Lifestyle Fashion These Highly Rated Summer Blouses Are All on Sale for Under $40 at Amazon Right No Save up to 46 percent on everyday basics and statement-making tops By Clara McMahon Published on June 9, 2023 06:00 AM While sundresses and denim cutoffs are staples in a summer wardrobe, blouses can be hard to shop for. If you're looking for comfortable, breathable, and totally adorable tops to pair with your summery bottoms this season, Amazon is full of gems — and so many of them are on sale. We've scoured Amazon's trending fashion charts, from the Best Sellers section to the Movers and Shakers hub, to find the 10 best deals on summer blouses right now. Shoppers can save up to 46 percent on tops in an assortment of styles, including floral blouses and everyday basics. The best part? Nothing is more than $35. Keep reading to see what's on sale. Best Amazon Summer Tops Under $35 Best-Seller: SimpleFun V-Neck Tie Blouse, $24.42 with coupon (orig. $25.98) Chart-Climber: Merokeety Swiss Dot Blouse, $30.39 with coupon (orig. $31.99) Kirundo Tunic Ruffle Babydoll Top, $26.98 (orig. $49.99) Prettygarden Ruffle Sleeve Tunic Top, $23.79 (orig. $27.99) Dokotoo V-Neck Lace Blouse, $26.59 with coupon (orig. $35.99) TimeMark Ruffle Trim Top, $22.99 (orig. $24.99) Astylish Button-Down Blouse, $28.48 with coupon (orig. $34.99) Blencot Lace Trim Tank Top, $20.95–$23.95 (orig. $21.95–$28.95) Saukole Petal Sleeve Blouse, $16.99–$17.84 (orig. $22.81) LouKeith Halter Neckline Tank Top, $13.59–$15.29 (orig. $19.99) Katie Holmes Is Wearing This Comfy, Breezy Pant Style Ahead of the Hottest Days of the Year, and You Should Too This ruffled babydoll tank top has the steepest discount on our list at 46 percent off. It's available in sizes S through XL and 23 colors, patterns, and styles that can thoroughly upgrade your summer wardrobe. One reviewer called it their "favorite top," and then praised its versatility by saying: "You can dress it up or wear it casually with cut off jean shorts." Another shopper described it as a "very cute, lightweight, [and] comfortable summer top." Amazon Buy It! Kirundo Tunic Ruffle Babydoll Top, $26.98 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com There are tons of chart-toppers to snag on sale, too. This V-neck blouse that's "perfect for summer," according to one reviewer, is ranked in the top spot on the best-sellers list for its category. Just be sure to click the coupon box before heading to check out to score a discount. And don't miss the deal on this adorable Swiss dot blouse, which we recently found on Amazon's Movers and Shakers chart — a hub for the site's trending products across home, fashion, beauty, and more. That means tons of shoppers have added the top to their cart ahead of the official start of summer. It's available in 21 colors, including neutrals like apricot and black, as well as bolder selections like hot pink and purple. Amazon Buy It! Merokeety Swiss Dot Blouse, $30.39 with coupon (orig. $31.99); amazon.com Taylor Swift Keeps Carrying Brown Crossbody Bags Into the Studio, and Similar Styles Start at $14 Amazon has plenty of other top-rated summer blouses to shop on sale right now, so keep scrolling to see some of our favorite picks that are under $40. Amazon Buy It! SimpleFun V-Neck Tie Blouse, $24.42 with coupon (orig. $25.98); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Prettygarden Ruffle Sleeve Tunic Top, $23.79 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Dokotoo V-Neck Lace Blouse, $26.59 with coupon (orig. $35.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! TimeMark Ruffle Trim Top, $22.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Astylish Button-Down Blouse, $28.48 with coupon (orig. $34.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Blencot Lace Trim Tank Top, $20.95–$23.95 (orig. $21.95–$28.95); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Saukole Petal Sleeve Blouse, $16.99–$17.84 (orig. $22.81); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! LouKeith Halter Neckline Tank Top, $13.59–$15.29 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com