We Found the Best Prime Day Deals on Mini, Midi, and Maxi Dresses for Summer, and They Start at $17

It’s hard to beat the breezy comfort of a sundress in the summer. If you’re looking to beef up the dress section of your closet, Amazon put a ton of adorable pieces on sale for Prime Day.

In addition to all of the steep discounts in Amazon’s home, tech, and beauty departments this Prime Day, prices have also been slashed on summer dresses. Right now, Amazon shoppers can save up to 40 percent on mini, midi, and maxi dresses in a variety of unique styles. While all shoppers can get in on the Prime Day action, Prime members have access to exclusive savings (along with a slew of other perks), so sign up for a 30-day free trial to make the most of the event.

We’ve done all of the digging to find the 17 best Prime Day deals on summer dresses at Amazon right now. Keep reading to see our favorite styles, but don’t wait to add them to your cart, since sales will expire between today and tomorrow, Wednesday, July 12.

Best Prime Day Maxi Dress Deals

On the hunt for something long? So many maxi dresses are marked down right now. This best-selling tank top maxi dress is made from a soft, stretchy, and breathable fabric blend that’s ideal for summer heat. One shopper raved that it’s “flattering, lightweight, and true to size” in their review, then deemed it a “must-have summer dress.”

You can also score the PEOPLE shopping team-loved and reviewer-revered Britt Tiered Maxi Dress from The Drop for up to 40 percent off. It combines function with fashion since its stylish silhouette is plenty comfortable and breezy. Plus, tons of shoppers rave about its versatility, including one reviewer that called it an “easy, throw-on dress that can be dressed up or down.” The Britt dress is available in sizes XXS through 5XL and in 18 colors.

Best Prime Day Midi Dress Deals

There are plenty of Prime Day deals on midi dresses, too. Don’t miss the markdowns on the popular Kimi dress by The Drop, whose flouncy silhouette has a comfortable shirred bodice and pretty ruffle detailing, and this button-down midi from Amazon Essentials, which is available in an array of cheery colors and patterns. Plus, this popular puff-sleeved midi dress that a reviewer called “one of [their] most-complimented pieces” is now under $45.

Best Prime Day Mini Dress Deals

All sorts of mini dresses are on sale — from casual to dressy. There's a $17 discount on this highly rated babydoll dress. Available in sizes S through XXL, the dress comes in 45 wow-worthy colors and prints you’ll want to add to your wardrobe ASAP. One shopper said it can be worn for “formal or informal occasions” in their review, then added that it has a “thin material but [is] not transparent,” which makes it “great for summer.”

You’ll also find markdowns on a flowy swing dress with lace detailing, a trusty T-shirt dress with a tie waist, and a button-down mini that’s great for everyday wear.

Keep scrolling to see even more summer dresses that are on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress, $42 (Save Up to 40%)

Zesica Puff Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress, $43 with Coupon

Ecowish Spaghetti Strap Swing Mini Dress, $28 (Save 30%)

Prettygarden Ruffle Hem Maxi Wrap Dress, $46 (Save 10%)

Pink Queen Cutout Midi Dress, $27 (Save 34%)

Merokeety Tie Waist T-Shirt Mini Dress, $26 with Prime

MakeMeChic Square Neck Boho Maxi Dress, $41 (Save 11%)

Amazon Essentials Half-Sleeve Midi Dress, $23 (Save 27%)

AlvaQ Spaghetti Strap Button-Down Mini Dress, $20 (Save 53%)

Anrabess Asymmetrical Tiered Maxi Dress, $42 (Save 30%)

Btfbm One-Shoulder Tiered Maxi Dress, $36 with Coupon

Btfbm Bodycon Sleeveless Mini Dress, $34 (Save 17%)

MakeMeChic A-Line Floral Maxi Dress, $36 (Save 41%)

Prettygarden Puff Sleeve High-Waist Midi Dress, $45

