Amazon Put Thousands of Summer Dresses on Sale for Memorial Day — and These Are the 10 Best Deals

Score up to 71 percent off

By
Isabel Garcia
Published on May 24, 2023 06:00 AM

If you’re itching to revamp your summer wardrobe without breaking the bank, Amazon’s got you covered.

The retailer put a bunch of popular dresses on sale ahead of Memorial Day weekend. Right now, you can save up to 71 percent on all kinds of cute dresses for everyday wear as well as formal occasions. Whether you’re looking for a breezy maxi dress for a beach vacation or a belted mini dress for an outdoor picnic, there’s a style for every closet.  

To make things easy, we rounded up the 10 best summer dress deals to shop this holiday weekend. The best part? Prices start at just $12. 

Best Summer Dress Deals  

For a staple piece you can wear right away, don’t miss out on the Anrabess Sleeveless Split Maxi Dress while it’s 42 percent off. Available in 39 colors and sizes up to XXL, the long dress is made of soft material that has some stretch. It has two pockets, a split hem, and a loose fit — meaning it won’t cling to you.

It’s racked up 13,000 five-star ratings and glowing reviews from shoppers who call it “flattering” and “lightweight.” One customer wrote, “I loved wearing this stylish and comfy dress during my pregnancy,” and another reviewer raved, “I get compliments on it all the time,” adding: “You can dress it up or down.”  

ANRABESS Women's Casual Loose Sundress Long Dress Sleeveless Split Maxi Dresses Summer Beach Dress with Pockets

Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Sleeveless Split Maxi Dress with Pockets, $30.59 (orig. $52.99); amazon.com

Whether you're headed to a graduation, a birthday party, or the office, consider snapping up the Prettygarden Maxi Wrap Dress. The A-line dress has a bunch of elevated design details, including a belted waist, flutter sleeves, and a ruffle hem. It comes in 40 prints and patterns, including bright florals and solid neutrals

One customer, who gave it a five-star rating, wrote, “I wore this dress to a wedding and received so many compliments!” And another shopper said, “The dress is not only beautiful, it is also extremely comfortable.” They also added, “The material is light and airy: perfect for this summer heat.”

PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2023 Floral Summer Dress Wrap V Neck Short Sleeve Belted Ruffle Hem A-Line Bohemian Maxi Dresses

Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Maxi Wrap Dress, $46.99 (orig. $60.99); amazon.com

If you want to wear a cute outfit that will keep you comfortable on hot days, throw on the Merokeety T-Shirt Dress. The mini dress, which is made of a polyester-rayon blend, has a belted waist, rolled short sleeves, and two pockets. You can take your pick from 30 colors, many of which feature a striped design. 

It’s racked up more than 17,500 five-star ratings from shoppers who rave that it’s “soft and breathable.” One customer called the dress “flattering and very comfortable,” and added, “There is enough stretch to the fabric that it doesn’t pull or bind.” 

MEROKEETY Women's Summer Striped Short Sleeve T Shirt Dress Casual Tie Waist with Pockets

Amazon

Buy It! Merokeety Tie Waist T-Shirt Dress with Pockets, $31.44 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com 

Check out more of our favorite summer dresses below, then head to Amazon to shop more Memorial Day dress deals

OUGES Women's Summer Short Sleeve V-Neck Floral Short Party Dress with Pockets

Amazon

Buy It! Ouges Short Sleeve V-Neck Floral Mini Dress with Pockets, $26.34 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Boho Spaghetti Strap Square Neck Solid Color Ruffle A Line Beach Long Maxi Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Square Neck A-Line Maxi Dress, $42.99 (orig. $57.99); amazon.com

YATHON Casual Dresses for Women Sleeveless Cotton Summer Beach Dress A Line Spaghetti Strap Sundresses with Pockets

Amazon

Buy It! Yathon A-Line Sundress, $17.89 (orig. $32.95); amazon.com

ZESICA Women's 2023 Bohemian Summer Floral Print One Shoulder Sleeveless Smocked Ruffle Tiered Beach Long Midi Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Zesica One Shoulder Smocked Dress, $42.74 with coupon (orig. $51.99); amazon.com

AUSELILY Women's Summer Sleeveless Loose Maxi Dress Casual Long Dress with Pockets

Amazon

Buy It! Auselily Sleeveless Maxi Dress, $33.14 (orig. $38.99); amazon.com

LONGYUAN Women's Casual Short Dresses Cover up Stretchy Sun Dress Sleeveless Swing Dresses with Pockets

Amazon

Buy It! Longyuan Mini Dress with Pockets in Floral Claret, $11.98–$28.99 (orig. $40.99); amazon.com

KIRUNDO Women's Casual Short Sleeve V Neck Ruffle Leopard Print High Waist Flowy Mini Dress with Belt

Amazon

Buy It! Kirundo V-Neck Ruffle Mini Dress with Belt, $41.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com 

