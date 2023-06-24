Amazon’s Huge Summer Fashion Sale Is Packed with 1,000+ Deals That Go Up to 65% Off

It’s official: Summer is here!

To kick off the new season, Amazon quietly dropped a huge sale on clothes to wear all summer long. Right now, you can save up to 65 percent on breezy dresses, airy blouses, comfy shorts, cute swimwear, and plenty more must-haves for the warm weather. You can even score savings on summer clothes from Levi’s, Hanes, Calvin Klein, and other customer-loved brands.

The sale is overflowing with more than a thousand deals. So to save you some time, we plucked out the best discounts on summer clothing happening at Amazon right now. The best part? Prices start at $9.

14 Best Deals on Summer Clothes at Amazon

There are plenty of classic tees, cute blouses, and breathable tank tops on sale right now. Don’t miss out on the Dokotoo V-Neck Blouse while it’s marked down to $21 in select colors. The boho top features ruffle sleeves and strings at the collar that you can tie. It also has a flowy silhouette that’s roomy (read: comfy) without being baggy. One shopper who gave it a five-star rating wrote, “This shirt is very lightweight, is the perfect length, and can be worn with or without an undershirt — perfect for warmer weather.”

Buy It! Dokotoo V-Neck Drawstring Short Sleeve Blouse, $21.14 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

For sweltering days, you can’t go wrong with a sleeveless shirt made of cotton, like this Hanes tank top that’s currently on sale for just $9. The popular top, which has racked up more than 13,600 five-star ratings, is also made with a little bit of spandex — giving it some stretch. Plus, it has no scratchy tags, making it extra comfy. Shoppers rave that the “soft” and “breathable” tank is “perfect for summer.”

Buy It! Hanes Cotton Tank Top, $8.40 (orig. $14); amazon.com

You can also score savings on comfy dresses, including the Molerani T-Shirt Dress. Currently on sale for as little as $25, the mini dress is made from soft material and has a loose fit. The classic staple is easy to wear for all kinds of summer outings. Throw it on over your favorite swimsuit for a beach trip or pair it with comfy sneakers for a casual park day.

Buy It! Molerani T-Shirt Dress, $24.98 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

If you’re looking for an outfit for date night or a birthday party, there are plenty of deals on elevated dresses. We’re eyeing the Zesica A-Line Maxi Dress while it’s on sale and has a stackable coupon. It has a bunch of design details: tie straps, a smocked stretchy bodice, and a ruffle tier above the hem. Available in 29 colors, it runs from sizes XS to XXL. Price varies by color, and several are on sale right now, including golden yellow and royal blue. Customers call the dress “flattering” and “very comfy.”

Buy It! Zesica Square Neck Ruffle A-Line Maxi Dress, $44.64 with coupon (orig. $57.99); amazon.com

Keep scrolling for more of our favorite deals on summer clothing, then head to Amazon to shop the full sale.

Buy It! Levi's High-Waisted Mom Shorts, $29.99 (orig. $59.50); amazon.com

Buy It! Weaczzy Short-Sleeve Floral Midi Dress with Pockets, $32.29 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Buy It! GeGekoko Oversized T-Shirt, $24.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Cupshe V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit, $33.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com



Buy It! Calvin Klein Cotton Triangle Wireless Bralette, $28 (orig. $40); amazon.com



Buy It! Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck Romper, $19.43 (orig. $26.90); amazon.com



Buy It! Calvin Klein Low-Cut Back One-Piece Swimsuit, $34.90–$38.52 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com



Buy It! Onlyshe Casual Drawstring Shorts, $21.75–$23.93 (orig. $25.99–$26.59); amazon.com



Buy It! Hanes Shirred V-Neck T-Shirt, $6 (orig. $17); amazon.com



Buy It! Anrabess Split Maxi Dress with Pockets, $36.99 (orig. $52.99); amazon.com

