streamed in full on Peacock.

