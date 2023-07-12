'Summer House' Star Lindsay Hubbard Goes Wedding Dress Shopping Before Nuptials to Carl Radke! (Exclusive)

The Bravo reality TV star set out to find the perfect dress at Kleinfeld Bridal before she says "I do" to Carl Radke

By
Kaitlyn Huamani
Photo of Kaitlyn Huamani
Kaitlyn Huamani
Kaitlyn Huamani is an editorial intern at PEOPLE.

Updated on July 12, 2023 11:10AM EDT
Lindsay Hubbard wedding dress shopping at Kleinfeld Bridal, June 19th;
Photo:

Phillip Van Nostrand | @phillipvnweddings

Lindsay Hubbard is in pursuit of the perfect dress!

The Summer House star, 36, shared a behind-the-scenes look of her search for her dream wedding gown to marry her partner of two years and longtime friend, fellow Summer House star Carl Radke

“I've been wedding dress shopping a bunch now, and I feel like every time I go, I'm a different bride,” Hubbard tells PEOPLE exclusively. “There are days that I'm the simple classic bride, and there are days that I am the embellished sexy bride, and then there are other days where I'm more romantic and lacy.”

Lindsay Hubbard wedding dress shopping at Kleinfeld Bridal, June 19th;

Phillip Van Nostrand | @phillipvnweddings

The bride-to-be shopped at Kleinfeld Bridal in New York City, the famous bridal shop and home to TLC’s hit series Say Yes to The Dress. 

“​​What I love most is that they have every different type of style, shape, design, fit, and applique that you can really figure out,” Hubbard says. “This should always be your first and your last stop.”

Hubbard was on the prowl for dresses for both her ceremony and reception, and while she’s keeping the details of each look to herself until the big day, she gushed about the reception dress she chose. 

“I was eyeing the dress all day, and at the very last minute, we were like, ‘Okay, let's just try it on and see how we like it,’” she said. “As soon as I put this dress on, I was like, ‘Oh, my God. This is everything I wanted as my reception dress.’”

The reality television star spoke about the importance of a reception dress that is comfortable, since she’ll likely be wearing it for longer than the ceremony dress. 

“Something transformed in my body when I put it on,” she said of the gown. “I just started dancing immediately, and I couldn't stop, and that's when you know that you got to get this dress.”

Lindsay Hubbard wedding dress shopping at Kleinfeld Bridal, June 19th;

Phillip Van Nostrand | @phillipvnweddings

Her trip to Kleinfeld’s was not her first time browsing for wedding dresses. Hubbard shared that she had previously shopped with her fiancé’s mother, who told her that Radke would like any dress she wore on their big day. 

“Really, all I want is for Carl to cry, when I'm walking down the aisle, and get a boner when he sees me at the reception because isn't that what we always want as a bride; cry, and then get a boner, and we're good?” she joked.

During her shopping trip, Hubbard tried on a lace ball gown and a long floral gown, both by Pnina Tornai.

Lindsay Hubbard wedding dress shopping at Kleinfeld Bridal, June 19th;

Phillip Van Nostrand | @phillipvnweddings

While she found both dresses to be absolutely beautiful, she wasn’t sure that they matched her style. 

“With the ballgown, I feel like a princess out of a Disney movie, and I don't know if that's who I am,” Hubbard said. “I'm less of that traditional gal, and I'm definitely more of a free spirit, and so I need something a little bit more flowy and movable. And in the ball gown, Carl has to stand five feet away from me if he wants to kiss me, which is not ideal on your wedding day.”

She also tried on more minimalistic dresses, including an elegant gown with a slit by Maison Signore.

Hubbard said trying on dresses “really drives it home that I'm getting married.”

“It feels so bridal,” she continued. “It is just very like, ‘Whoa, you are getting married!’ And this is that moment.”

Lindsay Hubbard wedding dress shopping at Kleinfeld Bridal, June 19th;

Phillip Van Nostrand | @phillipvnweddings

Hubbard and Radke first met while filming Summer House’s first season in 2016, where they developed a strong friendship. The duo had a short-lived romance during the fourth season in 2019 before they ultimately decided that they were better off as friends. 

Their romance sparked again in 2021, and they made their relationship official in October 2021. In August 2022, Carl popped the question. The soon-to-be husband and wife are set to marry in the fall in Mexico for a romantic beach celebration. 

