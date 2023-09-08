Chad Michael Murray Turns on the Charm in 'Virgin River' Team's New CW Show: Watch the Trailer (Exclusive)

Pack your bags and get ready to head to Nova Scotia — Sullivan's Crossing is headed to The CW this fall!

The drama, which hails from executive producers Roma Roth and Christopher E. Perry — the team behind Netflix's Virgin River — will make its US debut on Wednesday, Oct. 4, and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the trailer.

Sullivan's Crossing follows neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan (Morgan Kohan), who heads back to her childhood town after her business partner is indicted for fraud and she finds herself charged with negligence. There, she reunites with her estranged father, Sully Sullivan (Scott Patterson), and meets charming newcomer Cal Jones (Chad Michael Murray) — yes, it's a Gilmore Girls reunion!

Chad Michael Murrray in "Sullivan's Crossing". The CW

The trailer begins with Maggie laying on the dock and closing her eyes, then cuts to a montage of a scenic small town named Sullivan's Crossing. Cal asks if it's her first time there and offers to "show her around." She politely shoots him down, claiming it's not a "good time" for her.

"I've been so focused on my career, I lost myself," she narrates as she's shown running out of a building in her office clothes, gazing over the balcony and looking frantic.

Morgan Kohan in "Sullivan's Crossing". The CW

Edna (Andrea Bernard) says her father Sully was "heartbroken" when his daughter left. Edna's husband, Frank (Tom Jackson), asks Maggie why she really came back, and she admits that her life is "not exactly perfect at the moment."

"If you spend your time trying to control everything," he narrates as Maggie smiles at Cal, "you won't get a chance to see where life wants to take you."

Sully assures Maggie he's always there for her, and she collapses into his arms crying.

The trailer then cuts to a flashback of her and her father painting a tree on the walls of her room when she was a child, and shows her walking into the same room as an adult.

Morgan Kohan and Scott Patterson in "Sullivan's Crossing". The CW

There are various shots of an emotional group hug, Maggie kayaking and Edna and Frank dancing together. "We treat everyone like family," Sully declares.

At the end of the trailer, Cal sits next to Maggie and tells her to close her eyes and picture a place that she loves. She obliges and, a moment later, he asks, "Where are you?"

She opens her eyes and smiles as she looks at him, inching closer.

Morgan Kohan and Chad Michael Murray in "Sullivan's Crossing". The CW

Sullivan's Crossing is based on the book series of the same name by Robyn Carr, who also wrote the Virgin River novels. Season 1, which first premiered on CTV in Canada in March, will consist of 10 episodes. The series has already been renewed for a second season.

“It’s a pleasure to be working once again with executive producer and showrunner Roma Roth to bring yet another one of my novel series to life on the small screen," Carr said in a press release. "Scott Patterson is the ideal actor to play Sully Sullivan and both Morgan Kohan and Chad Michael Murray are the perfect fit as Maggie Sullivan and Cal Jones.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sullivan's Crossing premieres Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

