Proof the Stars of 'Succession' Were Far Less Miserable Than Their Characters While Filming the Finale

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Sunday’s series finale of HBO's Succession.

Even though Succession closed out on Sunday night with a series finale that resulted in betrayal, resignation and powerlessness for the embattled Roy siblings, the stars themselves seemed to have a blast behind the scenes.

Of course, it never hurts when an actor's final dates on set happen to be in Barbados.

Stars Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook jetted to the tropical paradise to film several pivotal scenes in which side-dealing siblings Kendall (Strong) , Roman (Culkin) and Shiv (Snook) hashed out which of them would be a suitable enough CEO for Waystar Royco. This was the siblings' last stand to preserve the legacy and company of their father Logan (Brian Cox) from the erratic interloping of Swedish tech bro Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård).

While the dialogue and drama were deep, in between scenes, the trio found moments to let loose.

Snook — who revealed at the show's season 4 premiere in March that she's expecting her first child with husband Dave Lawson — went for a daytime swim with the crew in the crystal blue Caribbean waters. (Safe to say it was slightly less tense than Shiv, Roman and Kendall's nighttime dip.)

The 35-year-old Aussie actress along writer and creator Jesse Armstrong and members of the cast and crew to a '90s alt-rock classic: Weezer's "Say It Ain't So." (The song's line "The son is drowning in the flood" seems especially pertinent given "eldest boy" Kendall's seasons-long water motif.)



The subtext of a cast karaoke jam to Joy Division's "Love Will Tear Us Apart" speaks for itself.



Elsewhere Culkin, 40, embraced director Mark Mylod for a cuddly photo.



As filming neared its bittersweet end, the stars capture one of their characters' most joyous moments of the whole series on camera.

After Shiv and Roman decided to "anoint" Kendall the future CEO, they naturally hazed him by blending up a "meal fit for a king." The revolting smoothie including everything from bread "knobbies" and pickles to Tabasco, cocoa powder, milk and raw eggs — and even Snook's spit.



Strong, 44, revealed after the episode aired that he actually drank the concoction, saying on HBO's official Succession podcast: "We did it only a few times, and then I went outside and retched, and jumped in the ocean, and washed it off my hair."

Once the scene wrapped, Strong decided to shave his head, likely as a way to (literally) shed his character.

Culkin and Snook joined in on the action, with Culkin smashing an egg on Strong's newly bald dome for good measure.

After Sunday's episode aired, Snook was just one of many cast members who shared tributes about what Succession has meant to her.

"It breaks my heart that it is all over," she wrote on Instagram. "But my heart had to be this full of all the memories, good times, challenges and triumphs, to be able to break at all....so that makes me grateful. To have been blessed to join this crazy adventure of a show will be a career highlight, which will no doubt be hard to top."



Succession can be streamed in full on Max.