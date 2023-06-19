Our Editors' 8 Toughest Summer Style Questions, Solved by Our Resident Fashion Expert

Even people who look at clothes all day for a living (hi, it's us, the People StyleWatch team) can find themselves stumped when it comes to summer fashion. It can feel impossible to blend being on-trend with navigating all the sartorial challenges the season presents — whether that's finding full-coverage fashion that is still cool (literally and figuratively) or getting enough support when everything from shoes to swimwear gets skimpier.

Luckily, we have stylist and fashion pro Vanessa Powell on hand to answer all the questions that have been haunting us all spring long.

Q: Is there a summer version of Spanx that helps with chafing and coverage under sundresses but won't feel so restrictive?

A: We all want to wear floaty dresses or shorts on those hot summer days, but sometimes the chafe just ain't worth the breeze. For many, the Thigh Rescue from Megababe (an anti-chafing balm that looks like deodorant and is easy to throw in your bag) is a summer savior: Applying it helps prevent the friction that causes discomfort or rash.



If you want a more throw-on-and-go solution there are a few products from Bandelettes I recommend: the Anti Chafing Thigh Bands and the Lace Panty Shorts. The lace shorts are not only a pretty undergarment that offers a little smoothing, their lightweight material allows air to flow freely. And the thigh bands are a discreet and minimal solution that actually stay in place all day thanks to an inner silicone grip.

Q: I wear jeans and a T-shirt to work from home most of the year, but I can't find the dress equivalent. Everything has spaghetti straps or cutouts! Can you help me find something full-coverage but still casual?

A: A great shirtdress is what you're looking for here — it's flattering and foolproof, but I agree that finding a good one can be daunting. The key is to stick to a cotton poplin or linen-blend materials so it's structured but still breathable; it'll give you that crisp-yet-relaxed, classic "jeans-and-tee vibe" that's still warm-weather friendly. Plus, it’s a versatile item that can be dressed up with heels or down with sneakers or sandals. Here are a few I recommend.



Everlane Daytripper, $118 This Everlane shirtdress has an oversized fit, which means it’s always comfortable, but has polished details, including a pointed collar and tail hemline. Wear it as a bag or with a belt for versatility.

Gap Crinkle Gauze Flutter Sleeve Mini Shirtdress, $70 For the hottest summer days, this mini shirtdress from Gap will be your most prized possession. The flutter sleeve is not only stylish, but it allows ample room for your arms to move, mirroring the feeling of a tank top without looking like one on Zoom calls. Plus, the swing bottom breeze is a dream. Shorts could never.

Tuckernuck Blue Oxford Sleeveless Royal Shirtdress, $148 Any type of sleeveless style instantly becomes dressier when it's done with a collar. This cotton blend dress from Tuckernuck is flattering to all shapes and sizes and will seriously be a summer staple you can't live without.

Any type of sleeveless style instantly becomes dressier when it’s done with a collar. This cotton blend dress from Tuckernuck is flattering to all shapes and sizes and will seriously be a summer staple you can’t live without. Vineyard Vines Tie Front Linen Cotton Midi Shirtdress, $188 This is as classic as it gets. With a tie waist, full button down and crisp collar this style will serve you well for seasons to come.



Q: Every pair of jean shorts I can find feels either way too short for me or way too elderly. Can you recommend a pair of jean shorts that are actually cute and flattering?

A: Good news! Longer shorts are on-trend again, which means you can now find more modest alternatives to the recently trendy "diaper shorts" at tons of brands. For a cool relaxed fit, look for a baggy bottom Bermuda or distressed frayed hem. The result is ultra-cool comfort. For a more tailored denim option, look for a paper bag utility fit or an A-line silhouette to avoid fabrics that cut off the thighs. Here are a few to get you started:

Q: I have a big head and curly hair, which means I've never found a hat that looked decent enough to wear. But I'm at the age where sun protection may outweigh my vanity. Assuming I'm not going to wear a visor, how can I find a hat that isn't incredibly goofy on me?

A: For starters, hats with size options are your friend. Always size up if you have big curly hair, and look for flexible materials that can move with your curls. A stiff hat will most likely pop off or feel too oversized.



The most game-changing solution here, however, is to tie a silk or satin head scarf over your hair before putting the hat on. This helps keep the curls down and compact and the hat on. Plus, a little peek of the head scarf lining adds a fun fashion detail to the otherwise functional accessory.

Hats:

Scarves:

Q: I’m always losing or abusing sunglasses in the summer so I am hesitant to spend a lot on new ones. Can you find a few good pairs under $50?

A: Even as a sunglasses connoisseur myself, I rarely invest in a pricey pair for this exact reason. Privé Reveaux is my go-to brand for under-$50, expensive-looking sunglasses. From cat eyes to aviators in both men’s and women’s you’ll be sure to find a pair (or three) you love. Other great affordable sunglasses sites are EyeBuyDirect, Aire from Revolve, A.J. Morgan and Quay (pronounced "key").

Q: All of my summer plans are "on the go" — and while it's too hot for sneakers, flip flops and flat sandals don’t give me the support I need. Please tell me there's a non-orthopedic sandal that's somehow stylish and functional for someone who’s on their feet all day?

A: There’s quite a gap in the shopping market between supportive sandals and fashion sandals. Lucky for you I’ve tested a ton, never sacrifice style, and I even tapped podiatrists to learn that ankle straps, traction, and a supportive footbed are important for longevity and comfort. Here are a few I love.



Teva Hurricane XL2, $75 Teva leads the pack of stylish, sporty sandals. Pair these with a hiking fit or midi dress to conquer all day comfort in style with zero foot fatigue. These babies can get down, dirty and wet for any and all activities.

Nisolo Go-To Flatform Leather Sandals, $138 They might not look like "sport sandals" but this stylish leather pair from Nisolo surely feel like them . They wear nicely with denim or dresses and are appropriate for any urban adventure.

Keen Uneek, $130 This sneaker/sandal hybrid feels like you're walking on air. They are both a favorite in the outdoors and street style world, making them a fun option for summer days on your feet.

The Hoff Brand Palawan , $140 Known for fun color and print pairings, The Hoff Brand makes high-quality shoes in premium comfort at a reasonable price. This fun combo is the perfect daytime run around sandals.



Birkenstock Milano Chunky Slingback Footbed Sandals, $220 Chunky sandals continue to reign supreme season after season. Paired with denim shorts or even slip dress, these lightweight Birkenstocks give the arch support we all know and love with a slingback feature that gives even more support.

Q: I’m a curvy girl on the shorter side and have a hard time finding cute swimwear that supports my body. I don’t want a low-rise loin cloth bottom but I also don’t want granny panties. Where can I find swimwear that smooths my lower belly and supports my curves?

A: Remember, bathing suits are meant to fit our bodies, not the other way around. It just takes patience to find what works best. Look for medium- to high-cut, semi-cheeky, high-rise bottoms. A higher-cut silhouette on the leg works well for women on the shorter side because it elongates the leg (as opposed to visually cutting you off at the thigh).



To support a curvy chest, look for thick straps with adjustable features. This adapts to customize not only chest coverage but the torso length too. Get started with these picks:

TA3 Swim Squarey, $178 You may have seen this brand go viral on TikTok or Shark Tank. It’s famous for creating a sculpting effect through its contouring fabric and lace-up back. Beyond creating an hourglass figure, it comes in a variety of torso lengths, which is a game changer for many women. While there’s no cup support involved, the compressive fabric acts like a sports bra and the straps adjustable for you to control coverage.

Albion Fit Echo Swim Top, $88 and Almost Cheeky Bottoms, $64 Albion Fit makes ultra comfortable, activity-friendly swimwear that supports your curves with comfort. The Almost Cheeky bottoms give the perfect medium- to high-cut leg without being too revealing, and also provide full tummy coverage. The matching top's thick bandeau provides sports bra-like support to the chest, and the halter gives lift that garners raves from A-cups to double-Ds.

OOKIOH Surfrider Bottoms, $65 (not pictured but linked to) and Como Top, $65 This modern take on a retro style is equal parts comfortable, cute and stylish. The sporty lines on the high cut, high waisted bottoms create an elongating effect to the leg with ample room for the thighs to feel free. The top has underwire, shape-defining seams and an adjustable back for the sexy sweet swim look of your dreams.

CUUP The Balconette High Waist Swim Set, $158 This bikini hits every note when it comes to supportive, sexy swimwear. The wire top with wide straps provides supportive, just-right cleavage; the compression high rise bottoms smooth and firm the lower belly; while the vintage-style high cut leg gives that elongated look with a moderately cheeky booty coverage.

LOFT Beach Gingham Seersucker Swimsuit, $70 Loft relaunched bathing suits this season by popular demand. The materials are super-soft and comfortable with an all-around flattering feel. A busy print like gingham helps camouflage a tummy while the high waist elongates a shorter torso. You'll probably utilize the removable straps for better bust support. The keyhole cutout feels modern and fresh while the twist knot bandeau has a retro vibe.

Q: I love going to the beach in the summer but packing always seems like a process. Do you have any tips or product recommendations to streamline this?

A: As much as we all love fun in the sun, sometimes the process of packing for the beach can make the whole thing feel like kind of a slog. Lighten the load (and get to the beach faster) with multitaskers like an insulated backpack (so you're not lugging a cooler and a beach bag), a tiny but absorbent towel and splash (and sand)-proof carryall pouches. Here are a few product recommendations to streamline your shore prep.

