Subway Is Giving Out Free Sandwiches to Celebrate Switching to Freshly-Sliced Meat

Subway is offering 1 million free 6-inch sandwiches from their new Deli Heroes menu

By
Sabrina Weiss
Sabrina Weiss
Sabrina Weiss is the Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE's food department. She writes the weekly recipes for the print magazine as well as articles for PEOPLE Digital. Sabrina has been with PEOPLE since 2021.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 5, 2023 01:30PM EDT
Subway Freebies
Subway reveals new Deli Heroes sandwiches to celebrate new deli slicers in stores nationwide. Photo:

Subway

Subway stores nationwide are commemorating their new freshly-sliced meat with a freebie for fans.

On Tuesday, July 11, 1 million customers can score a free sub in honor of the chain’s new deli meat slicers and menu items. The deal runs between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. and is good for a free 6-inch sub from their new Deli Heroes menu at participating Subways.

The company installed deli meat slicers in 20,000 locations, costing the brand a whopping $80 million. (The meats were previously delivered and served pre-sliced.) The automatic machines were "gifted" to franchised restaurants in the U.S., according to NBC News.

Subway Freebies
Subway will be giving away 1 million of their new Deli Heroes sandwiches to celebrate new deli slicers in stores nationwide.

Subway

The lineup of Deli Heroes sandwiches includes four new sandwiches, all of which are meant to show-off the freshly-sliced meat.

Two of the sandwiches, the titan turkey and grand slam ham, have 33% more meat than traditional Subway subs. The former contains turkey, double provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and mayonnaise; while the later combines all the same ingredients, just with ham instead of turkey.

The garlic roast beef sub includes roast beef, double provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and roasted garlic aioli on Italian bread (as are the three other Deli Heroes). Last up is the beast sandwich which packs a punch with half a pound of meat. This sub features pepperoni, salami, turkey, ham, roast beef, double provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mayonnaise and Subway’s MVP vinaigrette. 

All four sandwiches are part of the brand's Subway Series menu and are meant to emulate the type of sandwiches one can order from an "authentic" deli, according to a press statement.

The sandwich spot confirmed to PEOPLE about the plan to do away with the pre-sliced meats in February. At the time, a Subway spokesperson told PEOPLE that their goal was to "have freshly sliced meats in all U.S. restaurants by summer 2023."

Restaurant Business Online first reported the news in August 2022. Per the outlet, Trevor Haynes, president of Subway North America, said the slicers are "not like the old handheld deli slicer. It's all automated."

Related Articles
Subway sandwich
Subway Is Phasing Out Pre-Sliced Deli Meat
OREO Cookie Papa Bites
All the New Menu Items at Your Favorite Chain Restaurants and Fast Food Joints
people food awards 2023
PEOPLE's Food Awards 2023: The 66 Best Supermarket Foods of the Year
CALIFORNIA BREAKFAST CRUNCHWRAP, Taco Bell New Menu Item
All the New Menu Items at Your Favorite Fast Food Restaurants
Subway Sandwiches
Subway Is Giving Out 1 Million Free Sandwiches to Celebrate Their Biggest Menu Change in Years
A platter of sliced steak with fresh salad
These Are the Best Paleo Meal Delivery Services for Busy Folks
Kale, Cannellini beans and sun-dried tomatoes
The Best Mediterranean Diet Meal Delivery Services for People on the Go
Panera Grilled Mac Cheese Sandwich
The Biggest Fast Food Menu Items to Come Out of 2021
Fettucine with roasted colorful vegetables and parsley pesto
These Are the Best Meal Delivery Services for Singles
Plant-Based meal of Roasted butternut squash pumpkin with rice tabbouleh, lemon tahini dressing and fresh herbs
The Best Plant-Based Meal Delivery Services for Veggie-Forward Dining
Avocado, quinoa, sweet potato, tomato, spinach and chickpeas vegetables salad
These Are the Best Organic Meal Delivery Services for Easier Dinner Planning
Super Nintendo World Food
Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood Is Open! See the Food at Toadstool Cafe
Bloomin' Onions
Outback Is Giving Out Free Bloomin' Onions for National Onion Day
Credit: Yankee Stadium / New York Yankees
All the Must-Try Dishes During MLB Postseason — Including a Burger Inspired by Aaron Judge's 62nd Home Run
Awards Recipes Rollout
We Made the Burger from 'The Menu' with Tips from the Movie's Chef — and It's to Die for
Plate of roasted chicken liver with tomato salad
The Best Gourmet Meal Delivery Services for Fine Dining at Home