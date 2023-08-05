Dressing in the summertime presents unique challenges. You want to look cute without sweating too much, and it’s not like you can walk around naked (unless you’re on a beach in France, in which case, bon pour vous!).

For unlimited Instagrammable moments sans sweat stains, it’s necessary to stock up on summery blouses made with lightweight materials in breezy silhouettes. For inspiration, look no farther than Meghan Markle, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Elizabeth Olsen, who have all embraced oversized white button-downs this summer.

To ease your shopping experience (and bank account), we found a selection of seasonally-appropriate blouses at Amazon — and they’re all under $50. Our versatile picks include an eyelet top perfect for brunch, a ruffled-sleeve blouse ideal for the office, and more.

Under-$50 Summer Blouses at Amazon

Beautife Short Sleeve Shirt

Amazon

The button-down is a classic, and the Beautlife Short Sleeve Shirt offers a chic representation of the style. If “button-up” makes you think of a starched, fitted shirt that belongs in an office, this shirt is that one’s younger, cooler sister.

It’s available in four sizes, from small through extra-large, and in 29 colors, including khaki, tangerine, and sky blue. The short sleeves allow for ventilation and the material is lightweight, so you won’t overheat. And for just $27, you could grab a few of these versatile blouses to wear throughout the rest of the season.

Blooming Jelly White Blouse

Amazon

If Barbie has taught us anything this summer, it’s to embrace our femininity for the superpower it is. The Blooming Jelly Blouse is the perfect way to show off your girly side without necessarily turning to pink (though it is available in several delicious shades of the color). It’s breezy with playful details like ruffled sleeves, textured dots, and a V-neck silhouette.

The seasonal blouse comes in 29 colors and sizes ranging from XS–3XL. Plus, it can be thrown into the laundry machine for easy cleaning. Style it with jeans and sneakers or sandals and a maxi skirt depending on your mood.

CiCi Bird Button Down Casual Peplum Summer Top

Amazon

The CiCi Bird Button-Down Peplum Summer Top combines the playfulness of a ruffle top with the traditional style of a button-down (a bit of a Barbenheimer top if you will). The top portion of the shirt has short sleeves and a loose fit to keep your torso cool, while the waist takes a turn on the fitted side with a tie-ribbon closure.

It’s a silhouette that will cinch in your midsection while maintaining airflow during the hot summer months. The blouse’s chiffon fabric feels cool on the skin and it comes in 57 colors from XS–4XL. It can be dressed up or down, making it a closet staple for all outings and occasions.

Regardless of what style or silhouette you prefer, there are so many seasonal blouses under $50 at Amazon that might be your next favorite summer look. Scroll down for more versatile blouses for going out, traveling, or hanging with friends.

Amazon Essentials Sleeveless Woven Shirt

Amazon

Dokotoo V-Neck Drawstring Short Sleeve Blouse

Amazon

Astylish V-Neck Button Down Blouse

Amazon

Mansy Casual Floral V-Neck Ruffle Short Sleeve

Amazon

Lyaner Ruffle Short Sleeve Crop Top

Amazon

Dokotoo V-Neck Lace Crochet Eyelet Top

Amazon

Fanway&EC V-Neck Ruffle Hem Blouse

Amazon

