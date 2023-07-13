The 15 Best Summer Dresses That Are Still on Sale After Prime Day — Up to 63% Off

Prices start at $12

By
Clara McMahon
Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty.
Published on July 13, 2023 08:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Deal Roundup: Summer Dresses Under $50 Tout
Photo:

People / Madison Woiten

Amazon Prime Day ended yesterday, but the site is still brimming with discounts on top-rated goodies, including Apple AirPods Pro and Cuisinart kitchen tools. And if you’re on the hunt for a breezy summer uniform, then you’re in luck.

Right now, so many summer dresses are marked down at Amazon. Shoppers can save up to 63 percent on mini, midi, and maxi dresses in a variety of styles and silhouettes. The best part? We’ve scoured Amazon’s bustling fashion page to find the 15 best deals on sundresses — and they’re all under $50. 

Plus, a ton of the styles are eligible for Try Before You Buy via Amazon Prime. This service allows shoppers to order up to six items free of charge and try them on for one week. Just keep and pay for the items you like and return the ones you don’t. If you’re not a subscriber, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime to access a ton of perks, including grocery delivery and Prime Video. 

Keep reading to see our stylish summer dress selections, with prices starting at just $12.

Best Amazon Summer Dress Deals:

Lillusory Tie-Waist T-Shirt Dress, $31 (Save 38%)

Amazon Prime Day LILLUSORY Casual Short Sleeve Wrap Bodycon Dress

Amazon

So many reviewer-revered styles are still on sale, including this best-selling T-shirt dress that’s “versatile” and “flattering,” according to one reviewer. The dress’s stretchy fabric and adjustable tie-waist provide a custom fit, while the assortment of styles offer plenty of options to upgrade your everyday wardrobe. One shopper called it their “favorite go-to dress,” then explained that it “goes with everything — heels, sneakers, [and] flip flops.”

The dress is available in women’s sizes S through XXL as well as 23 total styles that are each doubly discounted, so make sure to click the coupon box before checking out to take advantage of the full discount.

Zesica Square-Neck Maxi Dress, $42 (Save 30%)

Amazon Prime Day ZESICA 2023 Summer Boho Spaghetti Strap Dress

Amazon

There are plenty of flowier styles that can help you beat the heat this summer, like an airy wrap dress and a tiered babydoll mini. This square-neck maxi dress is made from a soft and breathable material that’s ideal for hot days. It has ribbon straps and an A-line silhouette that help facilitate plenty of airflow, plus a shirred bodice for an extra comfy fit. In addition to calling it “airy” and “comfortable,” one reviewer also noted that it’s “super easy to dress up or down.” 

Angie Blue Printed Maxi Dress, $12 (Save 63%)

Amazon Prime Day Angie Women's Blue Printed Maxi Dress

Amazon

On your way out, don’t miss the super steep discount on this printed maxi dress, which is still up to 63 percent off after Prime Day. Its unique pattern, deep V-neckline, and smocked waistband make it a standout no matter where you wear it. One reviewer raved that it “fit perfectly” and called it “great for warm weather events.” Another wearer described it as “flowy and comfortable.”

From casual swing dresses to statement-making maxis, there are a ton of other summer dresses to score on sale right now. Keep scrolling for other post-Prime Day dress deals at Amazon. 

Dokotoo Deep V-Neck Mini Dress, $36 (Save 31%) 

Amazon Prime Day Dokotoo 2023 Spring Summer Dress

Amazon

Prettygarden Puff-Sleeve Crew Neck Dress, $45 (Save 12%)

Amazon Prime Day PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Casual Boho Dress

Amazon

Btfbm One-Shoulder Tiered Maxi Dress, $36 (Save 33%) 

Amazon Prime Day BTFBM One Shoulder Sleeveless Casual Summer Dress

Amazon

Kirundo Tiered Babydoll Dress, $43 (Save 28%)

Amazon Prime Day KIRUNDO Summer Sleeveless Ruffle Sleeve Dress

Amazon

Prettygarden Ruffle Hem Wrap Dress, $43 (Save 16%) 

Amazon Prime Day PRETTYGARDEN 2023 Floral Summer Dress

Amazon

Anrabess Tank Top Maxi Dress, $37 (Save 30%)

Amazon Prime Day ANRABESS Women's Casual Loose Sundress

Amazon

Btfbm Puff-Sleeve Floral Maxi Dress, $44 

Amazon Prime Day BTFBM Summer Dress

Amazon

Fancyinn Tie-Front Midi Dress, $33 (Save 18%)

Amazon Prime Day FANCYINN Floral Print Dress

Amazon

Zesica Flutter-Sleeve Smock Dress, $47 

Amazon Prime Day ZESICA 2023 Summer Casual Floral Print Dress

Amazon

Anrabess Asymmetrical Tiered Maxi Dress, $45 (Save 25%)

Amazon Prime Day ANRABESS Womenâs Summer Casual Loose Sleeveless

Amazon

Dokotoo V-Neck Ruffle Mini Dress, $39 (Save 15%)

Amazon Prime Day Dokotoo 2023 Short Sleeve Dress

Amazon

Nclook V-Neck Swing Dress, $37

Amazon Prime Day nclook Summer Casual Dress

Amazon

