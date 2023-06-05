'Summer House': Amanda and Kyle Will Have Almost 'Zero Involvement' in Carl and Lindsay's Wedding (Exclusive)

Six years ago, Kyle Cooke broke his own rule of not being in a relationship during the summer when he started dating Amanda Batula. The Summer House stars ended up getting married in September 2021 and this fall, their costars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke will also say "I do" after meeting on the Bravo show.

Radke, 38, served as the officiant when Batula and Cooke tied the knot at her parents’ house in New Jersey, but his friends haven’t been quite as involved when it comes to his and Hubbard’s big day.

“We've seen me struggle with planning a wedding. It was not my cup of tea,” Batula, 31, told PEOPLE at the launch of Loverboy’s Limoncello Spritz on Thursday in New York City. “I think it would just have been almost mean of Lindsay to ask for my help. I'm sure she saw how torturous that was for me.”



Batula thought that, as a PR professional who’s planned countless events, Hubbard, 36 “has more of her s--- together than I did” while wedding planning. Therefore, Batula and Cooke have “zero involvement in the wedding other than our presence,” she said at Gelso & Grand restaurant.

Cooke, 40, agreed that planning their wedding during the pandemic presented a lot of obstacles. “Weddings are fun. Wedding planning, not fun,” he said, offering a spin on his signature “summer should be fun” catchphrase.



Radke has started to understand how challenging wedding planning can be, too.

“From a few conversations we've had with Carl, he keeps telling us about how much more respect he has for us now,” Batula said. “He's like, ‘I give you guys so much credit. I've shed some tears over this stuff.’ I'm like, ‘I get it.’”

Cooke got a similar vibe from Radke. “He's stressing,” the New Hampshire native said. “I'm like, ‘Wait, aren't you looking at a turnkey resort [for the wedding]?’ I remember, back in the day, talking to the caterer, like, ‘We have to build a kitchen in a Amanda's backyard?!’”



While Cooke said he’s received an invite to Radke’s bachelor party, the Loverboy founder and CEO doesn’t have any specific role in the wedding.

“I told Carl I don't expect to him to reciprocate the offer to officiate,” Cooke said. “I'm like, ‘It's a lot of pressure.’ I feel like I'm pretty verbose. They need someone who can be concise.”

Batula acknowledged that her husband holds a different place in Hubbard and Radke’s lives than Radke did in theirs. “Carl was a very important person in both of our lives,” she said, adding to Cooke, “I don't think you are that important of a person in Lindsay's life.”

During Summer House's seventh season, Cooke and Radke hit a bump in their friendship when Radke expressed he felt undervalued while working with Cooke at Loverboy. (Radke has since left the company.) Cooke now regrets bringing up Radke’s past substance abuse during a conversation he had with Radke about his role at Loverboy.

“Obviously, I regret talking about something that he's already talked about and already tried to put in his past,” Cooke said. “That was never my intention. I had regrets the second that unfolded in the moment. To have to relive it, that's the hardest part of doing this, in my opinion. I love the guy to death.”

The Summer House season 7 reunion concludes Monday at 9 p.m ET on Bravo.