Amazon’s Huge Summer Fashion Sale Is Packed with 1,000+ Deals That Go Up to 65% Off

Here’s what to shop

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia

Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 24, 2023 06:30AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Deal Roundup: Summer Fashion Sale Tout
Photo:

People / Daisy Rodriguez

It’s official: Summer is here

To kick off the new season, Amazon quietly dropped a huge sale on clothes to wear all summer long. Right now, you can save up to 65 percent on breezy dresses, airy blouses, comfy shorts, cute swimwear, and plenty more must-haves for the warm weather. You can even score savings on summer clothes from Levi’s, Hanes, Calvin Klein, and other customer-loved brands. 

The sale is overflowing with more than a thousand deals. So to save you some time, we plucked out the best discounts on summer clothing happening at Amazon right now. The best part? Prices start at $9. 

14 Best Deals on Summer Clothes at Amazon 

There are plenty of classic tees, cute blouses, and breathable tank tops on sale right now. Don’t miss out on the Dokotoo V-Neck Blouse while it’s marked down to $21 in select colors. The boho top features ruffle sleeves and strings at the collar that you can tie. It also has a flowy silhouette that’s roomy (read: comfy) without being baggy. One shopper who gave it a five-star rating wrote, “This shirt is very lightweight, is the perfect length, and can be worn with or without an undershirt — perfect for warmer weather.”

Amazon Dokotoo Women's Casual V Neck Tops Drawstring Short Sleeve T Shirt Blouses

Amazon

Buy It! Dokotoo V-Neck Drawstring Short Sleeve Blouse, $21.14 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

For sweltering days, you can’t go wrong with a sleeveless shirt made of cotton, like this Hanes tank top that’s currently on sale for just $9. The popular top, which has racked up more than 13,600 five-star ratings, is also made with a little bit of spandex — giving it some stretch. Plus, it has no scratchy tags, making it extra comfy. Shoppers rave that the “soft” and “breathable” tank is “perfect for summer.”

Hanes Women's Shirts, Womenâs Mini-Ribbed Cotton Tank Tops

Amazon

Buy It! Hanes Cotton Tank Top, $8.40 (orig. $14); amazon.com

You can also score savings on comfy dresses, including the Molerani T-Shirt Dress. Currently on sale for as little as $25, the mini dress is made from soft material and has a loose fit. The classic staple is easy to wear for all kinds of summer outings. Throw it on over your favorite swimsuit for a beach trip or pair it with comfy sneakers for a casual park day. 

Amazon MOLERANI Women's Casual Plain Simple T-Shirt Loose Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Molerani T-Shirt Dress, $24.98 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

If you’re looking for an outfit for date night or a birthday party, there are plenty of deals on elevated dresses. We’re eyeing the Zesica A-Line Maxi Dress while it’s on sale and has a stackable coupon. It has a bunch of design details: tie straps, a smocked stretchy bodice, and a ruffle tier above the hem. Available in 29 colors, it runs from sizes XS to XXL. Price varies by color, and several are on sale right now, including golden yellow and royal blue. Customers call the dress “flattering” and “very comfy.”

ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Boho Spaghetti Strap Square Neck Solid Color Ruffle A Line Beach Long Maxi Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Square Neck Ruffle A-Line Maxi Dress, $44.64 with coupon (orig. $57.99); amazon.com

Keep scrolling for more of our favorite deals on summer clothing, then head to Amazon to shop the full sale.

Amazon Levi's Women's High Waisted Mom Shorts

Amazon

Buy It! Levi's High-Waisted Mom Shorts, $29.99 (orig. $59.50); amazon.com

Amazon WEACZZY Women's Summer Short Sleeve Casual Dresses V-Neck Floral Party Dress with Pockets

Amazon

Buy It! Weaczzy Short-Sleeve Floral Midi Dress with Pockets, $32.29 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Amazon GeGekoko Women Oversized T-Shirt Summer Casual Short Sleeve Loose Tee Tops

Amazon

Buy It! GeGekoko Oversized T-Shirt, $24.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

CUPSHE Women's One Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

Buy It! Cupshe V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit, $33.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Triangle Wireless Bralette

Amazon

Buy It! Calvin Klein Cotton Triangle Wireless Bralette, $28 (orig. $40); amazon.com 

Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck Romper

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck Romper, $19.43 (orig. $26.90); amazon.com

Buy It! Calvin Klein Low-Cut Back One-Piece Swimsuit, $34.90–$38.52 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com 


IMAGE: onlyshe-womens-casual-drawstring-shorts.jpg

Amazon Calvin Klein Standard Logo Elastic Straps Low-Cut Back Removable Soft Cups One Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

Buy It! Onlyshe Casual Drawstring Shorts, $21.75–$23.93 (orig. $25.99–$26.59); amazon.com

Amazon Hanes Women's Shirts, Slub Cotton Shirred V-Neck Tee, Cotton T-Shirts for Women

Amazon

Buy It! Hanes Shirred V-Neck T-Shirt, $6 (orig. $17); amazon.com

ANRABESS Women's Casual Loose Sundress Long Dress Sleeveless Split Maxi Dresses Summer Beach Dress with Pockets

Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Split Maxi Dress with Pockets, $36.99 (orig. $52.99); amazon.com 

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. 

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

I Buy These Genius Pill Pockets on Repeat to Give My Dog His Daily Medicine Without Fail â and They're on Sale Tout
These Pill Pockets Make It a Breeze to Give Dogs Medication — and They're Just $9 a Bag
One-Off Deal: Cleaning Gadget Tout
Amazon Shoppers Call This Tile Scrubber a ‘Back Saver,’ and It’s Just $23 Today
Early 4th of July Deal Roundup Tout
The 30 Best Early Fourth of July Deals Happening at Amazon Right Now — Up to 79% Off
Related Articles
Kristin Davis in New York City Tout
Kristin Davis Just Wore the Popular Summer Dress Trend We've Seen on Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling
One-Off Deal: Vacuum Tout
This Cordless Vacuum with 'Unmatched' Maneuverability is 74% Off Before Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day Breezy Linen Clothing Tout
Stay Cool in Breezy Linen Pants, Dresses, and Shirts That Are Up to 59% Off at Amazon
Deal Roundup: Comfortable Sandals Tout
10 Comfy Sandals on Sale for Less Than $50 at Amazon Right Now
One-Off Deal: Dearfoam Slippers tout
This Oprah-Loved Shoe Brand Just Put a 'Perfect Summer Slipper' on Sale for 50% Off at Amazon
One-Off Deal: Swimsuit Tout
This ‘Super Comfortable’ Swimsuit with Flattering Details Has 17,300+ Five-Star Ratings, and It’s on Sale
Early 4th of July Deal Roundup Tout
The 30 Best Early Fourth of July Deals Happening at Amazon Right Now — Up to 79% Off
Amazon Prime Day Deal Roundup: One-Piece Swimsuits Tout
Amazon Has Tons of Deals Under $50 on Trendy One-Piece Swimsuits, and These Are the 11 Best
Amazon Prime Day Queen Size Sheet Set
Amazon’s Best-Selling Bed Sheets That ‘Stay Cool Through the Night’ Are on Sale Ahead of Prime Day
Spanx Summer Sale Tout
Spanx’s New Sale Has Flattering Wide-Leg Pants, Breezy Shorts, and More Summer Styles for Up to 60% Off
Girlfriend Collective Anniversary Sale Tout
Oprah Is a Fan of These Leggings Thanks to Gayle King — and the Size-Inclusive Brand Is Up to 50% Off Right Now
Outdoor Lighting Deals Tout
Amazon Is Starting Summer with Outdoor Lighting Deals for Your Backyard — Prices Start at $10
weekly deal roundup: Pants Tout
All of These Comfy Pants Are Under $40 at Amazon Right Now
Taylor Swift Sam Edelman Platform Heels Sale Tout
Taylor Swift's Platform Heels Are Available at Amazon — and You Can Get Them in Time to Wear to Her Eras Tour
Katie Holmes; Gwyneth Paltrow; Sandra Bullock; Jennifer Lawrence
Sandra Bullock and Katie Holmes Are Beating the Heat in This Alternative to Shorts — Shop the Trend Starting at $20
Trending Products Roundup: Jumpsuits and Rompers Tout
The 12 Best Deals on Trending Jumpsuits and Rompers at Amazon Right Now — All Under $40