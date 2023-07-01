Amazon’s Hidden Outlet Is Overflowing with Summer Dress Deals That Start at Just $12

Save up to 51 percent on floral dresses, T-shirt dresses, and cocktail gowns

Gathering your summer wardrobe may be top of mind, especially as we inch toward the hottest time of the year. And while you could certainly toss on a pair of shorts with a T-shirt and call it a day, it’s worth adding a few breezy, flowy dresses to your roster. 

Luckily, you don’t have to spend a ton of money to find quality dresses for the season — and you don’t have to wait until Prime Day to start scoring massive discounts. In fact, if you head to the Amazon Outlet, you’ll find tons of discounted dresses in every shape, style, and size, so you’re guaranteed to find something that will work for you. Right now, you’ll be able to browse through maxi dresses, halter dresses, and even gala-ready gowns, with deals up to 51 percent off. 

Keep scrolling to check out every must-buy dress from Amazon’s clothing outlet, with prices starting at just $12. 

Best Amazon Outlet Summer Dress Deals

Start by scooping up the Zattcas Casual Long Dress, which has been marked down to just $39. The dress is made from 100 percent polyester, so it’s super light and breezy for the hot weather. It has short flutter sleeves, an elastic smocked waist, and a flowy swing skirt that reaches right above the ankles. Slip into this dress for just about any occasion, whether you’re headed to lunch with friends or en route to the office. The dress is available in a number of colors and patterns in sizes S-XXL. 

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers rave about this dress, with people noting that it’s “so flattering” and “as close to a perfect dress” as they’ve owned. One reviewer wrote, “This is a perfect summer dress. It is long and flowy, flattering, and extremely comfortable. I’m wearing it on my upcoming 16-hour flight.”  

Amazon Zattcas Womens 2023 Summer Casual Long Dress Short Flutter Sleeve

Amazon

Buy It! Zattcas Casual Long Dress, $38.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

If you’re considering something a little more casual, opt for the Gap Pocket T-Shirt Casual Dress, now just $27. Made from 100 percent cotton, the dress is just like wearing your favorite T-shirt. The dress has short sleeves, a front-patch pocket, and a crew neck, plus it’s wonderfully soft, so you’re bound to want to toss it on for any occasion. Plus, it’s machine washable The easy dress comes in a couple of solid colors, including blue and black, in both regular and petite sizes. 

It should come as no surprise that this T-shirt dress has picked up hundreds of perfect ratings. Shoppers love that it’s great for “everyday wear” and add that the dress is “amazing for the money.” One reviewer wrote, “I have days in the summertime where I just want to grab a comfy dress, panties, shoes, and dash out the door,” and this dress fits the bill. They also noted: “I love it so much I bought a second dress.”  

Amazon GAP Women's Pocket T-Shirt Casual Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Gap Pocket T-Shirt Casual Dress, $26.94 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

Those in search of something a little fancier can grab the Mslg Elegant Round Neck Dress while it’s just $42 at Amazon. The beautiful eyelash lace dress has a round neck, flutter short sleeves, and a V-back with a hidden zipper. It hits right above the knee, so it’ll keep you cool during hot days. Since it’s super versatile, you’ll be able to wear it as a summer wedding guest dress or simply out to dinner on a date. It can even be tossed in the washing machine for easy cleaning. Pick up one (or two or three) in multiple colors, available in sizes XS-XXL. 

Over 4,000 Amazon shoppers have given the lacy dress a five-star rating. People explain that “pictures don’t do it justice” and add that it has “gorgeous fabric.” A five-star reviewer said it was her “perfect last-minute wedding dress” after waking up on her wedding day and hating her current dress. They wrote, “I was sure I’d try it on and realize I was right about my first choice. Nope. This was the dress and it was perfect.” 

Amazon MSLG Women's Elegant Round Neck V-Back Wedding Guest Floral Lace Cocktail Party A Line Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Mslg Elegant Round Neck Dress, $41.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Keep scrolling to check out more dresses on sale in the Amazon Outlet clothing section, then make sure to head to checkout as soon as possible since there’s no guarantee these deals will last much longer. 

The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress

Amazon

Buy It! The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress, $29.53 (orig. $59.90); amazon.com

Amazon Calvin Klein One-Shoulder Gown with Side Ruching and Beaded Detail

Amazon

Buy It! Calvin Klein One-Shoulder Gown, $167.16 (orig. $199); amazon.com

Amazon Dress the Population Women's Tiffany One Shoulder Bow Detail Midi Sheath Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Dress the Population Tiffany One-Shoulder Dress, $103.60 (orig. $198); amazon.com

Amazon Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Caftan

Amazon

Buy It! Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Caftan, $82.86 (orig. $134); amazon.com

Lacavocor Womens Short Sleeve Maxi Dresses Empire Waist Casual Long Dress with Striped Floral Print

Amazon

Buy It! Lacavocor Short Sleeve Maxi Dress, $20.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

Amazon Dress the Population Women's Catalina Solid Sleeveless Fit & Flare Midi Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Dress the Population Catalina Sleeveless Midi Dress, $152.52 (orig. $182); amazon.com

Amazon Zattcas Womens 2023 Summer Dress Short Flutter Sleeve V Neck Smocked Ruffle Casual Tiered Modest Midi Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Zattcas Short Flutter Sleeve Dress, $15.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Amazon Valpeak Halter Dresses for Women Beach Casual Floral Sun Dress Sleeveless Summer Midi Tank Dress Coverup UPF50+

Amazon

Buy It! Valpeak Halter Dress, $11.99 (orig. $25.29); amazon.com

Amazon Miselon Tshirt Dresses for Women - Short Sleeve V Neck Knot T Shirt Dress Casual Summer Beach Sundresses

Amazon

Buy It! Miselon T-Shirt Dress, $25.99 with coupon (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

