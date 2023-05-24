Amazon Put Thousands of Summer Dresses on Sale for Memorial Day — and These Are the 10 Best Deals

If you’re itching to revamp your summer wardrobe without breaking the bank, Amazon’s got you covered.

The retailer put a bunch of popular dresses on sale ahead of Memorial Day weekend. Right now, you can save up to 71 percent on all kinds of cute dresses for everyday wear as well as formal occasions. Whether you’re looking for a breezy maxi dress for a beach vacation or a belted mini dress for an outdoor picnic, there’s a style for every closet.

To make things easy, we rounded up the 10 best summer dress deals to shop this holiday weekend. The best part? Prices start at just $12.

Best Summer Dress Deals

For a staple piece you can wear right away, don’t miss out on the Anrabess Sleeveless Split Maxi Dress while it’s 42 percent off. Available in 39 colors and sizes up to XXL, the long dress is made of soft material that has some stretch. It has two pockets, a split hem, and a loose fit — meaning it won’t cling to you.

It’s racked up 13,000 five-star ratings and glowing reviews from shoppers who call it “flattering” and “lightweight.” One customer wrote, “I loved wearing this stylish and comfy dress during my pregnancy,” and another reviewer raved, “I get compliments on it all the time,” adding: “You can dress it up or down.”

Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Sleeveless Split Maxi Dress with Pockets, $30.59 (orig. $52.99); amazon.com

Whether you're headed to a graduation, a birthday party, or the office, consider snapping up the Prettygarden Maxi Wrap Dress. The A-line dress has a bunch of elevated design details, including a belted waist, flutter sleeves, and a ruffle hem. It comes in 40 prints and patterns, including bright florals and solid neutrals.

One customer, who gave it a five-star rating, wrote, “I wore this dress to a wedding and received so many compliments!” And another shopper said, “The dress is not only beautiful, it is also extremely comfortable.” They also added, “The material is light and airy: perfect for this summer heat.”

Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Maxi Wrap Dress, $46.99 (orig. $60.99); amazon.com

If you want to wear a cute outfit that will keep you comfortable on hot days, throw on the Merokeety T-Shirt Dress. The mini dress, which is made of a polyester-rayon blend, has a belted waist, rolled short sleeves, and two pockets. You can take your pick from 30 colors, many of which feature a striped design.

It’s racked up more than 17,500 five-star ratings from shoppers who rave that it’s “soft and breathable.” One customer called the dress “flattering and very comfortable,” and added, “There is enough stretch to the fabric that it doesn’t pull or bind.”

Amazon

Buy It! Merokeety Tie Waist T-Shirt Dress with Pockets, $31.44 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Check out more of our favorite summer dresses below, then head to Amazon to shop more Memorial Day dress deals!

Amazon

Buy It! Ouges Short Sleeve V-Neck Floral Mini Dress with Pockets, $26.34 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Square Neck A-Line Maxi Dress, $42.99 (orig. $57.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Yathon A-Line Sundress, $17.89 (orig. $32.95); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Zesica One Shoulder Smocked Dress, $42.74 with coupon (orig. $51.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Auselily Sleeveless Maxi Dress, $33.14 (orig. $38.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Longyuan Mini Dress with Pockets in Floral Claret, $11.98–$28.99 (orig. $40.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Kirundo V-Neck Ruffle Mini Dress with Belt, $41.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

