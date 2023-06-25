'Succession' Cast Reunites at Paris Fashion Week — See The Photos!

Brian Cox and Nicholas Braun posed for photos during the Loewe Menswear presentation

By Ashley Paige
Published on June 25, 2023 01:23PM EDT
Nicholas Braun, Brian Cox and Nicole Ansari-Cox attend the Loewe Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2023 in Paris, France.
Nicholas Braun, Brian Cox, and Nicole Ansari. Photo:

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

The Succession gang is back together!

The Emmy-winning HBO show may have ended, but Nicholas Braun, 35, and Brian Cox, 77, — who both had starring roles — were reunited at a Paris Fashion Week show this weekend.

The two actors gave fans of Succession — which wrapped its four-season run on May 28 — a treat when they posed together at the Loewe Menswear Spring 2024 runway presentation on Saturday, along with Cox's wife, actress Nicole Ansari-Cox. And all three opted for stylish summer looks perfect for the sunny Parisian weather.

Cox, who played the role of media tycoon Logan Roy, looked dapper in a blue button-down shirt and navy pants that featured a bold stripe of lighter blue on each side. A white T-shirt and white sneakers completed the bright, summery look. Ansari-Cox looked chic in an oversized white shirt tan pants and nude kitten heels.

Nicholas Braun attends the Loewe Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2023 in Paris, France.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Braun — who played Logan's nephew Greg Hirsch in the show — opted for a stylish matching shirt and shorts with contrasting green, red and yellow stripes. Like his former co-star he sported a pair of bright white sneakers.

On Saturday, Ansari-Cox thanked those involved with her and Cox's stylish Parisian experience. She posted to her Instagram Story and shared her gratitude to the fashion house and the people who helped create her look for the day.

Brian Cox, Nicole Ansari . âSuccessionâ Cast Reunites at Paris Fashion Week
Brian Cox and Nicole Ansari-Cox.

Nicole Ansari/Instagram

"Thank you @Loewe for the most beautiful weekend in Paris," she wrote over a photograph of herself and Cox with hairstylist Bjorn Krischker, and added thanks to stylist Venk Modur — who also works with her husband — as well as those who had provided her earrings.

At the bottom of the image, the actress gave Krischker a shout-out for her hair and beauty on the day. "Thank you @bjornkrischker for the great hair and make up!"

Theo James, Mike White and Murray Bartlett attend the Loewe Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2023 in Paris, France.
Theo James, Mike White and Murray Bartlett attend the Loewe Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Loewe

The Succession stars weren't the only cast members to get together at the Loewe show. Actors from season 1 of The White Lotus, Theo James and Murray Bartlett also made an appearance at the fashion event, along with show creator Mike White. James portrayed resort guest Cameron Sullivan, while Bartlett played the hotel manager, Armond.

Following the season 2 finale of The White Lotus in December 2022, fans of the HBO show are already craving more. Fortunately, series creator Mike White confirmed that a third installment of the vacation-based hit is on the horizon.

"[Mike's] courage to explore the uncharted waters of the human psyche, paired with his signature irreverent humor and buoyant directing style, have us all dreaming of more vacation days at the resort we've come to adore," executive vice president of HBO Programming Francesca Orsi said in a statement.

News that The White Lotus had been renewed for a season 3 came just three episodes after season 2 premiered.

