The Cast of 'Suits': Where Are They Now?

Suits is coming to Netflix!

While the legal drama, which aired from June 2011 to September 2019, is mostly known now as the television series that Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, starred on before she left to marry Prince Harry, the USA Network show was very popular and even launched its own spin-off series, Pearson. Now, the series is arriving on Netflix on June 17, and fans — both new and old — can binge eight out of its nine seasons.

The series centers on a fictional New York City law firm and follows the exploits of Patrick J. Adams’ Mike Ross, who has managed to talk his way into a job as a lawyer despite having never attended law school. Naturally, Mike spends a number of seasons hoping to keep his big secret to himself, but eventually, it comes out.

Though the series ended in 2019, it’s still beloved by fans all over the world. Here’s where the cast of Suits are now and what they’ve been working on since the show concluded.

Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane

Cinematic Collection / Alamy ; Dominic Lipinski - Pool/Getty

Arguably the most famous cast member of Suits since the show’s ending, many people know that Meghan Markle left Suits to marry Prince Harry in 2018. Ahead of her departure, Markle’s character Rachel Zane was a fan favorite who finally tied the knot with Adams’ character at the end of season 7 before the pair moved on to new jobs in Seattle, Washington.

In 2022, Markle revealed that she spent most of the first season waiting to be fired from the show. As she told Variety, “For me, I had tried for so long to land on a show, filming all these pilots, wondering if they would get picked up. All of Season 1 on Suits, I was convinced I was going to get recast. All the time. It got to a point where the creator was like, ‘Why are you so worried about this?' ”

Clearly, Markle had nothing to worry about. After leaving Suits, she and Prince Harry went on to found their non-profit organization Archewell and have welcomed two children together, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Markle was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, and she and Harry left their royal duties and returned to her home state, where they are raising their family in Montecito.

Patrick J. Adams as Michael Ross

Cinematic Collection / Alamy ; Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Patrick J. Adams' Mike Ross is hired on as an associate lawyer at Pearson Hardman despite the fact that he did not actually have a degree in law. As the character who is perhaps the most central to the show, Adams admitted to Collider that he didn’t exactly realize what he was taking on when he joined the show’s cast.

“When I joined Suits, I was so young and I didn’t really even know what was involved," he explained. "I didn’t know how much work it was. I didn’t know what that looked like over a long period of time. Not that I would have done anything differently but it certainly was a rude awakening to understand that level of commitment and hours, and the amount of time and energy and love that you have to pour into something like that.”

Adams left the show, along with Markle, following season 7; he did, however, make a guest appearance during the series finale in 2019.

“Very excited to head back into the fray one last time. Thanks to the fans for keeping the flame alive and to Mr. Aaron Korsh for welcoming me back,” he wrote on Instagram at the time of the cameo.



Adams was born in Toronto, Canada, and moved to L.A. when he was 19. He began acting after graduating from the University of Southern California and had a number of television roles in shows like Cold Case, Friday Night Lights and Legends of Tomorrow. He’s continued to act since Suits ended, having appeared in the miniseries The Right Stuff and starred in four episodes of the Amazon Prime series A League of Their Own.

As for his personal life, Adams is married to actress Troian Bellisario, and the couple share two daughters.

Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter

Album / Alamy ; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

As Harvey Specter, a senior partner at Pearson Hardman, Gabriel Macht served as the center of nearly every plotline on Suits and was in every single episode of the series. Following Suits, Macht starred on the short-lives spin-off series Pearson but has not acted since.

Macht was born and raised in New York City and grew up in the Bronx with his parents. Prior to getting the role of Harvey Specter on the series, he had mostly only acted in films; as Macht told Harper’s Bazaar in March 2017, he had to take a different approach to playing a character on TV.

“With a series, it's slow turns and slow deepening of a character, and when I first approached it, I started to have Harvey change within the first season. I had to pull the brakes, because if you do it that quickly then you have nowhere to go after the first two seasons," he said. "It was a bit of a learning curve for me, the slow-burn, and then it became really exciting to play because it becomes a bit more challenging.”

Macht has been married to wife Jacinda Barrett since 2004, and the pair welcomed their first child together in 2007. Their second child was born in 2020.



Sarah Rafferty as Donna Paulsen

Shane Mahood/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty ; Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis/Getty

Sarah Rafferty played Donna Paulsen on Suits, a character that the actress has described to Collider as the “emotional glue” of the series. Rafferty was largely pleased with her role on the show, which also had her reunite with her real-life best friend of over two decades, Macht.

The actress grew up in Greenwich, Connecticut, and has three sisters. She enjoyed a successful career on TV before joining Suits and had roles on CSI: Miami, Charmed and more. Rafferty has also continued to act since the end of Suits, having earned notable roles on Grey’s Anatomy and Chicago Med.

In June 2018, Rafferty shared what the experience of attending Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding was like. As she put it, there were a few key moments that stood out. Rafferty said, “Seeing [Meghan] walk in on her own, in that moment before she met up with Prince Charles to walk the rest of the way, that was amazing.”

She attended the wedding with her husband, Santtu Seppälä, whom she's been married to since 2001.

Rick Hoffman as Louis Litt

Ian Watson/USA Network ; Ian West - WPA Pool/Getty

Rick Hoffman’s Louis Litt was hugely popular with fans of Suits, so much so that fans would stop him on the street to ask for hugs, as he told Collider.

As for what it was like to play Louis, Hoffman said, “I am having the time of my life playing this character. At times, it’s unbelievably challenging and scary, when it comes to certain vulnerable areas that I don’t necessarily want to go. Who wants to open that up in front of a camera? But, it’s all rewarding. It’s just so much fun.”

Born and raised in N.Y.C., Hoffman graduated from The Wheatley School before he headed out west, attending college in Arizona and eventually making his way to L.A. He actually planned on a career in medicine before he began acting. His first role was in 1997’s Conspiracy Theory, and he acted on TV and in movies both before and after the end of Suits.

In 2018, Hoffman was on hand to celebrate the wedding of Markle and Prince Harry in London, calling the event the “greatest weekend ever."

Gina Torres as Jessica Pearson

Shane Mahood/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty ; JC Olivera/Getty

Gina Torres was already a major name when she came on board Suits as Jessica Pearson, having enjoyed roles on shows like Firefly, Xena: Warrior Princess and Angel, as well as in the movies The Matrix: Reloaded and The Matrix: Revolutions. However, Suits managed to bring an even larger amount of awareness to Torres and her work.

Torres told Glamour that Suits came at exactly the right time in her life. As she put it, by the time she got the role, her mentality was, “I’m healthy, I’m happy, and I get to do something that I love doing. How many people get to say that? And I get to make a living at it. My focus was to achieve excellence in an arena that I had great respect and awe for and to find my place in it. That’s what I wanted to do.”

The actress was born in N.Y.C. and grew up in the Bronx. In 2019, she starred in her own Suits spin-off titled Pearson, which lasted for 10 episodes. The series might not have made it in the long run, but Torres told Collider that bringing the idea for her character’s growth to fruition and working as both a producer and an actor on the series was rewarding.

“It’s very cool. It’s actually quite astonishing. Producing is something that I’ve always wanted to do, shortly after I realized how much fun being an actor is and how much I enjoy that,” she said.

In March 2023, Torres brought a documentary about eczema to the SXSW film festival in Austin, Texas. While she doesn’t have the skin condition, Torres understands why it’s important to talk about it.

“I mean, our skin is what people see, right? It's the first thing that people see, especially as somebody who has suffered from various skin conditions over the years as well, who is on camera,” she told PEOPLE of the project.

In addition to being an actress and activist, Torres is also a mom to her daughter Delilah, whom she shares with her ex-husband Laurence Fishburne.

Katherine Heigl as Samantha Wheeler

Shane Mahood/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty ; Gotham/GC Images

Katherine Heigl joined the series following the departure of Markle and Adams. Though she had been acting since she was a kid, she admitted to feeling taken aback by the experience of stepping onto the set of Suits for the first time.

“The first time I actually walked on the stages, and it sort of blew my mind. It was so strange to almost dive into my TV screen and be in the world that I’ve been fascinated by for years now, she told PEOPLE in 2018. "I don’t know why my mind is so blown, I’ve been doing this my whole life.”

Heigl also enjoyed playing her character Samantha Wheeler. As she explained, “I love that Samantha is unapologetic. She makes a misstep, she can say she’s sorry, she can acknowledge when she’s wrong, but she moves forward in life not being afraid of being wrong, not afraid of failing, and not afraid of ruffling feathers. And she kind of does it all a little like she’s got something up her sleeve.”

Prior to Suits, Heigl had made a name for herself in both film and television, starring on shows like Grey's Anatomy, Roswell and State of Affairs, as well as movies such as Knocked Up, 27 Dresses and Life as We Know It.

Since her time on the legal drama, Heigl has continued to act, most recently starring on Netflix's Firefly Lane.

Outside of work, she is married to Josh Kelley, and they share three kids.

Amanda Schull as Katrina Bennett

Photo 12 / Alamy ; Michael Tullberg/Getty

Amanda Schull was promoted to series regular in 2018 following the exit of Markle and Adams. She was hardly a newcomer to the series though; at the time, Deadline noted that Schull’s Katrina Bennett was one of the most long-term recurring members of the cast. Bennett was introduced to the series in season 2 as a former colleague of Louis Litt’s who was joining the firm as a junior partner.

Since the end of Suits, Schull has worked steadily in both TV and film. She had a small role on NCIS in 2022 and a five-episode arc on 9-1-1: Lone Star the following year.

Off-screen, Schull is married to George Wilson, and they welcomed their first child together in 2020.

Rachael Harris as Sheila Sasz

Christos Kalohoridis/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty ; Emma McIntyre/Getty

Rachael Harris was an original member of the cast when the series began in 2011. She starred as Sheila Sasz, the love interest of Louis Litt.

While filming Suits, Harris also joined the cast of Lucifer and continued to work on the show after Suits concluded. She has also had a small role on Reno 911!

Harris and her ex-husband Christian Hebel have two sons.