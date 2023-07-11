We Found the Best Prime Day Deals on Mini, Midi, and Maxi Dresses for Summer, and They Start at $17

From floral maxi dresses to T-shirt minis, so many styles are marked down

By
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 11, 2023 07:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Deal Roundup: Summer Dresses Tout
Photo:

People / Madison Woiten

It’s hard to beat the breezy comfort of a sundress in the summer. If you’re looking to beef up the dress section of your closet, Amazon put a ton of adorable pieces on sale for Prime Day

In addition to all of the steep discounts in Amazon’s home, tech, and beauty departments this Prime Day, prices have also been slashed on summer dresses. Right now, Amazon shoppers can save up to 40 percent on mini, midi, and maxi dresses in a variety of unique styles. While all shoppers can get in on the Prime Day action, Prime members have access to exclusive savings (along with a slew of other perks), so sign up for a 30-day free trial to make the most of the event.

We’ve done all of the digging to find the 17 best Prime Day deals on summer dresses at Amazon right now. Keep reading to see our favorite styles, but don’t wait to add them to your cart, since sales will expire between today and tomorrow, Wednesday, July 12. 

Best Prime Day Maxi Dress Deals

ANRABESS Women's Casual Loose Sundress Long Dress Sleeveless Split Maxi Dresses Summer Beach Dress with Pockets

Amazon

On the hunt for something long? So many maxi dresses are marked down right now. This best-selling tank top maxi dress is made from a soft, stretchy, and breathable fabric blend that’s ideal for summer heat. One shopper raved that it’s “flattering, lightweight, and true to size” in their review, then deemed it a “must-have summer dress.”

You can also score the PEOPLE shopping team-loved and reviewer-revered Britt Tiered Maxi Dress from The Drop for up to 40 percent off. It combines function with fashion since its stylish silhouette is plenty comfortable and breezy. Plus, tons of shoppers rave about its versatility, including one reviewer that called it an “easy, throw-on dress that can be dressed up or down.” The Britt dress is available in sizes XXS through 5XL and in 18 colors.

Best Prime Day Midi Dress Deals

Amazon The Drop Women's Kimi Ruffled-Shoulder Smocked Midi Dress

Amazon

There are plenty of Prime Day deals on midi dresses, too. Don’t miss the markdowns on the popular Kimi dress by The Drop, whose flouncy silhouette has a comfortable shirred bodice and pretty ruffle detailing, and this button-down midi from Amazon Essentials, which is available in an array of cheery colors and patterns. Plus, this popular puff-sleeved midi dress that a reviewer called “one of [their] most-complimented pieces” is now under $45.

Best Prime Day Mini Dress Deals

Amazon PD KIRUNDO Womenâs Summer Dress

Amazon

All sorts of mini dresses are on sale — from casual to dressy. There's a $17 discount on this highly rated babydoll dress. Available in sizes S through XXL, the dress comes in 45 wow-worthy colors and prints you’ll want to add to your wardrobe ASAP. One shopper said it can be worn for “formal or informal occasions” in their review, then added that it has a “thin material but [is] not transparent,” which makes it “great for summer.”

You’ll also find markdowns on a flowy swing dress with lace detailing, a trusty T-shirt dress with a tie waist, and a button-down mini that’s great for everyday wear. 

Keep scrolling to see even more summer dresses that are on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress, $42 (Save Up to 40%)

The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress

Amazon

Zesica Puff Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress, $43 with Coupon

ZESICA Women's 2023 Bohemian Summer Plaid Square Neck Puff Sleeve Ruffle Flowy Beach Midi Dress

Amazon

Ecowish Spaghetti Strap Swing Mini Dress, $28 (Save 30%)

Amazon PD ECOWISH Womens V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Dress

Amazon

Prettygarden Ruffle Hem Maxi Wrap Dress, $46 (Save 10%)

Amazon PD PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Wrap Maxi Dress

Amazon

Pink Queen Cutout Midi Dress, $27 (Save 34%)

Pink Queen Women's Summer Cutout Midi Dress

Amazon

Merokeety Tie Waist T-Shirt Mini Dress, $26 with Prime

Amazon Merokeety Women's Summer Striped Short Sleeve T Shirt Dress

Amazon

MakeMeChic Square Neck Boho Maxi Dress, $41 (Save 11%)

MakeMeChic Women's Summer Boho Dress

Amazon

Amazon Essentials Half-Sleeve Midi Dress, $23 (Save 27%)

Amazon PD Amazon Essentials Women's Relaxed Fit Half-Sleeve Waisted Midi A-Line Dress

Amazon

AlvaQ Spaghetti Strap Button-Down Mini Dress, $20 (Save 53%)

AlvaQ Women 2023 Summer Spaghetti Strap Button Down V Neck Sleeveless Casual Mini Dress Strappy Swing A Line Shot Dresses

Amazon

Anrabess Asymmetrical Tiered Maxi Dress, $42 (Save 30%)

ANRABESS Womenâs Summer Casual Loose Sleeveless Dress

Amazon

Btfbm One-Shoulder Tiered Maxi Dress, $36 with Coupon

Amazon PD BTFBM Women One Shoulder Sleeveless Casual Summer Dresses

Amazon

Btfbm Bodycon Sleeveless Mini Dress, $34 (Save 17%)

Amazon PD BTFBM Women 2023 Summer Sleeveless Tank Dresses

Amazon

MakeMeChic A-Line Floral Maxi Dress, $36 (Save 41%)

Amazon PD MakeMeChic Women's Plus Size Boho Casual Dress

Amazon

Prettygarden Puff Sleeve High-Waist Midi Dress, $45

Amazon PD PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Casual Boho Dress

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Amazon Prime Day Oprah-Loved Products Tout
So Many of Oprah’s Favorite Things Are on Sale for Amazon Prime Day, and the Best Deals Are Up to 66% Off
Amazon Prime Day Deal Roundup: Best Deals Day 1 Live-Blogging
Prime Day 2023 Live: The 35 Best Deals to Shop Now
Amazon Prime Day Best Deals Tout Update
The 280 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals to Shop Now
Related Articles
Amazon Prime Day Models wearing floral maxi dresses
So Many Floral Maxi Dresses for Summer Are on Sale at Amazon with Prime Day Prices — Up to 45% Off
taylor swift, katie holmes, olivia wilde
Celebrities Are Embracing Breezy Midi Skirts This Summer, and Amazon Has Tons of Similar Styles Under $40
Amazon Prime Day Customer Most-Loved Tout
Customer-Loved Fashion Is on Sale Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023 for Up to 59% Off
Amazon Prime Day Best Early Deals Tout
The 101 Best Early Prime Day Deals at Amazon Right Now — Up to 78% Off
Amazon Essentials Fashion Dresses
There Are Thousands of Dresses on Amazon, but PEOPLE Editors Swear by These 9
Deal Roundup: Amazon Outlet Deals Tout
Amazon’s Secret Outlet Is Packed with Jaw-Dropping Deals for Prime Day — Here Are the 40 Best
Amazon Prime Day Best Deals Tout Update
The 280 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals to Shop Now
Amazon Has Millions of Prime Day 2023 Deals â Here Are the 101 Best Tout
Amazon Has Millions of Prime Day 2023 Deals — Here Are the 101 Best
Amazon Prime Day Member-Only Deals Tout
The 95 Best Prime Day Deals That Are Just for Amazon Prime Members
Deal Roundup: Amazon Outlet Swimwear Tout
12 Deals on Flattering One-Pieces, Bikinis, and Tankinis Hiding in Amazon's Outlet — Up to 30% Off
Amazon Prime Day Best Water Toy Deals
18 Amazon Prime Day Deals on Water Toys — Sprinklers, Splash Pads, and More Start at Just $8
Amazon Prime Day Deal Roundup: Best Deals Day 1 Live-Blogging
Prime Day 2023 Live: The 35 Best Deals to Shop Now
Amazon Prime Day Early Deals
Amazon Prime Day 2023 Live Blog: 70+ Shopping-Expert Approved Early Deals
Deal Roundup: PEOPLE Tested Deals Tout
64 Prime Day Deals on the Best Products We Tested in 2023
One-Off Deal: Anrabess Maxi Dress Tout
This ‘Super Comfortable’ and ‘Flattering’ Maxi Dress Is Trending on Amazon, and It's Under $40
DEAL ROUNDUP: ITEMS WITH COOLING TECHNOLOGY TOUT
The 18 Best Deals on Cooling Products Ahead of Prime Day Start at Just $10