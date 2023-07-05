Subway Is Giving Out Free Sandwiches to Celebrate Switching to Freshly-Sliced Meat

Subway stores nationwide are commemorating their new freshly-sliced meat with a freebie for fans.

On Tuesday, July 11, 1 million customers can score a free sub in honor of the chain’s new deli meat slicers and menu items. The deal runs between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. and is good for a free 6-inch sub from their new Deli Heroes menu at participating Subways.

The company installed deli meat slicers in 20,000 locations, costing the brand a whopping $80 million. (The meats were previously delivered and served pre-sliced.) The automatic machines were "gifted" to franchised restaurants in the U.S., according to NBC News.

Subway will be giving away 1 million of their new Deli Heroes sandwiches to celebrate new deli slicers in stores nationwide. Subway

The lineup of Deli Heroes sandwiches includes four new sandwiches, all of which are meant to show-off the freshly-sliced meat.

Two of the sandwiches, the titan turkey and grand slam ham, have 33% more meat than traditional Subway subs. The former contains turkey, double provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and mayonnaise; while the later combines all the same ingredients, just with ham instead of turkey.

The garlic roast beef sub includes roast beef, double provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and roasted garlic aioli on Italian bread (as are the three other Deli Heroes). Last up is the beast sandwich which packs a punch with half a pound of meat. This sub features pepperoni, salami, turkey, ham, roast beef, double provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mayonnaise and Subway’s MVP vinaigrette.

All four sandwiches are part of the brand's Subway Series menu and are meant to emulate the type of sandwiches one can order from an "authentic" deli, according to a press statement.

The sandwich spot confirmed to PEOPLE about the plan to do away with the pre-sliced meats in February. At the time, a Subway spokesperson told PEOPLE that their goal was to "have freshly sliced meats in all U.S. restaurants by summer 2023."

Restaurant Business Online first reported the news in August 2022. Per the outlet, Trevor Haynes, president of Subway North America, said the slicers are "not like the old handheld deli slicer. It's all automated."

